

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) reported that second quarter net income, TotalEnergies share, declined to $3.79 billion from $4.09 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.60 compared to $1.64. Adjusted net income, TotalEnergies share, was $4.67 billion compared to $4.96 billion, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.98 compared to $1.99.



Second quarter revenues from sales declined to $49.18 billion from $51.53 billion, previous year. Sales declined to $53.74 billion from $56.27 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX