DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 146.0701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8493707 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 336452 EQS News ID: 1953967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 25, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)