Earnings Per Diluted Share Return on Equity, ex AOCI (1) Q2 2024 Q2 2024 GAAP $8.02 GAAP 45.9% Adjusted Operating $8.53 Adjusted Operating 48.9% Adjusted Operating, excluding severance expense $8.72

Second quarter adjusted operating earnings per diluted share was $8.53. Adjusted operating EPS grew 17 percent to $8.72 excluding $0.19 of severance expense associated with the company's initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. Perspective from Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer " Ameriprise delivered another good quarter and a strong first half of the year. Our financial results were excellent, reflecting robust revenue growth, ongoing expense discipline and effective capital management. Client activity and flows into fee-based investment advisory accounts were up nicely as clients begin to put money back to work. Ameriprise has a powerful and differentiated financial foundation. Our business generates significant free cash flow that we consistently invest in our capabilities, solutions, and people and return to shareholders. In the quarter, we committed $693 million to share repurchases and dividends, which is consistent with our plans, while still maintaining a strong excess capital position. We're positioned well as we move through the second half of the year, and I feel very good about our focus and how we're executing. I'd highlight that Ameriprise celebrated our 130-year anniversary in June, joining a select number of firms with this legacy of success. It provided the opportunity for us to both reflect on our history of serving clients' most important financial needs and our significant opportunity ahead." Second quarter GAAP net income per diluted share was $8.02 compared to $8.21 a year ago, primarily from market impacts on the valuation of derivatives and market risk benefits. Assets under management and administration reached $1.4 trillion, up 12 percent from strong client net inflows and market appreciation. Adjusted operating net revenues increased 9 percent from organic growth, strong equity markets and higher spread revenues. General and administrative expenses were flat to a year ago demonstrating our continued focus on operational efficiency and effectiveness. Pretax adjusted operating margin was 26.8 percent and adjusted operating return on equity was 48.9 percent. The company returned $693 million of capital to shareholders in the quarter, demonstrating its balance sheet strength and strong free cash flow generation.

(1) Return on equity excluding AOCI is calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Second Quarter Summary Quarter Ended

June 30, %

Better/

(Worse) Year-to-date

June 30, %

Better/

(Worse) (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 829 $ 890 (7 )% $ 1,819 $ 1,307 39 % Adjusted operating earnings $ 882 $ 807 9 % $ 1,760 $ 1,605 10 % GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.02 $ 8.21 (2 )% $ 17.49 $ 11.97 46 % Adjusted operating earnings per diluted share $ 8.53 $ 7.44 15 % $ 16.92 $ 14.70 15 % GAAP Return on Equity, ex. AOCI 45.9 % 48.6 % 45.9 % 48.6 % Adjusted Operating Return on Equity, ex. AOCI 48.9 % 50.9 % 48.9 % 50.9 % GAAP Equity, ex. AOCI $ 6,986 $ 6,429 9 % $ 6,986 $ 6,429 9 % Available Capital for Capital Adequacy (see reconciliation on p. 26) $ 5,245 $ 5,011 5 % $ 5,245 $ 5,011 5 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 101.6 106.4 102.2 107.1 Diluted 103.4 108.4 104.0 109.2

Second quarter 2024 GAAP results included unfavorable market impacts on the valuation of derivatives and market risk benefits, while the prior year quarter included favorable market impacts on the valuation of derivatives and market risk benefits.

In addition, adjusted operating after-tax results included severance expense of $20 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $24 million in the first half of 2024. These actions were associated with the company's initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness that are expected to drive future profitability.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Advice & Wealth Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended June 30, % Better/

(Worse) (in millions, unaudited) 2024 2023 Adjusted operating net revenues $ 2,644 $ 2,343 13 % Distribution expenses 1,403 1,196 (17 )% Interest and debt expense 10 6 (67 )% General and administrative expenses 409 410 - % Adjusted operating expenses 1,822 1,612 (13 )% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 822 $ 731 12 % Pretax adjusted operating margin 31.1 % 31.2 % (10) bps

Quarter Ended June 30, % Better/

(Worse) (in billions, unless otherwise noted) 2024 2023 Total client assets $ 972 $ 833 17 % Total client net flows $ 6.6 $ 9.4 (30 )% Wrap net flows $ 7.5 $ 5.6 34 % AWM cash balances $ 40.6 $ 42.0 (3 )% Adjusted operating net revenue per advisor (TTM in thousands) $ 968 $ 874 11 %

Advice & Wealth Management continued to demonstrate consistent profitable organic growth with pretax adjusted operating earnings reaching a new high of $822 million and margins remaining above 31 percent driven by strong core wealth management and banking performance.

Adjusted operating net revenues increased 13 percent to $2.6 billion from growth in client assets in both wrap and brokerage accounts, increased transactional activity and 11 percent growth in bank net investment income.

Adjusted operating expenses increased 13 percent to $1.8 billion compared to a year ago, with general and administrative expense very well managed and flat to a year ago at $409 million.

Clients and advisors remained engaged and focused on positioning portfolios to meet financial planning goals across market cycles.

Total client assets grew 17 percent to $972 billion, with wrap assets up 18 percent to $535 billion.

Wrap flows improved in the quarter to $7.5 billion or a 6 percent annualized flow rate, an early indication of client preferences returning to advisory products.

Transactional activity increased 19 percent with strong growth across all product areas.

Total client cash including third-party money market funds and brokered CDs was $81.9 billion, up $12.2 billion from a year ago, as clients remain heavily concentrated in yield-oriented products.

Cash balances were $40.6 billion. Underlying cash sweep excluding normal seasonal tax payments and cash related to the recent partnership with Comerica transitioning into other products was stable and consistent with expectations.

Adjusted operating net revenue per advisor on a trailing 12-month basis was $968,000, up 11 percent from enhanced productivity, business growth and market appreciation.

Advisor headcount increased to 10,392, which reflects the addition of 52 experienced advisors in the quarter and continued strong advisor retention.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended June 30, % Better/

(Worse) (in millions, unaudited) 2024 2023 Adjusted operating net revenues $ 848 $ 808 5 % Distribution expenses 244 233 (5 )% Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 1 2 50 % Interest and debt expense 1 1 - % General and administrative expenses 384 410 6 % Adjusted operating expenses 630 646 2 % Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 218 $ 162 35 % Net pretax adjusted operating margin (1) 37.6 % 29.8 % Quarter Ended June 30, % Better/

(Worse) (in billions) 2024 2023 Total segment AUM $ 642 $ 617 4 % Net Flows Global Retail net flows, ex. legacy insurance partners flows $ (3.2 ) $ (4.7 ) 32 % Global Institutional net flows, ex. legacy insurance partners flows 0.3 0.8 (71 )% Legacy insurance partners flows (2) (9.1 ) (1.4 ) NM Total segment net flows (2) $ (12.0 ) $ (5.3 ) NM Model delivery AUA Flows (3) $ 0.9 $ 0.5 89 % (1) See reconciliation on page 13. (2) In Q2 2024, total segment net outflows were $4.0 billion and legacy insurance partner outflows were $1.1 billion, excluding the $8.0 billion previously announced asset transfer related to a legacy insurance partner. (3) Estimated based on the period-to-period change in assets less calculated performance based on strategy returns on a one-quarter lag. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Asset Management adjusted operating net revenues grew 5 percent to $848 million and pretax adjusted operating earnings increased 35 percent to $218 million. Financial results reflected equity market appreciation and the positive impact from expense management actions, which more than offset the cumulative impact of net outflows. Net pretax adjusted operating margin was 38 percent and above our targeted range, reflecting strong market appreciation and expense discipline.

Adjusted operating expenses decreased 2 percent, with general and administrative expenses down 6 percent from a year ago, reflecting the ongoing benefits from the company's initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Total assets under management increased 4 percent to $642 billion as equity market appreciation more than offset net outflows. The underlying fee rate remained stable at 46 basis points.

Net outflows would have been $4.0 billion excluding an $8.0 billion previously announced asset transfer related to a legacy insurance partner, which was a $1.3 billion improvement from a year ago.

Retail net outflows were $3.2 billion, representing a $1.5 billion improvement from the prior year from stronger gross sales globally and lower redemptions in the US.

Global institutional inflows were $0.3 billion.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Retirement & Protection Solutions Segment Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended June 30, % Better/

(Worse) (in millions, unaudited) 2024 2023 Adjusted operating net revenues $ 928 $ 858 8 % Adjusted operating expenses 732 669 (9 )% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 196 $ 189 4 %

Retirement & Protection Solutions pretax adjusted operating earnings increased 4 percent to $196 million, reflecting the benefit of stronger interest earnings and higher equity markets partially offset by higher distribution expenses associated with continued strong sales levels. These high-quality books of business continued to generate strong free cash flow and return on capital with a differentiated risk profile.

