" Newmont delivered a solid second quarter, producing 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces and generating $594 million in free cash flow," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to advance our divestiture program and, to date, have announced $527 million in proceeds this year. With this momentum, we completed $250 million in share repurchases and repaid $250 million in debt. As we head into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to continue executing on shareholder returns, meet our full year guidance and deliver on our commitments."

Q2 2024 Results1

Announced monetization of Batu Hijau contingent payments; expect to receive $153 million in cash proceeds in the third quarter, in addition to $44 million of cash associated with contingent payments

Expect to achieve at least $2 billion in gross divestiture proceeds from high-quality, non-core asset sales

Since our last earnings release, repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of $43.34 for a total cost of $250 million, of which $104 million was repurchased during the second quarter and $146 million was repurchased in July 2024

Reduced nominal debt by $250 million for a cash cost of $227 million

Delivered $539 million in total returns to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments in the second quarter2; declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 20243

Produced 1.6 million attributable gold ounces and 477 thousand gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)4 from copper, silver, lead and zinc, including 38 thousand tonnes of copper; primarily driven by production of 1.3 million gold ounces from Newmont's Tier 1 Portfolio5

Generated $1.4 billion of cash from operating activities, net of working capital changes of $(263) million; reported $594 million in Free Cash Flow6

Reported Net Income of $857 million, Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $0.72 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 billion for the quarter6

Achieved $100 million in synergies during the second quarter, for a total of $205 million to date from the Newcrest acquisition; on track to realize $500 million in annual synergies by the end of 20257

On track to deliver 2024 guidance for production, costs and capital spend; anticipating a sequential increase in production in the second half of the year, weighted towards the fourth quarter8

Published Newmont's 2023 Climate Performance Update, summarizing the climate performance for Newmont's managed operating sites throughout 2023

Newmont's actual condensed consolidated financial results remain subject to completion and final review by management and external auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Newmont intends to file its Q2 2024 Form 10-Q on or about the close of business on July 25, 2024.

Advancing Portfolio Optimization with Monetization of Batu Hijau Deferred Payment Rights

Newmont today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell 100 percent of the entity holding Newmont's deferred payment rights associated with the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia for total consideration of $153 million in cash, with closing to occur no later than September 30, 2024. Furthermore, an additional $10 million cash payment associated with these deferred payment rights was received in July. During the second quarter of 2024, Newmont also received a $34 million cash payment, bringing total proceeds to $197 million for 2024.

Summary of Second Quarter Results 2023 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 FY Average realized gold price ($/oz) $ 1,906 $ 1,965 $ 1,920 $ 2,004 $ 1,954 $ 2,090 $ 2,347 $ 2,216 Attributable gold production (Moz)1 1.27 1.24 1.29 1.74 5.55 1.68 1.61 3.28 Gold CAS ($/oz)2,3 $ 1,025 $ 1,054 $ 1,019 $ 1,086 $ 1,050 $ 1,057 $ 1,152 $ 1,103 Gold AISC ($ per ounce)3 $ 1,376 $ 1,472 $ 1,426 $ 1,485 $ 1,444 $ 1,439 $ 1,562 $ 1,500 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations ($M) $ 339 $ 153 $ 157 $ (3,170 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 166 $ 838 $ 1,004 Adjusted net income ($M)4 $ 320 $ 266 $ 286 $ 452 $ 1,324 $ 630 $ 834 $ 1,464 Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share)4 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.72 $ 1.27 Adjusted EBITDA ($M)4 $ 990 $ 910 $ 933 $ 1,382 $ 4,215 $ 1,694 $ 1,966 $ 3,660 Cash from operations before working capital ($M)5 $ 843 $ 763 $ 874 $ 787 $ 3,267 $ 1,442 $ 1,657 $ 3,099 Net cash from operating activities of continuing operations ($M) $ 481 $ 656 $ 1,001 $ 616 $ 2,754 $ 776 $ 1,394 $ 2,170 Capital expenditures ($M)6 $ 526 $ 616 $ 604 $ 920 $ 2,666 $ 850 $ 800 $ 1,650 Free cash flow ($M)7 $ (45 ) $ 40 $ 397 $ (304 ) $ 88 $ (74 ) $ 594 $ 520

SECOND QUARTER 2024 PRODUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Attributable gold production1 decreased 4 percent to 1,607 thousand ounces from the prior quarter primarily due to lower production at Cerro Negro as a result of the suspension of operations during the quarter following the tragic fatalities of two members of the Newmont workforce on April 9, 2024. Operations at Cerro Negro safely resumed on May 24, 2024. In addition, operations were suspended as of April 14, 2024 at Telfer, one of Newmont's non-core assets, as further work is completed to remediate the safe operation of the tailings storage facility. Second quarter production was also impacted by lower production at Lihir due to heavy rainfall impacting mine sequencing, as well as lower production at Akyem due to lower grades as a result of the ongoing stripping campaign. These impacts were partially offset by higher production at Porcupine, Brucejack and Peñasquito.

