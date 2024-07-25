

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese imaging equipment maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company was 89.86 billion yen, up 37.4 percent from 65.40 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



Earnings per share were 91.83 yen, up 41.8 percent from last year's 64.75 yen.



Operating profit for the quarter rose 28.3 percent to 118.39 billion yen from 92.27 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales were 1.17 trillion yen, up 14.4 percent from 1.02 trillion yen in the previous year, mainly reflecting strong demand in areas such as semiconductor lithography equipment and network cameras. This was despite the tough market conditions in regions including Europe and China.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Canon now projects consolidated net sales of 4.60 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 10 percent; operating profit of 465.0 billion yen, up 23.9 percent; and attributable net income of 335 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 26.6 percent.



Canon previously projected consolidated net sales of 4.35 trillion yen, up 4 percent; operating profit of 435.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.9 percent; and net income attributable of 305 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 15.3 percent.



The revision reflects the market growth expectation of new businesses, as well as contribution of strong market competitiveness of new products from main businesses.



In Tokyo, Canon shares closed Thursday's trading at 4,333 yen, down 2.23 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX