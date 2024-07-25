DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 327.9173 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2073685 CODE: CG1 LN ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 336314 EQS News ID: 1953677 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1953677&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)