EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude SE / Share Buyback

Multitude SE: Repurchase of own shares 18.7.-24.7.2024



25.07.2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Multitude SE: Repurchase of own shares 18.7.-24.7.2024 Gzira, 25 July 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") has between 18 July 2024 and 24 July 2024 acquired its own shares (ISIN: MT0002810100) as follows: Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code) 18 July 2024 2,150 6.30 13,550.00 XETRA 18 July 2024 664 6.25 4,149.80 TRADEGATE 19 July 2024 3,922 6.40 25,092.80 XETRA 19 July 2024 1,992 6.39 12,726.30 TRADEGATE 22 July 2024 3,490 6.48 22,619.07 XETRA 22 July 2024 1,963 6.47 12,698.20 TRADEGATE 23 July 2024 3,941 6.34 24,966.53 XETRA 23 July 2024 2,109 6.34 13,381.06 TRADEGATE 24 July 2024 4,502 6.26 28,228.35 XETRA 24 July 2024 2,235 6.27 13,994.15 TRADEGATE Total 26,968 6.36 171,406.26

*Rounded to two decimals Detailed information on transactions is available on the website of Multitude https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback On 3 July 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the "Maltese Companies Act"), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 80,000 of the Company's own shares (the "Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 2 July 2024, started on 3 July 2024 and ends at the latest on 31 December 2024. From 3 July 2024 to 24 July 2024, a total of 72,764 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 454,301.66. Following these transactions, Multitude SE now holds 147,757 treasury shares. Contact: Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:lasse.makela@multitude.com About Multitude SE: Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com



25.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