Full year production for 2024 is expected to be second-half weighted as previously indicated, with a sequential increase weighted towards the fourth quarter. The second-half weighting is expected to be driven primarily by improved grades at Peñasquito, Ahafo and Tanami, improved throughput from Lihir and Boddington and sequential improvements delivered from our non-managed joint venture operations.

Average realized gold price was $2,347, an increase of $257 per ounce over the prior quarter. Average realized gold price includes $2,344 per ounce of gross price received, a favorable impact of $17 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $14 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Gold CAS2 totaled $1.8 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce3 increased 9 percent to $1,152 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower sales volumes, processing of stockpiles at Porcupine and Tanami and higher third party royalties as a result of higher gold prices.

Gold AISC per ounce3 increased 9 percent to $1,562 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher CAS and higher sustaining capital spend.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals was largely in line with the prior quarter at 477 thousand ounces.

CAS from other metals2 totaled $379 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO3 was largely in line with the prior quarter at $836 per ounce.

AISC per GEO3 increased 5 percent to $1,207 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $838 million or $0.73 per diluted share, an increase of $672 million from the prior quarter primarily due to the loss on assets held for sale of $485 million recognized during the first quarter of 2024, as well as higher average realized prices for all metals in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income4 was $834 million or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $630 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Primary adjustments to second quarter net income include a loss on assets held for sale of $246 million, a gain on asset and investment sales of $55 million primarily related to the previously announced sale of the Lundin Stream Credit Facility Agreement and the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds8, a gain of $14 million on the partial redemption of certain Senior notes, and Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $16 million.

Adjusted EBITDA4 increased 16 percent to $2.0 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.7 billion for the prior quarter.

Consolidated cash from operations before working capital5 increased 15 percent from the prior quarter to $1.7 billion primarily due to higher realized prices for all metals in the second quarter.

Consolidated net cash from operating activities increased 80 percent from the prior quarter to $1.4 billion primarily due to the improvement in cash from operations. Net cash from operating activities in the second quarter was impacted by a $263 million reduction in operating cash flow due to changes in working capital, including a build in inventories, stockpiles and ore on leach pads of $185 million and reclamation spend of $107 million, primarily related to the construction of the Yanacocha water treatment facilities.

Free Cash Flow7 was $594 million compared to $(74) million in the prior quarter primarily due to improvements in consolidated net cash from operating activities, partially offset by higher capital expenditures before capital accruals.

Capital expenditures (net of capital accruals)6 decreased 6 percent from the prior quarter to $800 million primarily due to an increase of capital accruals offsetting higher sustaining and development capital expenditures. Sustaining capital spend increased from the first quarter due to the ramp-up of spend on the tailings project at Cadia and the purchase of updated fleet equipment at Merian. Development capital expenditures in 2024 primarily relate to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro expansion projects.

Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in the second quarter, ending the quarter with $2.6 billion of consolidated cash, cash of $205 million included in Assets held for sale and time deposits of $28 million, with approximately $6.8 billion of total liquidity; reported net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 1.0x9.

NON-MANAGED JOINT VENTURE AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS10

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production decreased 4 percent to 253 thousand ounces, with a 4 percent increase in CAS to $1,220 per ounce3 and a 7 percent increase in AISC to $1,689 per ounce3 compared to the prior quarter.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production decreased 2 percent to 53 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $12 million in the second quarter. Capital contributions of $5 million were made during the quarter related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

Fruta del Norte attributable gold production is reported on a quarter lag. Production reported in the second quarter of 2024 increased 67 percent to 35 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Fruta del Norte were $8 million for the second quarter.

____________________ 1 Attributable gold production includes ounces from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%) and in Lundin Gold (32.0%). 2 Consolidated Costs applicable to sales (CAS) excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 4 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 5 Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 6 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 7 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities. 8 In June 2024, the Company entered into AUD and CAD denominated fixed forward contracts to mitigate variability in the USD functional cash flows related to capital and operating expenditures for certain development projects and mines in Australia and Canada. 9 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation. 10 Newmont has a 38.5% interest in Nevada Gold Mines, which is accounted for using the proportionate consolidation method. In addition, Newmont has a 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment, as well as a 32.0% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for as an equity method investment on a quarter lag.

