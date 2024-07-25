

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The commodity currencies such as Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars weakened against their major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday amid risk aversion, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, led by steep declines for technology stocks, which mirrored their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, after a few big-name U.S. tech firms reported disappointing quarterly numbers. Lingering concerns over slowing growth in the world's second largest economy, China, also kept investors nervous.



Traders also remained cautious ahead of the release of key U.S. GDP and inflation data later in the week, which could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



In the Asian trading now, the Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-month lows of 1.6574 against the euro and 99.71 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6466 and 101.26, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro and 98.00 against the yen.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to nearly a 3-month low of 0.6540, nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 0.9039 and a 1-week low of 1.1060 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6581, 0.9084 and 1.1094, respectively. The aussie may test support near 0.64 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.5913 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-month low of 90.10 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5930 and 91.23, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback and 89.00 against the yen.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.8333 from yesterday's closing value of 1.8273. On the downside, 1.84 is seen as the next support level for the kiwi.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 3-month low of 1.3822 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 4-month low of 110.17 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3807 and 111.43, respectively. If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback and 109.00 against the yen.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.4988 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4963. The next possible downside target for the loonie is seen around the 1.51 region.



Looking ahead, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey data for July, European Central Bank's euro area monetary aggregates data for June and the Confederation of British Industry's industrial trends survey results for July are slated for release in the European session.



In the New York session, Canada average weekly earnings data for May, U.S. durable goods orders for June, GDP growth rate for the second quarter, weekly jobless claims data, U.S. core PCE price index for the second quarter and U.S. Kansas Fed manufacturing index for July are slated for release.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX