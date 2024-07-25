

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in July to the lowest level in more than a year, and factory confidence worsened further, figures from the central bank showed on Thursday.



The capacity utilization rate dropped to 75.9 percent in July from 76.3 percent in the previous month.



Further, this was the lowest ratio since April 2023, when it was 75.4 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate also declined to 75.9 percent in July from 76.2 percent in the previous month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the non-adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell to a 7-month low of 100.3 in July from 102.8 in June.



Overall order books and employment are expected to decrease over the next three months, while an increase is anticipated in production.