Committed to Concurrent Reclamation

Since mines operate for a finite period, careful closure planning is crucial to address the diverse social, economic, environmental and regulatory impacts associated with the end of mining operations. Newmont's global Closure Strategy integrates closure planning throughout each operation's lifespan, aiming to create enduring positive and sustainable legacies that last long after mining ceases. Newmont continues to accrue to reclamation and remediation spend through the year. Newmont expects to incur a cash outflow of approximately $600 million in 2024 and $700 million in 2025, primarily related to the construction of two new water treatment plants and post-closure management at Yanacocha. The operation's ongoing closure planning study advanced to the feasibility state in December 2023 and continues to address several complex closure issues, including water management, social impacts and tailings. A long-term water management solution will replace five existing water treatment facilities with two, addressing the watersheds along the continental divide. Certain estimated costs remain subject to revision as ongoing study work and assessment of opportunities that incorporates the latest design considerations remain in progress.

Newmont's 2024 Outlook

For a more detailed discussion, see the Company's 2024 Outlook released on February 22, 2024, available on Newmont.com. Please see the cautionary statement and footnotes for additional information.

Guidance Metric 2024E Attributable Gold Production (Koz) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 4,100 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,530 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 5,630 Non-Core Assets 1,300 Total Newmont Attributable Gold Production (Koz) 6,930 Attributable Gold CAS ($/oz) ($1,900/oz price assumption) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 980 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,130 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 1,000 Non-Core Assets 1,400 Total Newmont Gold CAS ($/oz)a 1,050 Attributable Gold AISC ($/oz) ($1,900/oz price assumption) Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,250 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 1,440 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 1,300 Non-Core Assets 1,750 Total Newmont Gold AISC ($/oz)a 1,400 Copper ($8,818/tonne price assumption)a Copper Production - Tier 1 Portfolio (ktonne) 144 Copper Production - Non-Core Assets (ktonne) 8 Total Newmont Copper Production (ktonne) 152 Copper CAS - Tier 1 Portfolio ($/tonne) $5,050 Copper CAS - Non-Core Assets ($/tonne) $11,050 Total Newmont Copper CAS ($/tonne)b $5,080 Copper AISC - Tier 1 Portfolio ($/tonne) $7,350 Copper AISC - Non-Core Assets ($/tonne) $12,540 Total Newmont Copper AISC ($/tonne)b $7,380 Silver ($23.00/oz price assumption) Silver Production (Moz) 34 Silver CAS ($/oz)b $11.00 Silver AISC ($/oz)b $15.40 Lead ($2,205/tonne price assumption)a Lead Production (ktonne) 95 Lead CAS ($/tonne)b $1,220 Lead AISC ($/tonne)b $1,570 Zinc ($2,976/tonne price assumption)a Zinc Production (ktonne) 245 Zinc CAS ($/tonne)b $1,550 Zinc AISC ($/tonne)b $2,300 Attributable Capital Sustaining Capital ($M)a $1,800 Development Capital ($M)a $1,300 Consolidated Expenses Exploration & Advanced Projects ($M) $450 General & Administrative ($M) $300 Interest Expense ($M) $365 Depreciation & Amortization ($M) $2,850 Adjusted Tax Rate c,d 34%

a Co-product metal pricing assumptions in imperial units equate to Copper ($4.00/lb.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.35/lb.). b Consolidated basis c The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments. d Assuming average prices of $1,900 per ounce for gold, $4.00 per pound for copper, $23.00 per ounce for silver, $1.00 per pound for lead, and $1.35 per pound for zinc and achievement of production, sales and cost estimates, Newmont estimates its consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2024 will be 34%.

