RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights

Revenues were $1.035 billion

Net income was $47.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $117.1 million (11.3 percent of revenues)

Operating cash flows were $90.7 million and Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure) was $85.4 million

Repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of the Company's common stock for $108.0 million

IT Consulting Revenues - Approximately 57.1 percent of total revenues

Commercial Segment - New bookings for the trailing-twelve-month period ("TTM") were $1.3 billion; book-to-bill ratio was 1.2 to 1

Federal Government Segment - New contract awards for the TTM were $949.1 million; book-to-bill ratio was 0.7 to 1

Management Commentary

" ASGN's results for the second quarter of 2024 confirmed our expectations that macro conditions in Q2 would be consistent with the first quarter of the year," said ASGN's Chief Executive Officer, Ted Hanson. " Revenues were $1.035 billion for the second quarter, while Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent was at the top of our expectations."

Mr. Hanson continued, "We are making measured, strategic progress toward our goal of moving into higher-end, higher-value IT consulting solutions. IT consulting revenues totaled 57.1 percent of consolidated revenues for the second quarter, up from 53.1 percent a year ago. Our large account portfolio, across six diverse industry verticals, provides first-hand insight into our clients' investments and long-term IT roadmaps. While clients remain cautious in their spend, their IT priorities have not changed. As we position ourselves for the future, we remain committed to fostering these relationships and supporting our clients' most critical IT needs, whether that be transitioning their enterprises to the cloud or deploying innovative use cases for AI."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Summary

Three Months Ended, June 30, March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 Revenues Commercial Segment $ 725.7 $ 811.3 $ 731.5 Federal Government Segment 309.0 319.6 317.5 1,034.7 1,130.9 1,049.0 Gross Margin Commercial Segment 32.7 % 32.2 % 32.0 % Federal Government Segment 20.6 % 20.5 % 19.7 % Consolidated 29.1 % 28.9 % 28.2 % Net income $ 47.2 $ 60.1 $ 38.1 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.02 $ 1.22 $ 0.81 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Net Income $ 62.6 $ 78.2 $ 54.6 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 1.36 $ 1.59 $ 1.16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117.1 $ 135.2 $ 108.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.3 % 12.0 % 10.3 %

__________

Definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP measurements are included in the tables that accompany this release.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter were $1.035 billion, down 8.5 percent over the second quarter of 2023. From an industry perspective, the Company operates in six broad industry verticals. Commercial Segment revenues (70.1 percent of total revenues) were down 10.6 percent year-over-year and are categorized into five verticals: (i) Consumer and Industrial, (ii) Financial Services, (iii) Technology, Media and Telecom ("TMT"), (iv) Healthcare, and (v) Business Services. Federal Government Segment revenues (29.9 percent of total revenues), the sixth industry vertical, were down 3.3 percent year-over-year.

Total IT consulting revenues were $590.5 million (57.1 percent of total revenues), down 1.7 percent year-over-year. Commercial Segment consulting revenues were $281.5 million, essentially flat year-over-year. Assignment revenues, which totaled $444.2 million (42.9 percent of total revenues), were down 16.2 percent year-over-year, reflecting continued softness in the more cyclical portions of the Commercial Segment business. Federal Government Segment revenues, which are all consulting revenues, were $309.0 million, down 3.3 percent year-over-year as stated above.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.1 percent, an expansion of 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin for the Commercial Segment was up 50 basis points, reflecting a higher mix of consulting revenues as well as margin expansion for both consulting and assignment revenues. Gross margin for the Federal Government Segment was up 10 basis points.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $205.6 million, down from $210.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses included $1.2 million in acquisition, integration, and strategic planning expenses, which were not included in the Company's previously-announced guidance estimates.

Net income was $47.2 million ($1.02 per diluted share), compared with $60.1 million ($1.22 per diluted share) from the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $117.1 million, or 11.3 percent of revenues ("Adjusted EBITDA margin," a non-GAAP measure), compared with $135.2 million or 12.0 percent of revenues in the second quarter of 2023.

Capital Resources and Capital Allocation

At June 30, 2024, the Company had:

Cash and cash equivalents of $132.2 million

Full availability under its $500.0 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (due 2028)

Senior Secured Debt of $496.3 million (term loan B facility due 2030)

Senior unsecured notes totaling $550.0 million at 4.625 percent (due 2028)

In the second quarter of 2024 the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $108.0 million at an average price of $95.37 per share. Approximately $667.0 million remained available at quarter end for repurchases under the Company's stock repurchase plan.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Estimates

The Company's financial estimates for the third quarter of 2024, which are set forth below, are based on current operating trends and assume no significant deterioration in the markets ASGN serves. These estimates do not include any acquisition, integration, or strategic planning expenses. Reconciliations of estimated net income to the estimated non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables that accompany this release.

(In millions, except per share data) Low High Revenues $ 1,024.0 $ 1,044.0 SG&A expenses(1) 202.4 205.2 Amortization of intangible assets 14.0 14.0 Net income 45.8 49.4 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 1.09 Gross margin 28.9 % 29.1 % Effective tax rate(2) 28.0 % 28.0 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 114.0 $ 119.0 Adjusted Net Income(3) $ 59.1 $ 62.7 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share(3) $ 1.31 $ 1.39 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.1 % 11.4 %

___________ (1) Includes non-cash expenses totaling $20.1 million, comprised of: (i) $10.9 million of stock-based compensation, (ii) $7.6 million of depreciation, and (iii) $1.6 million of amortization related to capitalized cloud-based application implementation costs. (2) Estimated effective tax rate before any excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. (3) Does not include the " Cash Tax Savings on Indefinite-lived Intangible Assets." These savings total $8.5 million each quarter, or $0.18 per diluted share, and represent the benefit of the tax deduction that ASGN receives from the amortization of goodwill and trademarks.

The financial estimates above are based on an estimate of "Billable Days," which are Business Days (calendar days for the period less weekends and holidays) adjusted for other factors, such as the day of the week a holiday occurs, additional time taken off around holidays, year-end client furloughs, and inclement weather. There are 63.5 Billable Days in the third quarter of 2024, which is one more day than the year ago period, and the same number of days as Q2 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and to provide third quarter 2024 estimates. The dial-in number is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States), and the conference ID number is 13746773. Participants should dial in ten minutes before the call. The prepared remarks, supplemental materials and webcast for this call can be accessed at www.asgn.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning today at 7:30 p.m. ET until August 7, 2024. The access number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States for callers outside the United States) and the conference ID number is 13746773.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance.

All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. In particular, we make no assurances that the proposed revenue, expense, and profit estimates outlined above will be achieved. Additional examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to attract, train, and retain qualified internal employees, the availability of qualified billable professionals, management of our growth, continued performance and improvement of our enterprise-wide information systems, our ability to successfully adapt to, integrate, and leverage new and developing technologies, including generative artificial intelligence, our ability to manage our litigation matters, the successful integration of acquisitions, and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Results of Operations: Revenues $ 1,034.7 $ 1,130.9 $ 1,049.0 $ 2,083.7 $ 2,259.7 Costs of services 733.6 804.6 752.8 1,486.4 1,607.0 Gross profit 301.1 326.3 296.2 597.3 652.7 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 205.6 210.5 210.2 415.8 434.6 Amortization of intangible assets 15.1 17.9 15.1 30.2 36.0 Operating income 80.4 97.9 70.9 151.3 182.1 Interest expense (15.8 ) (15.8 ) (17.6 ) (33.4 ) (31.2 ) Income before income taxes 64.6 82.1 53.3 117.9 150.9 Provision for income taxes 17.4 22.0 15.2 32.6 41.3 Net income $ 47.2 $ 60.1 $ 38.1 $ 85.3 $ 109.6 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.23 $ 0.82 $ 1.85 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.22 $ 0.81 $ 1.83 $ 2.21 Number of shares and share equivalents used to calculate earnings per share: Basic 45.7 49.0 46.5 46.1 49.1 Diluted 46.1 49.2 46.9 46.5 49.5

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Continued) (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Summary Statements of Cash Flow Data: Cash provided by operating activities $ 90.7 $ 112.5 $ 73.3 $ 164.0 $ 193.0 Cash used in investing activities (5.2 ) (11.2 ) (10.8 ) (16.0 ) (23.5 ) Cash used in financing activities (110.7 ) (72.6 ) (80.0 ) (190.7 ) (146.0 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure: Cash provided by operating activities $ 90.7 $ 112.5 $ 73.3 $ 164.0 $ 193.0 Capital expenditures (5.3 ) (11.2 ) (10.8 ) (16.1 ) (22.9 ) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 85.4 $ 101.3 $ 62.5 $ 147.9 $ 170.1 June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132.2 $ 175.9 Working capital 523.8 579.2 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,361.4 2,392.0 Total assets 3,450.8 3,544.6 Long-term debt 1,035.4 1,036.6 Total liabilities 1,642.9 1,652.5 Total stockholders' equity 1,807.9 1,892.1

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Net income $ 47.2 $ 60.1 38.1 $ 85.3 $ 109.6 Interest expense 15.8 15.8 17.6 33.4 31.2 Provision for income taxes 17.4 22.0 15.2 32.6 41.3 Depreciation and other amortization(1) 9.4 7.0 9.4 18.8 13.8 Amortization of intangible assets 15.1 17.9 15.1 30.2 36.0 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) 104.9 122.8 95.4 200.3 231.9 Stock-based compensation 11.0 11.3 11.7 22.7 23.4 Acquisition, integration, and strategic planning expenses 1.2 1.1 1.2 2.4 3.4 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 117.1 $ 135.2 $ 108.3 $ 225.4 $ 258.7

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Net income $ 47.2 $ 60.1 $ 38.1 $ 85.3 $ 109.6 Credit facility amendment expenses - - 1.5 1.5 - Acquisition, integration, and strategic planning expenses 1.2 1.1 1.2 2.4 3.4 Tax effect on adjustments (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (0.7 ) (1.0 ) (0.9 ) Non-GAAP net income 48.1 60.9 40.1 88.2 112.1 Amortization of intangible assets 15.1 17.9 15.1 30.2 36.0 Other (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (1.2 ) (1.2 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure)(2) $ 62.6 $ 78.2 $ 54.6 $ 117.2 $ 146.9 Per diluted share: Net income $ 1.02 $ 1.22 $ 0.81 $ 1.83 $ 2.21 Adjustments 0.34 0.37 0.35 0.69 0.76 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure)(2) $ 1.36 $ 1.59 $ 1.16 $ 2.52 $ 2.97 Common shares and share equivalents (diluted) 46.1 49.2 46.9 46.5 49.5

___________ (1) The three months and six months ended June 30, 2024, include $1.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively, of amortization related to capitalized cloud-based application implementation costs included in SG&A expenses. (2) Does not include the " Cash Tax Savings on Indefinite-lived Intangible Assets," which currently total approximately $8.5 million per quarter (approximately $0.18 per diluted share) and represent the benefit of the tax deduction for amortization of goodwill and trademarks.

FINANCIAL ESTIMATES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024 RECONCILIATIONS OF ESTIMATED GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) Low High Net income(1) $ 45.8 $ 49.4 Interest expense 16.1 16.1 Provision for income taxes 17.7 19.1 Depreciation and other amortization(2) 9.5 9.5 Amortization of intangible assets 14.0 14.0 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) 103.1 108.1 Stock-based compensation 10.9 10.9 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 114.0 $ 119.0

Low High Net income(1) $ 45.8 $ 49.4 Amortization of intangible assets 14.0 14.0 Other (0.7 ) (0.7 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure)(3) $ 59.1 $ 62.7 Per diluted share: Net income 1.01 1.09 Adjustments 0.30 0.30 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure)(3) $ 1.31 $ 1.39

___________ (1) Does not include acquisition, integration, and strategic planning expenses, or excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. (2) Comprised of (i) $7.6 million of depreciation included in SG&A expenses, (ii) $1.6 million of amortization related to capitalized cloud-based application implementation costs included in SG&A expenses, and (iii) $0.3 million of depreciation included in costs of services. (3) Does not include the " Cash Tax Savings on Indefinite-lived Intangible Assets". These savings total $8.5 million per quarter ($0.18 per diluted share) and represent the benefit of the tax deduction for amortization of goodwill and trademarks.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements in this release include financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and also include non-GAAP financial measures that are provided as additional information to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and not as an alternative to the consolidated interim financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Free Cash Flow, and Revenues on a same Billable Days basis) to evaluate the Company's financial performance. These terms might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The financial information tables that accompany this press release include reconciliations of net income to non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide a measure of the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of the Company's core business on an ongoing basis, by removing the effects of non-operating and certain non-cash expenses. These non-operating and non-cash items are specifically identified in the reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures that accompany this release.

Adjusted Net Income provides a method for assessing the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of the Company's core business on an ongoing basis by removing the effects of non-operating and certain non-cash expenses, adjusted for some of the cash flows associated with amortization of intangible assets to more fully present the performance of the Company's acquisitions. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is presented in the reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures that accompany this release.

Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can be used for strategic opportunities and is computed as presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Commercial consulting bookings are defined as the value of new contracts entered into during a specified period, including adjustments for the effects of changes in contract scope and contract terminations. The book-to-bill ratio for the Commercial consulting is the ratio of bookings to revenues for a specified period.

Federal Government Segment new contract awards are defined as the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under contracts awarded during a specified period, including adjustments to estimates for contracts awarded in previous periods. The book-to-bill ratio for the Federal Government Segment is the ratio of New Contract Awards to revenues for a specified period.

Revenues calculated on a Same Billable Days basis provide more comparable information by removing the effect of differences in the number of billable days on a year-over-year basis. Revenues on a Same Billable Days basis are adjusted for the following items: differences in billable days during the period by taking the current-period average revenue per billable day, multiplied by the number of billable days from the same period in the prior year; Billable Days are business days (calendar days for the period less weekends and holidays) adjusted for other factors, such as the day of the week a holiday occurs, additional time taken off around holidays, year-end client furloughs, and inclement weather.

Contacts

Kimberly Esterkin

Vice President, Investor Relations

kimberly.esterkin@asgn.com