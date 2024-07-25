

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded sharply lower on Thursday after U.S. stock markets suffered their worst losses since 2022 overnight, led by declines in major tech shares.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 72 points, or 0.9 percent, at 8,081 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday.



Drug maker Indivior soared 16 percent after a promising half-year report.



Gold miner Centamin slumped 6.2 percent after reporting weak net earnings in its first half.



Centrica plummeted 7.2 percent. The integrated energy company announced that Scott Wheway would step down as Chair of the Company and would not seek re-election as a director.



British American Tobacco climbed 3 percent after delivering its first-half performance for 2024 in line with its expectations.



Telecoms giant BT Group fell 2.4 percent on reporting a decline in Q1 revenue.



Consumer goods giant Unilever surged 5.6 percent after beating first-half expectations.



Lender Lloyds Banking dropped 1.4 percent as it reported a 14 percent fall in first half pretax profit.