2023 2024 Operating Results Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Attributable Sales (koz) Attributable gold ounces sold (1) 1,188 1,197 1,229 1,726 5,340 1,581 1,528 3,109 Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold 265 251 59 321 896 502 453 955 Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb) Average realized gold price $ 1,906 $ 1,965 $ 1,920 $ 2,004 $ 1,954 $ 2,090 $ 2,347 $ 2,216 Average realized copper price $ 4.18 $ 3.26 $ 3.68 $ 3.69 $ 3.71 $ 3.72 $ 4.47 $ 4.10 Average realized silver price (2) $ 19.17 $ 20.56 N.M. $ 19.45 $ 19.97 $ 20.41 $ 26.20 $ 23.00 Average realized lead price (2) $ 0.86 $ 0.92 N.M. $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 1.05 $ 0.97 Average realized zinc price (2) $ 1.18 $ 0.73 N.M. $ 3.71 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 1.31 $ 1.10 Attributable Gold Production (koz) Boddington 199 209 181 156 745 142 147 289 Tanami 63 126 123 136 448 90 99 189 Cadia - - - 97 97 122 117 239 Lihir - - - 134 134 181 141 322 Ahafo 128 137 133 183 581 190 184 374 Peñasquito (2) 85 38 - 20 143 45 64 109 Cerro Negro 67 48 71 83 269 81 19 100 Yanacocha 56 65 87 68 276 91 78 169 Merian (75%) 62 40 62 78 242 57 46 103 Brucejack - - - 29 29 37 60 97 Red Chris (70%) - - - 5 5 6 9 15 Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 660 663 657 989 2,969 1,042 964 2,006 Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%) 261 287 300 322 1,170 264 253 517 Pueblo Viejo (40%) (3) 60 51 52 61 224 54 53 107 Fruta Del Norte (32%) (4) - - - - - 21 35 56 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio 321 338 352 383 1,394 339 341 680 Total Tier 1 Portfolio 981 1,001 1,009 1,372 4,363 1,381 1,305 2,686 Telfer - - - 43 43 31 14 45 Akyem 71 49 75 100 295 69 47 116 CC&V 48 41 45 38 172 28 35 63 Porcupine 66 60 64 70 260 61 91 152 Éléonore 66 48 50 68 232 56 61 117 Musselwhite 41 41 48 50 180 49 54 103 Non-Core Assets (5) 292 239 282 369 1,182 294 302 596 Total Attributable Gold Production 1,273 1,240 1,291 1,741 5,545 1,675 1,607 3,282 Attributable Co-Product GEO Production (kGEO) Boddington 64 67 58 56 245 49 55 104 Cadia - - - 90 90 118 117 235 Peñasquito (2) 224 189 - 116 529 288 268 556 Red Chris (70%) - - - 20 20 28 35 63 Tier 1 Portfolio 288 256 58 282 884 483 475 958 Telfer - - - 7 7 6 2 8 Non-Core Assets (5) - - - 7 7 6 2 8 Total Attributable Co-Product GEO Production 288 256 58 289 891 489 477 966 Gold CAS Consolidated ($/oz) Boddington $ 841 $ 777 $ 848 $ 941 $ 847 $ 1,016 $ 1,022 $ 1,019 Tanami $ 936 $ 829 $ 655 $ 702 $ 759 $ 902 $ 1,018 $ 962 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,079 $ 1,079 $ 648 $ 624 $ 636 Lihir $ - $ - $ - $ 1,117 $ 1,117 $ 936 $ 1,101 $ 1,010 Ahafo $ 992 $ 910 $ 969 $ 924 $ 947 $ 865 $ 976 $ 920 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,199 $ 831 N.M. $ 1,306 $ 1,219 $ 853 $ 827 $ 838 Cerro Negro $ 1,146 $ 1,655 $ 1,216 $ 1,132 $ 1,257 $ 861 $ 2,506 $ 1,310 Yanacocha $ 1,067 $ 1,187 $ 1,057 $ 975 $ 1,069 $ 972 $ 1,000 $ 985 Merian (75%) $ 1,028 $ 1,501 $ 1,261 $ 1,155 $ 1,207 $ 1,221 $ 1,546 $ 1,368 Brucejack $ - $ - $ - $ 1,898 $ 1,898 $ 2,175 $ 1,390 $ 1,723 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 905 $ 905 $ 940 $ 951 $ 945 Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 984 $ 977 $ 975 $ 1,027 $ 995 $ 955 $ 1,048 $ 1,000 Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%) $ 1,109 $ 1,055 $ 992 $ 1,125 $ 1,070 $ 1,177 $ 1,220 $ 1,198 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,109 $ 1,055 $ 992 $ 1,125 $ 1,070 $ 1,177 $ 1,220 $ 1,198 Total Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,019 $ 1,001 $ 980 $ 1,050 $ 1,016 $ 1,000 $ 1,083 $ 1,040 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,882 $ 1,882 $ 2,632 $ 2,548 $ 2,585 Akyem $ 810 $ 1,087 $ 1,032 $ 877 $ 931 $ 1,006 $ 1,716 $ 1,280 CC&V $ 1,062 $ 1,186 $ 1,253 $ 1,122 $ 1,156 $ 1,394 $ 1,361 $ 1,376 Porcupine $ 1,071 $ 1,225 $ 1,189 $ 1,186 $ 1,167 $ 1,042 $ 1,068 $ 1,058 Éléonore $ 1,095 $ 1,477 $ 1,338 $ 1,224 $ 1,263 $ 1,441 $ 1,404 $ 1,422 Musselwhite $ 1,313 $ 1,356 $ 1,045 $ 1,068 $ 1,186 $ 1,175 $ 993 $ 1,077 Non-Core Assets (5) $ 1,043 $ 1,264 $ 1,159 $ 1,214 $ 1,169 $ 1,306 $ 1,398 $ 1,354 Total Gold CAS (6) $ 1,025 $ 1,054 $ 1,019 $ 1,086 $ 1,050 $ 1,057 $ 1,152 $ 1,103 Total Gold CAS (by-product) (6) $ 916 $ 1,024 $ 1,022 $ 1,060 $ 1,011 $ 891 $ 892 $ 891