Retirement & Protection Solutions sales increased 40 percent to $1.5 billion primarily from strong sales growth in structured variable annuities similar to the industry. Protection sales grew 21 percent to $93 million with the majority of sales in higher margin accumulation VUL products.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate & Other Segment Adjusted Operating Results Quarter Ended June 30, % Better/

(Worse) (in millions, unaudited) 2024 2023 Corporate & Other, excluding Closed Blocks $ (123 ) $ (56 ) NM Closed Blocks (1) 4 (4 ) NM Pretax adjusted operating earnings / (loss) $ (119 ) $ (60 ) (98 )% Long Term Care $ 12 $ 1 NM Fixed Annuities (8 ) (5 ) (60 )% Closed Blocks pretax adjusted operating earnings / (loss) $ 4 $ (4 ) NM (1) Long Term Care and Fixed Annuities. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Total Corporate & Other Excluding Closed Blocks pretax adjusted operating loss was $123 million, which included $25 million of severance expense, as well as $8 million of severance program expenses, both of which were associated with the company's initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Long Term Care pretax adjusted operating earnings increased to $12 million from improved investment yields and claims performance.

Fixed Annuities pretax adjusted operating loss was consistent with expectations at $8 million.

Taxes

The operating effective tax rate was 21.0 percent. The operating effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 21 percent for full year 2024.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Consolidated GAAP Results (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ 2,456 $ 2,199 12 % $ 2,399 2 % Distribution fees 505 482 5 % 506 - % Net investment income 921 811 14 % 901 2 % Premiums, policy and contract charges 381 383 (1 )% 390 (2 )% Other revenues 129 132 (2 )% 129 - % Total revenues 4,392 4,007 10 % 4,325 2 % Banking and deposit interest expense 172 131 (31 )% 179 4 % Total net revenues 4,220 3,876 9 % 4,146 2 % Expenses Distribution expenses 1,450 1,248 (16 )% 1,419 (2 )% Interest credited to fixed accounts 185 161 (15 )% 132 (40 )% Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 331 327 (1 )% 295 (12 )% Remeasurement (gains) losses of future policy benefit reserves (8 ) - - % (4 ) NM Change in fair value of market risk benefits 110 (99 ) NM (18 ) NM Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 61 61 - % 61 - % Interest and debt expense 83 84 1 % 82 (1 )% General and administrative expense 957 967 1 % 960 - % Total expenses 3,169 2,749 (15 )% 2,927 (8 )% Pretax income 1,051 1,127 (7 )% 1,219 (14 )% Income tax provision 222 237 (6 )% 229 (3 )% Net income $ 829 $ 890 (7 )% $ 990 (16 )% Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 8.16 $ 8.36 $ 9.63 Earnings per diluted share $ 8.02 $ 8.21 $ 9.46 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 101.6 106.4 102.8 Diluted 103.4 108.4 104.6 NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Consolidated Highlights and Capital Summary (in millions unless otherwise noted, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Assets Under Management and Administration Advice & Wealth Management AUM $ 531,268 $ 451,249 18 % $ 518,080 3 % Asset Management AUM 641,880 616,598 4 % 652,077 (2 )% Corporate AUM 490 297 65 % 429 14 % Eliminations (44,136 ) (39,308 ) (12 )% (43,181 ) (2 )% Total Assets Under Management 1,129,502 1,028,836 10 % 1,127,405 - % Total Assets Under Administration 298,468 247,952 20 % 297,457 - % Total AUM and AUA $ 1,427,970 $ 1,276,788 12 % $ 1,424,862 - % S&P 500 Daily average 5,253 4,207 25 % 4,996 5 % Period end 5,460 4,450 23 % 5,254 4 % Weighted Equity Index (WEI) (1) Daily average 3,358 2,769 21 % 3,218 4 % Period end 3,456 2,900 19 % 3,379 2 % Common shares Beginning balance 99.6 104.4 (5 )% 100.2 (1 )% Repurchases (1.3 ) (1.6 ) 19 % (1.2 ) (8 )% Issuances 0.1 - - % 1.2 (92 )% Other - - - % (0.6 ) NM Total common shares outstanding 98.4 102.8 (4 )% 99.6 (1 )% Restricted stock units 2.6 2.7 (4 )% 2.6 - % Total basic common shares outstanding 101.0 105.5 (4 )% 102.2 (1 )% Total potentially dilutive shares 1.8 2.1 (14 )% 1.8 - % Total diluted shares 102.8 107.6 (4 )% 104.0 (1 )% Capital Returned to Shareholders Dividends paid $ 151 $ 146 3 % $ 143 6 % Common stock share repurchases 542 492 10 % 507 7 % Total Capital Returned to Shareholders $ 693 $ 638 9 % $ 650 7 % (1) Weighted Equity Index is an Ameriprise calculated proxy for equity market movements calculated using a weighted average of the S&P 500, Russell 2000, Russell Midcap and MSCI EAFE indices based on North America distributed equity assets. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Advice & Wealth Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Revenues Management and financial advice fees: Advisory fees $ 1,361 $ 1,154 18 % $ 1,303 4 % Financial planning fees 110 104 6 % 112 (2 )% Transaction and other fees 100 96 4 % 94 6 % Total management and financial advice fees 1,571 1,354 16 % 1,509 4 % Distribution fees: Mutual funds 199 179 11 % 196 2 % Insurance and annuity 260 222 17 % 247 5 % Off-Balance sheet brokerage cash 40 84 (52 )% 50 (20 )% Other products 109 84 30 % 105 4 % Total distribution fees 608 569 7 % 598 2 % Net investment income 560 483 16 % 560 - % Other revenues 77 68 13 % 72 7 % Total revenues 2,816 2,474 14 % 2,739 3 % Banking and deposit interest expense 172 131 (31 )% 179 4 % Adjusted operating total net revenues 2,644 2,343 13 % 2,560 3 % Expenses Distribution expenses 1,403 1,196 (17 )% 1,369 (2 )% Interest and debt expense 10 6 (67 )% 9 (11 )% General and administrative expense 409 410 - % 420 3 % Adjusted operating expenses 1,822 1,612 (13 )% 1,798 (1 )% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 822 $ 731 12 % $ 762 8 % Pretax adjusted operating margin 31.1 % 31.2 % 29.8 %

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Advice & Wealth Management Segment Operating Metrics (in millions unless otherwise noted, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) AWM Total Client Assets $ 972,135 $ 833,347 17 % $ 953,769 2 % Total Client Flows $ 6,604 $ 9,408 (30 )% $ 8,501 (22 )% Total Wrap Accounts Beginning assets $ 521,722 $ 434,674 20 % $ 488,200 7 % Net flows 7,521 5,610 34 % 6,518 15 % Market appreciation (depreciation) and other 5,747 14,405 (60 )% 27,004 (79 )% Total wrap ending assets $ 534,990 $ 454,689 18 % $ 521,722 3 % Advisory wrap account assets ending balance (1) $ 529,642 $ 449,857 18 % $ 516,469 3 % Brokerage Cash & Certificates Balances On-balance sheet (Net Investment Income) On-balance sheet - broker dealer $ 2,279 $ 2,605 (13 )% $ 2,477 (8 )% On-balance sheet - bank 21,466 20,933 3 % 21,329 1 % On-balance sheet - certificate 12,526 12,069 4 % 13,211 (5 )% Total on-balance sheet $ 36,271 $ 35,607 2 % $ 37,017 (2 )% Off-balance sheet (Distribution Fees) Off-balance sheet - broker dealer $ 4,359 $ 6,413 (32 )% $ 6,242 (30 )% Total brokerage cash & certificates balances $ 40,630 $ 42,020 (3 )% $ 43,259 (6 )% Gross Fee Yield On-balance sheet - broker dealer 5.34 % 4.72 % 5.12 % On-balance sheet - bank 5.15 % 4.76 % 5.06 % On-balance sheet - certificates 5.66 % 5.20 % 5.69 % Off-balance sheet - broker dealer 3.08 % 4.14 % 2.95 % Financial Advisors Employee advisors 2,236 2,108 6 % 2,227 - % Franchisee advisors 8,156 8,166 - % 8,137 - % Total financial advisors 10,392 10,274 1 % 10,364 - % Advisor Retention Employee 93.2 % 92.0 % 92.8 % Franchisee 92.6 % 93.0 % 92.3 % (1) Advisory wrap account assets represent those assets for which clients receive advisory services and are the primary driver of revenue earned on wrap accounts. Clients may hold non-advisory investments in their wrap accounts that do not incur an advisory fee.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Revenues Management and financial advice fees: Asset management fees: Retail $ 522 $ 490 7 % $ 530 (2 )% Institutional 161 157 3 % 159 1 % Transaction and other fees 52 48 8 % 50 4 % Revenue from other sources (1) 3 4 (25 )% 3 - % Total management and financial advice fees 738 699 6 % 742 (1 )% Distribution fees: Mutual funds 56 51 10 % 56 - % Insurance and annuity 40 39 3 % 39 3 % Total distribution fees 96 90 7 % 95 1 % Net investment income 12 10 20 % 11 9 % Other revenues 2 9 (78 )% 7 (71 )% Total revenues 848 808 5 % 855 (1 )% Banking and deposit interest expense - - - % - - % Adjusted operating total net revenues 848 808 5 % 855 (1 )% Expenses Distribution expenses 244 233 (5 )% 242 (1 )% Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 1 2 50 % 2 50 % Interest and debt expense 1 1 - % 2 50 % General and administrative expense 384 410 6 % 403 5 % Adjusted operating expenses 630 646 2 % 649 3 % Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 218 $ 162 35 % $ 206 6 % Net Pretax Adjusted Operating Margin Reconciliation Adjusted operating total net revenues $ 848 $ 808 5 % $ 855 (1 )% Distribution pass through revenues (192 ) (183 ) (5 )% (192 ) - % Subadvisory and other pass through revenues (98 ) (95 ) (3 )% (96 ) (2 )% Net adjusted operating revenues $ 558 $ 530 5 % $ 567 (2 )% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 218 $ 162 35 % $ 206 6 % Adjusted operating net investment income (12 ) (10 ) (20 )% (11 ) (9 )% Amortization of intangibles 4 6 (33 )% 3 33 % Net adjusted operating earnings $ 210 $ 158 33 % $ 198 6 % Pretax adjusted operating margin 25.7 % 20.0 % 24.1 % Net pretax adjusted operating margin (2) 37.6 % 29.8 % 34.9 % Performance fees (3) Performance fees $ 2 $ 1 NM $ 17 (88 )% General and administrative expense related to performance fees 1 1 - % 11 91 % Net performance fees $ 1 $ - - % $ 6 (83 )% (1) Includes revenue from separate accounts that qualify as investment contracts under insurance accounting standards. (2) Calculated as net adjusted operating earnings as a percentage of net adjusted operating revenues. (3) Performance fees do not include CLO incentive fees. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Operating Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Managed Assets Rollforward Global Retail Funds Beginning assets $ 349,567 $ 321,391 9 % $ 334,860 4 % Inflows 12,536 11,547 9 % 14,047 (11 )% Outflows (18,658 ) (16,323 ) (14 )% (16,308 ) (14 )% Net VP/VIT fund flows (1,607 ) (1,270 ) (27 )% (1,560 ) (3 )% Net new flows (7,729 ) (6,046 ) (28 )% (3,821 ) NM Reinvested dividends 1,758 1,265 39 % 1,010 74 % Net flows (5,971 ) (4,781 ) (25 )% (2,811 ) NM Distributions (2,099 ) (1,544 ) (36 )% (1,206 ) (74 )% Market appreciation (depreciation) and other 5,889 9,885 (40 )% 19,407 (70 )% Foreign currency translation (1) 74 2,469 (97 )% (683 ) NM Total ending assets 347,460 327,420 6 % 349,567 (1 )% % of total retail assets sub-advised 16.0 % 15.9 % 15.6 % Global Institutional Beginning assets 302,510 286,288 6 % 302,076 - % Inflows (2) 10,273 11,708 (12 )% 9,352 10 % Outflows (2) (16,360 ) (12,180 ) (34 )% (12,219 ) (34 )% Net flows (6,087 ) (472 ) NM (2,867 ) NM Market appreciation (depreciation) and other (3)(4) (2,117 ) (1,852 ) (14 )% 4,786 NM Foreign currency translation (1) 114 5,214 (98 )% (1,485 ) NM Total ending assets 294,420 289,178 2 % 302,510 (3 )% Total managed assets $ 641,880 $ 616,598 4 % $ 652,077 (2 )% Total net flows $ (12,058 ) $ (5,253 ) NM $ (5,678 ) NM Legacy insurance partners flows $ (9,104 ) $ (1,377 ) NM $ (779 ) NM Total Assets Under Advisement (5) $ 31,980 $ 25,282 26 % $ 28,669 12 % Model delivery AUA flows (6) $ 923 $ 488 89 % $ 243 NM (1) Amounts represent local currency to US dollar translation for reporting purposes. (2) Global Institutional inflows and outflows include net flows from our RiverSource Structured Annuity product and Ameriprise Bank, FSB. (3) Included in Market appreciation (depreciation) and other for Global Institutional is the change in affiliated general account balance excluding net flows related to our Structured Annuity product and Ameriprise Bank, FSB. (4) Q2 2024 Market depreciation primarily reflects the impact of rising UK gilt yields on the Liability Driven Investing portfolio. (5) Assets are presented on a one-quarter lag. (6) Estimated flows based on the period-to-period change in assets less calculated performance based on strategy returns on a one-quarter lag. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Operating Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Total Managed Assets by Type Equity $ 340,206 $ 316,092 8 % $ 341,406 - % Fixed income 226,655 225,520 1 % 236,588 (4 )% Money market 22,759 22,439 1 % 22,164 3 % Alternative 33,187 35,088 (5 )% 33,002 1 % Hybrid and other 19,073 17,459 9 % 18,917 1 % Total managed assets by type $ 641,880 $ 616,598 4 % $ 652,077 (2 )% Average Managed Assets by Type (1) Equity $ 336,469 $ 309,576 9 % $ 330,281 2 % Fixed income 228,662 223,766 2 % 235,529 (3 )% Money market 22,540 22,945 (2 )% 22,607 - % Alternative 33,014 34,888 (5 )% 33,237 (1 )% Hybrid and other 18,759 17,152 9 % 18,476 2 % Total average managed assets by type $ 639,444 $ 608,327 5 % $ 640,130 - % (1) Average ending balances are calculated using the average of the prior period's ending balance and all months in the current period.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management Segment Performance Metrics 2 Qtr 2024 Retail Fund Rankings in Top 2 Quartiles or Above Index Benchmark - Asset Weighted 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Equity 60 % 69 % 78 % 90 % Fixed Income 74 % 66 % 81 % 90 % Asset Allocation 89 % 60 % 87 % 90 % 4- or 5-star Morningstar rated funds Overall 3 year 5 year 10 year Number of Rated Funds 114 71 84 102 Retail Fund performance rankings for each fund are measured on a consistent basis against the most appropriate peer group or index. Peer groupings of Columbia funds are defined by Lipper category and are based on the Primary Share Class (i.e., Institutional if available, otherwise Advisor or Institutional 3 share class), net of fees. Peer groupings of Threadneedle funds are defined by either IA or Morningstar index and are based on Primary Share Class. Comparisons to Index are measured Gross of Fees. To calculate asset weighted performance, the sum of the total assets of the funds with above median ranking are divided by total assets of all funds. Funds with more assets will receive a greater share of the total percentage above or below median. Aggregated Asset Allocation Funds may include funds that invest in other Columbia or Threadneedle branded mutual funds included in both equity and fixed income. Morningstar as of 06/30/24. Columbia funds are available for purchase by U.S. customers. Out of 89 Columbia funds rated (based on primary share class), 4 received a 5-star Overall Rating and 40 received a 4-star Overall Rating. Out of 139 Threadneedle funds rated (based on highest-rated share class), 20 received a 5-star Overall Rating and 50 received a 4-star Overall Rating. The Overall Morningstar Rating is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. Not all funds are available in all jurisdictions, to all investors or through all firms. © 2024 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Retirement & Protection Solutions Segment Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ 189 $ 185 2 % $ 189 - % Distribution fees 104 100 4 % 104 - % Net investment income 266 203 31 % 243 9 % Premiums, policy and contract charges 367 368 - % 374 (2 )% Other revenues 2 2 - % 2 - % Total revenues 928 858 8 % 912 2 % Banking and deposit interest expense - - - % - - % Adjusted operating total net revenues 928 858 8 % 912 2 % Expenses Distribution expenses 129 120 (8 )% 124 (4 )% Interest credited to fixed accounts 93 94 1 % 91 (2 )% Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 226 188 (20 )% 224 (1 )% Remeasurement (gains) losses of future policy benefit reserves (5 ) (4 ) 25 % (2 ) NM Change in fair value of market risk benefits 142 123 (15 )% 129 (10 )% Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 57 57 - % 57 - % Interest and debt expense 12 12 - % 12 - % General and administrative expense 78 79 1 % 78 - % Adjusted operating expenses 732 669 (9 )% 713 (3 )% Pretax adjusted operating earnings $ 196 $ 189 4 % $ 199 (2 )% NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Retirement & Protection Solutions Segment Operating Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Variable Annuities Rollforwards Beginning balance $ 84,042 $ 76,809 9 % $ 80,754 4 % Deposits 1,364 940 45 % 1,158 18 % Withdrawals and terminations (2,127 ) (1,712 ) (24 )% (2,067 ) (3 )% Net flows (763 ) (772 ) 1 % (909 ) 16 % Investment performance and interest credited 1,255 2,512 (50 )% 4,197 (70 )% Total ending balance - contract accumulation values $ 84,534 $ 78,549 8 % $ 84,042 1 % Variable annuities fixed sub-accounts $ 3,935 $ 4,524 (13 )% $ 4,067 (3 )% Life Insurance In Force $ 198,340 $ 198,686 - % $ 198,550 - % Net Amount at Risk (Life) $ 38,203 $ 37,708 1 % $ 38,240 - % Net Policyholder Reserves VUL/UL $ 15,475 $ 14,170 9 % $ 15,305 1 % Term and whole life 174 188 (7 )% 180 (3 )% Disability insurance 505 539 (6 )% 521 (3 )% Other insurance 524 548 (4 )% 528 (1 )% Total net policyholder reserves $ 16,678 $ 15,445 8 % $ 16,534 1 % DAC Ending Balances Variable Annuities DAC $ 1,692 $ 1,722 (2 )% $ 1,697 - % Life and Health DAC $ 956 $ 964 (1 )% $ 957 - %

