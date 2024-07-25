

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $439 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $485 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $10.915 billion from $11.420 billion last year.



Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $439 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.915 Bln vs. $11.420 Bln last year.



