25.07.2024 09:49 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXC LN) 
25-Jul-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.3028 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45415449 
CODE: EMXC LN 
ISIN: LU2009202107 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