2023 2024 Operating Results (continued) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Co-Product CAS Consolidated ($/GEO) Boddington $ 809 $ 766 $ 816 $ 944 $ 830 $ 942 $ 1,031 $ 985 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,017 $ 1,017 $ 594 $ 552 $ 572 Peñasquito (2) $ 954 $ 1,162 N.M. $ 1,602 $ 1,283 $ 843 $ 904 $ 870 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,020 $ 1,020 $ 1,011 $ 915 $ 959 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 918 $ 1,062 $ 1,636 $ 1,235 $ 1,118 $ 807 $ 822 $ 814 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,703 $ 1,703 $ 2,882 $ 1,940 $ 2,387 Non-Core Assets (5) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,703 $ 1,703 $ 2,882 $ 1,940 $ 2,387 Total Co-Product GEO CAS (6) $ 918 $ 1,062 $ 1,636 $ 1,254 $ 1,127 $ 829 $ 836 $ 832 Gold AISC Consolidated ($/oz) Boddington $ 1,035 $ 966 $ 1,123 $ 1,172 $ 1,067 $ 1,242 $ 1,237 $ 1,240 Tanami $ 1,219 $ 1,162 $ 890 $ 1,046 $ 1,060 $ 1,149 $ 1,276 $ 1,215 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,271 $ 1,271 $ 989 $ 1,064 $ 1,028 Lihir $ - $ - $ - $ 1,517 $ 1,517 $ 1,256 $ 1,212 $ 1,236 Ahafo $ 1,366 $ 1,237 $ 1,208 $ 1,114 $ 1,222 $ 1,010 $ 1,123 $ 1,066 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,539 $ 1,078 N.M. $ 1,670 $ 1,590 $ 1,079 $ 1,038 $ 1,055 Cerro Negro $ 1,379 $ 1,924 $ 1,438 $ 1,412 $ 1,509 $ 1,120 $ 3,010 $ 1,635 Yanacocha $ 1,332 $ 1,386 $ 1,187 $ 1,198 $ 1,266 $ 1,123 $ 1,217 $ 1,166 Merian (75%) $ 1,235 $ 2,010 $ 1,652 $ 1,454 $ 1,541 $ 1,530 $ 2,170 $ 1,820 Brucejack $ - $ - $ - $ 2,646 $ 2,646 $ 2,580 $ 1,929 $ 2,206 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,439 $ 1,439 $ 1,277 $ 1,613 $ 1,453 Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,372 $ 1,386 $ 1,376 $ 1,433 $ 1,397 $ 1,327 $ 1,455 $ 1,389 Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%) $ 1,405 $ 1,388 $ 1,307 $ 1,482 $ 1,397 $ 1,576 $ 1,689 $ 1,631 Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,405 $ 1,388 $ 1,307 $ 1,482 $ 1,397 $ 1,576 $ 1,689 $ 1,631 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,381 $ 1,387 $ 1,355 $ 1,444 $ 1,397 $ 1,378 $ 1,503 $ 1,438 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 1,988 $ 1,988 $ 3,017 $ 3,053 $ 3,037 Akyem $ 1,067 $ 1,461 $ 1,332 $ 1,110 $ 1,210 $ 1,254 $ 1,952 $ 1,523 CC&V $ 1,375 $ 1,631 $ 1,819 $ 1,793 $ 1,644 $ 1,735 $ 1,700 $ 1,716 Porcupine $ 1,412 $ 1,587 $ 1,644 $ 1,665 $ 1,577 $ 1,470 $ 1,366 $ 1,408 Éléonore $ 1,420 $ 2,213 $ 2,107 $ 1,796 $ 1,838 $ 1,920 $ 1,900 $ 1,910 Musselwhite $ 1,681 $ 2,254 $ 1,715 $ 1,771 $ 1,843 $ 1,766 $ 1,397 $ 1,568 Non-Core Assets (5) $ 1,359 $ 1,808 $ 1,685 $ 1,629 $ 1,610 $ 1,712 $ 1,770 $ 1,743 Total Gold AISC (6) $ 1,376 $ 1,472 $ 1,426 $ 1,485 $ 1,444 $ 1,439 $ 1,562 $ 1,500 Total Gold AISC (by-product) (6) $ 1,354 $ 1,531 $ 1,467 $ 1,540 $ 1,480 $ 1,373 $ 1,412 $ 1,392 Co-Product AISC Consolidated ($/GEO) Boddington $ 1,019 $ 977 $ 1,108 $ 1,181 $ 1,067 $ 1,081 $ 1,254 $ 1,165 Cadia $ - $ - $ - $ 1,342 $ 1,342 $ 1,027 $ 1,024 $ 1,025 Peñasquito (2) $ 1,351 $ 1,581 N.M. $ 2,098 $ 1,756 $ 1,102 $ 1,164 $ 1,130 Red Chris (70%) $ - $ - $ - $ 1,660 $ 1,660 $ 1,400 $ 1,560 $ 1,486 Tier 1 Portfolio $ 1,322 $ 1,492 $ 2,422 $ 1,666 $ 1,565 $ 1,120 $ 1,189 $ 1,153 Telfer $ - $ - $ - $ 2,580 $ 2,580 $ 3,745 $ 2,742 $ 3,218 Non-Core Assets (5) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,580 $ 2,580 $ 3,745 $ 2,742 $ 3,218 Total Co-Product GEO AISC (6) $ 1,322 $ 1,492 $ 2,422 $ 1,703 $ 1,579 $ 1,148 $ 1,207 $ 1,176

