

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 330 million pounds from 45 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 6.6 pence compared to 1.0 pence. Adjusted EBITA was up 40% at 213 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 3.3 pence compared to 2.3 pence.



Total revenue was down 3% at 1.90 billion pounds. External revenue declined to 1.60 billion pounds from 1.64 billion pounds, prior year.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 1.7 pence, which will be paid in November 2024. Going forward, the Board intends to pay a full year ordinary dividend of at least 5.0 pence.