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate Segment Adjusted Operating Results and Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Corporate Excluding Long Term Care and Fixed Annuities Adjusted Operating Income Statements Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ - $ - - % $ - - % Distribution fees - - - % - - % Net investment income (9 ) 24 NM - - % Premiums, policy and contract charges - - - % - - % Other revenues 3 - - % 1 NM Total revenues (6 ) 24 NM 1 NM Banking and deposit interest expense 7 3 NM 8 13 % Adjusted operating total net revenues (13 ) 21 NM (7 ) (86 )% Expenses Distribution expenses - - - % - - % Interest credited to fixed accounts - - - % - - % Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses - - - % - - % Remeasurement (gains) losses of future policy benefit reserves - - - % - - % Change in fair value of market risk benefits - - - % - - % Amortization of deferred acquisition costs - - - % - - % Interest and debt expense 24 27 11 % 23 (4 )% General and administrative expense 86 50 (72 )% 69 (25 )% Adjusted operating expenses 110 77 (43 )% 92 (20 )% Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ (123 ) $ (56 ) NM $ (99 ) (24 )% NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate Segment Adjusted Operating Results and Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Long Term Care Adjusted Operating Income Statements Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ - $ - - % $ - - % Distribution fees - - - % - - % Net investment income 48 44 9 % 49 (2 )% Premiums, policy and contract charges 22 23 (4 )% 23 (4 )% Other revenues - - - % - - % Total revenues 70 67 4 % 72 (3 )% Banking and deposit interest expense - - - % - - % Adjusted operating total net revenues 70 67 4 % 72 (3 )% Expenses Distribution expenses (2 ) (2 ) - % (3 ) (33 )% Interest credited to fixed accounts - - - % - - % Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 56 58 3 % 53 (6 )% Remeasurement (gains) losses of future policy benefit reserves (3 ) 4 NM (2 ) 50 % Change in fair value of market risk benefits - - - % - - % Amortization of deferred acquisition costs - - - % - - % Interest and debt expense 1 1 - % 2 50 % General and administrative expense 6 5 (20 )% 6 - % Adjusted operating expenses 58 66 12 % 56 (4 )% Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 12 $ 1 NM $ 16 (25 )% Long Term Care Policyholder Reserves, net of reinsurance $ 2,557 $ 2,616 (2 )% $ 2,615 (2 )% NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Corporate Segment Adjusted Operating Results and Metrics (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Fixed Annuities Adjusted Operating Income Statements Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ - $ - - % $ - - % Distribution fees - - - % - - % Net investment income 8 8 - % 9 (11 )% Premiums, policy and contract charges 1 - - % - - % Other revenues 45 52 (13 )% 47 (4 )% Total revenues 54 60 (10 )% 56 (4 )% Banking and deposit interest expense - - - % - - % Adjusted operating total net revenues 54 60 (10 )% 56 (4 )% Expenses Distribution expenses - - - % 1 NM Interest credited to fixed accounts 54 57 5 % 55 2 % Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses 1 - - % - - % Remeasurement (gains) losses of future policy benefit reserves - - - % - - % Change in fair value of market risk benefits - - - % - - % Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 3 2 (50 )% 2 (50 )% Interest and debt expense 1 1 - % - - % General and administrative expense 3 5 40 % 4 25 % Adjusted operating expenses 62 65 5 % 62 - % Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ (8 ) $ (5 ) (60 )% $ (6 ) (33 )% NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Eliminations (1) Adjusted Operating Results (in millions, unaudited) 2 Qtr 2024 2 Qtr 2023 % Better/