(1) Attributable gold ounces sold excludes ounces related to the Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont and accounted for as an equity method investment, and the Fruta del Norte mine, which is wholly owned by Lundin Gold whom the Company holds a 32.0% interest and is accounted for as an equity method investment. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, Peñasquito production was impacted due to the suspension of operations as a result of the Union labor strike. Sales activity recognized in the third quarter of 2023 was related to adjustments on provisionally price concentrate sales subject to final settlement. Consequently, price per ounce/pound metrics are not meaningful ("N.M"). (3) Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates. (4) Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 32.0% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for on a quarterly-lag as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced by Lundin Gold represent prior quarter production and are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates. (5) Sites are classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2024. (6) Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions except per share) 2023 (1) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Sales $ 2,679 $ 2,683 $ 2,493 $ 3,957 $ 11,812 $ 4,023 $ 4,402 $ 8,425 Costs and expenses: Costs applicable to sales (2) 1,482 1,543 1,371 2,303 6,699 2,106 2,156 4,262 Depreciation and amortization 461 486 480 681 2,108 654 602 1,256 Reclamation and remediation 66 66 166 1,235 1,533 98 94 192 Exploration 48 66 78 73 265 53 57 110 Advanced projects, research and development 35 44 53 68 200 53 49 102 General and administrative 74 71 70 84 299 101 100 201 Loss on assets held for sale - - - - - 485 246 731 Impairment charges 4 4 2 1,881 1,891 12 9 21 Other expense, net 4 37 35 441 517 61 50 111 2,174 2,317 2,255 6,766 13,512 3,623 3,363 6,986 Other income (expense): Other income (loss), net 99 (17 ) 42 (212 ) (88 ) 121 100 221 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (65 ) (49 ) (48 ) (81 ) (243 ) (93 ) (103 ) (196 ) 34 (66 ) (6 ) (293 ) (331 ) 28 (3 ) 25 Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items 539 300 232 (3,102 ) (2,031 ) 428 1,036 1,464 Income and mining tax benefit (expense) (213 ) (163 ) (73 ) (77 ) (526 ) (260 ) (191 ) (451 ) Equity income (loss) of affiliates 25 16 3 19 63 7 (3 ) 4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 351 153 162 (3,160 ) (2,494 ) 175 842 1,017 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 12 2 1 12 27 4 15 19 Net income (loss) 363 155 163 (3,148 ) (2,467 ) 179 857 1,036 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (12 ) - (5 ) (10 ) (27 ) (9 ) (4 ) (13 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 351 $ 155 $ 158 $ (3,158 ) $ (2,494 ) $ 170 $ 853 $ 1,023 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders: Continuing operations $ 339 $ 153 $ 157 $ (3,170 ) $ (2,521 ) $ 166 $ 838 $ 1,004 Discontinued operations 12 2 1 12 27 4 15 19 $ 351 $ 155 $ 158 $ (3,158 ) $ (2,494 ) $ 170 $ 853 $ 1,023 Weighted average common shares (millions): Basic 794 795 795 978 841 1,153 1,153 1,153 Effect of employee stock-based awards 1 - 1 1 - - 2 1 Diluted 795 795 796 979 841 1,153 1,155 1,154 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.24 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 Discontinued operations 0.02 - - 0.01 0.03 - 0.01 0.02 $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.23 ) $ (2.97 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.74 $ 0.89 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.24 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 Discontinued operations 0.02 - - 0.01 0.03 - 0.01 0.02 $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ (3.23 ) $ (2.97 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.74 $ 0.89

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions) 2023 (1) 2024 MAR JUN SEP DEC MAR JUN SEP DEC ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,657 $ 2,829 $ 3,190 $ 3,002 $ 2,336 $ 2,602 Trade receivables 348 185 78 734 782 955 Investments 847 409 24 23 23 50 Inventories 1,067 1,111 1,127 1,663 1,385 1,467 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 905 858 829 979 745 681 Derivative assets - - - 198 114 71 Other current assets 735 742 707 913 765 874 Assets held for sale - - - - 5,656 5,370 Current assets 6,559 6,134 5,955 7,512 11,806 12,070 Property, plant and mine development, net 24,097 24,284 24,474 37,563 33,564 33,655 Investments 3,216 3,172 3,133 4,143 4,138 4,141 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 1,691 1,737 1,740 1,935 1,837 2,002 Deferred income tax assets 170 166 138 268 210 273 Goodwill 1,971 1,971 1,971 3,001 2,792 2,792 Derivative assets - - - 444 412 181 Other non-current assets 670 669 673 640 576 564 Total assets $ 38,374 $ 38,133 $ 38,084 $ 55,506 $ 55,335 $ 55,678 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 648 $ 565 $ 651 $ 960 $ 698 $ 683 Employee-related benefits 302 313 345 551 414 457 Income and mining taxes payable 213 155 143 88 136 264 Lease and other financing obligations 96 96 94 114 99 104 Debt - - - 1,923 - - Other current liabilities 1,493 1,564 1,575 2,362 1,784 1,819 Liabilities held for sale - - - - 2,351 2,405 Current liabilities 2,752 2,693 2,808 5,998 5,482 5,732 Debt 5,572 5,574 5,575 6,951 8,933 8,692 Lease and other financing obligations 451 441 418 448 436 429 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 6,603 6,604 6,714 8,167 6,652 6,620 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,800 1,795 1,696 2,987 3,094 3,046 Employee-related benefits 395 399 397 655 610 616 Silver streaming agreement 805 786 787 779 753 733 Other non-current liabilities 437 426 429 316 300 247 Total liabilities 18,815 18,718 18,824 26,301 26,260 26,115 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Common stock 1,281 1,281 1,281 1,854 1,855 1,851 Treasury stock (261 ) (261 ) (263 ) (264 ) (274 ) (274 ) Additional paid-in capital 17,386 17,407 17,425 30,419 30,436 30,394 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 23 13 8 14 (16 ) (7 ) (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings 948 785 623 (2,996 ) (3,111 ) (2,585 ) Newmont stockholders' equity 19,377 19,225 19,074 29,027 28,890 29,379 Noncontrolling interests 182 190 186 178 185 184 Total equity 19,559 19,415 19,260 29,205 29,075 29,563 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,374 $ 38,133 $ 38,084 $ 55,506 $ 55,335 $ 55,678

