China Association for Science and Technology: The 8th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop Starts

KUNMING, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop, co-hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the Ministry of Science and Technology of People's Republic of China (MOST), and the People's Government of Yunnan Province, launched in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province, on July 23.

Themed "Dream of Future Science, Dedication to Better World," this year's event, held in a hybrid online and offline format, reached a record high in offline participation, with approximately 300 teachers and students from 37 countries and regions converging in Kunming. The event, which emphasizes science education and international cooperation, offered a collaborative environment for participants from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The program included four science-themed camps-"Fossils that Witness the Evolution of Life on Earth from Yunnan," "Plant Fantasy," "Guide the Future Wisely," and "Chasing Sun"-and ten activities focusing on science, technology, and cultural exchange, such as Cultural Night, Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience, and Dialogue with Scientists. These activities provided a dynamic setting for young participants to explore scientific subjects, engage in creative projects, and interact with both peers and distinguished scientists. Teachers participated in specialized exchanges to enhance their professional development and promote cross-cultural educational collaborations.

At the opening ceremony, scientists from around the world jointly launched International Initiative for Collaborative Innovation in Science Education under the BRI Framework. The initiative advocates for empowering student science clubs and seeks to empower young people by enhancing their scientific knowledge and skills. In collaboration with distinguished scientists from BRI countries, the initiative strives to create an international platform for dialogue and exchange, and to establish a sustainable cooperation mechanism aimed at building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Since its first gathering in 2017, the Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop has been held annually for eight consecutive years, attracting students and teachers from dozens of countries and regions who embark on an exhilarating journey of scientific discovery. In 2023, the camp was recognized as one of the practical cooperation projects of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. It remains the only program of its kind dedicated exclusively to teenagers.