(Worse) 1 Qtr 2024 % Better/

(Worse) Revenues Management and financial advice fees $ (41 ) $ (37 ) (11 )% $ (39 ) (5 )% Distribution fees (303 ) (277 ) (9 )% (291 ) (4 )% Net investment income (15 ) (12 ) (25 )% (17 ) 12 % Premiums, policy and contract charges (8 ) (8 ) - % (9 ) 11 % Other revenues - - - % - - % Total revenues (367 ) (334 ) (10 )% (356 ) (3 )% Banking and deposit interest expense (7 ) (3 ) NM (8 ) (13 )% Adjusted operating total net revenues (360 ) (331 ) (9 )% (348 ) (3 )% Expenses Distribution expenses (324 ) (299 ) 8 % (314 ) 3 % Interest credited to fixed accounts - - - % - - % Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses (5 ) (5 ) - % (5 ) - % Remeasurement (gains) losses of future policy benefit reserves - - - % - - % Change in fair value of market risk benefits - - - % - - % Amortization of deferred acquisition costs - - - % - - % Interest and debt expense (9 ) (9 ) - % (8 ) 13 % General and administrative expense (22 ) (18 ) 22 % (21 ) 5 % Adjusted operating expenses (360 ) (331 ) 9 % (348 ) 3 % Pretax adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ - $ - - % $ - - % (1) The majority of the amounts represent the impact of inter-segment transfer pricing for both revenues and expenses. NM Not Meaningful - variance equal to or greater than 100%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Capital Information (in millions, unaudited) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2024 Long-term Debt Summary Senior notes $ 3,400 $ 3,550 $ 3,400 Finance lease liabilities 15 23 17 Other (1) (19 ) (16 ) (19 ) Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt 3,396 3,557 3,398 Non-recourse debt of consolidated investment entities 2,386 2,264 2,119 Total long-term debt $ 5,782 $ 5,821 $ 5,517 Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt $ 3,396 $ 3,557 $ 3,398 Finance lease liabilities (15 ) (23 ) (17 ) Other (1) 19 16 19 Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt excluding finance lease liabilities and other $ 3,400 $ 3,550 $ 3,400 Total equity (2) $ 4,993 $ 4,080 $ 4,879 Equity of consolidated investment entities (1 ) (10 ) (1 ) Total equity excluding CIEs $ 4,992 $ 4,070 $ 4,878 Total Ameriprise Financial capital $ 8,389 $ 7,637 $ 8,277 Total Ameriprise Financial capital excluding finance lease liabilities, other and equity of CIEs $ 8,392 $ 7,620 $ 8,278 Debt to capital Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt to total Ameriprise Financial capital 40.5 % 46.6 % 41.1 % Total Ameriprise Financial long-term debt to total Ameriprise Financial capital excluding finance lease liabilities, other and equity of CIEs (2) 40.5 % 46.6 % 41.1 % Available Capital for Capital Adequacy $ 5,245 $ 5,011 $ 5,135 (1) Includes adjustments for net unamortized discounts, debt issuance costs and other lease obligations. (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,517 $ 7,477 Cash of consolidated investment entities 351 87 Investments 55,865 55,489 Investments of consolidated investment entities 2,275 2,099 Market risk benefits 2,082 1,427 Separate account assets 79,098 77,457 Receivables 14,823 15,078 Receivables of consolidated investment entities 30 28 Deferred acquisition costs 2,694 2,713 Restricted and segregated cash and investments 1,373 1,635 Other assets 13,592 11,700 Other assets of consolidated investment entities - 1 Total Assets $ 179,700 $ 175,191 Liabilities Policyholder account balances, future policy benefits and claims $ 39,742 $ 37,545 Market risk benefits 1,252 1,762 Separate account liabilities 79,098 77,457 Customer deposits 36,237 37,321 Short-term borrowings 201 201 Long-term debt 3,396 3,399 Debt of consolidated investment entities 2,386 2,155 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,386 2,603 Other liabilities 9,768 7,974 Other liabilities of consolidated investment entities 241 45 Total Liabilities 174,707 170,462 Equity Ameriprise Financial Common shares ($.01 par) 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 9,987 9,824 Retained earnings 23,430 21,905 Treasury stock (26,434 ) (25,237 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (1,993 ) (1,766 ) Total Equity 4,993 4,729 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 179,700 $ 175,191 Supplemental Non-GAAP Information: Available Capital for Capital Adequacy $ 5,245 $ 5,418

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Reconciliation Table: Earnings Quarter Ended

June 30, % Better/

(Worse) Per Diluted Share

Quarter Ended

June 30, % Better/

(Worse) (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 829 $ 890 (7 )% $ 8.02 $ 8.21 (2 )% Adjustments: Net realized investment gains (losses) (1) (3 ) 3 (0.03 ) 0.03 Market impact on non-traditional long-duration products (1) (60 ) 127 (0.58 ) 1.17 Integration/restructuring charges (1) - (25 ) - (0.23 ) Net income (loss) attributable to consolidated investment entities (3 ) - (0.03 ) - Tax effect of adjustments (2) 13 (22 ) 0.13 (0.20 ) Adjusted operating earnings $ 882 $ 807 9 % $ 8.53 $ 7.44 15 % Pretax impact of severance expense (25 ) (1 ) (0.24 ) (0.01 ) Tax effect of severance expense 5 - 0.05 - Adjusted operating earnings excluding severance expense $ 902 $ 808 12 % $ 8.72 $ 7.45 17 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 101.6 106.4 Diluted 103.4 108.4 (1) Pretax adjusted operating adjustment. (2) Calculated using the statutory tax rate of 21%.