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions) 2023 (1) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 363 $ 155 $ 163 $ (3,148 ) $ (2,467 ) $ 179 $ 857 $ 1,036 Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 461 486 480 681 2,108 654 602 1,256 Loss on assets held for sale - - - - - 485 246 731 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (12 ) (2 ) (1 ) (12 ) (27 ) (4 ) (15 ) (19 ) Reclamation and remediation 61 59 167 1,219 1,506 94 88 182 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (36 ) - 2 231 197 (9 ) (55 ) (64 ) Stock-based compensation 19 23 16 22 80 21 23 44 Deferred income taxes 15 6 (24 ) (101 ) (104 ) 53 (95 ) (42 ) Change in fair value of investments (41 ) 42 41 5 47 (31 ) 9 (22 ) Impairment charges 4 4 2 1,881 1,891 12 - 12 Other non-cash adjustments 9 (10 ) 28 9 36 (12 ) (3 ) (15 ) Cash from operations before working capital (2) 843 763 874 787 3,267 1,442 1,657 3,099 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (362 ) (107 ) 127 (171 ) (513 ) (666 ) (263 ) (929 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 481 656 1,001 616 2,754 776 1,394 2,170 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations - 7 2 - 9 - 34 34 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 481 663 1,003 616 2,763 776 1,428 2,204 Investing activities: ? ? Additions to property, plant and mine development (526 ) (616 ) (604 ) (920 ) (2,666 ) (850 ) (800 ) (1,650 ) Proceeds from asset and investment sales 181 33 5 15 234 35 217 252 Purchases of investments (525 ) (17 ) (3 ) (6 ) (551 ) (23 ) (83 ) (106 ) Return of investment from equity method investees - 30 - 6 36 25 16 41 Contributions to equity method investees (41 ) (23 ) (26 ) (18 ) (108 ) (15 ) (5 ) (20 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 557 424 374 8 1,363 - - - Acquisitions, net - - - 668 668 - - - Other 12 11 1 (2 ) 22 30 14 44 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (342 ) (158 ) (253 ) (249 ) (1,002 ) (798 ) (641 ) (1,439 ) Financing activities: Repayment of debt - - - - - (3,423 ) (227 ) (3,650 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net - - - - - 3,476 - 3,476 Dividends paid to common stockholders (318 ) (318 ) (318 ) (461 ) (1,415 ) (288 ) (289 ) (577 ) Repurchases of common stock - - - - - - (104 ) (104 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (34 ) (32 ) (41 ) (43 ) (150 ) (41 ) (36 ) (77 ) Funding from noncontrolling interests 41 34 32 31 138 22 31 53 Payments on lease and other financing obligations (16 ) (16 ) (16 ) (19 ) (67 ) (18 ) (22 ) (40 ) Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation (22 ) - (2 ) (1 ) (25 ) (10 ) - (10 ) Other (1 ) (2 ) (36 ) (45 ) (84 ) (17 ) (11 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (350 ) (334 ) (381 ) (538 ) (1,603 ) (299 ) (658 ) (957 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8 ) 4 (5 ) 7 (2 ) (3 ) (11 ) (14 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (219 ) 175 364 (164 ) 156 (324 ) 118 (206 ) Less: cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (3) - - - - - (395 ) 137 (258 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (219 ) 175 364 (164 ) 156 (719 ) 255 (464 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,944 2,725 2,900 3,264 2,944 3,100 2,381 3,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,725 $ 2,900 $ 3,264 $ 3,100 $ 3,100 $ 2,381 $ 2,636 $ 2,636 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,657 $ 2,829 $ 3,190 $ 3,002 $ 3,002 $ 2,336 $ 2,602 $ 2,602 Restricted cash included in Other current assets 1 1 1 11 11 6 6 6 Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets 67 70 73 87 87 39 28 28 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,725 $ 2,900 $ 3,264 $ 3,100 $ 3,100 $ 2,381 $ 2,636 $ 2,636

(1) Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. (2) Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled above. (3) During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets and liabilities, including $205 of Cash and cash equivalents and $53 of restricted cash, included in Other current assets and Other non-current assets, were reclassified to Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 for further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 853 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 1,023 $ 0.89 $ 0.89 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (15 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (19 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 838 0.73 0.73 1,004 0.87 0.87 Loss on assets held for sale (2) 246 0.22 0.22 731 0.63 0.63 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (3) (55 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (64 ) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Newcrest transaction and integration costs (4) 16 0.01 0.01 45 0.04 0.04 Settlement costs (5) 5 - - 26 0.03 0.03 Change in fair value of investments (6) 9 0.01 0.01 (22 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Impairment charges (7) 9 0.01 0.01 21 0.02 0.02 Restructuring and severance (8) 9 0.01 0.01 15 0.01 0.01 Gain on debt extinguishment, net (9) (14 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (14 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Reclamation and remediation charges (10) - - - 6 - - Tax effect of adjustments (11) (87 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (234 ) (0.20 ) (0.20 ) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (12) (142 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) (50 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 834 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 1,464 $ 1.27 $ 1.27 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (13) 1,153 1,155 1,153 1,154

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) Loss on assets held for sale, included in Loss on assets held for sale, represents the loss recorded for the six non-core assets and the development project that met the requirements to be presented as held for sale in 2024. (3) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the gain recognized on the sale of the Stream Credit Facility Agreement ("SCFA") in the second quarter and the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds. (4) Newcrest transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, represents costs incurred related to Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest completed in 2023 as well as subsequent integration costs. (5) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of wind down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project. (6) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable equity securities. (7) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (8) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. (9) Gain on debt extinguishment, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain on the partial redemption of certain Senior Notes in the second quarter. (10) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. (11) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (10), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (12) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $20 and $(45), the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(93) and $(58), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(50) and $(52), recording of a deferred tax liability for the outside basis difference at Akyem of $(37) and $80 due to the status change to held-for-sale, and other tax adjustments of $18 and $25. (13) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.