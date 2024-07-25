H1 2024 grew 6% Year-on-Year (YoY), +8% at constant currency and -2.7% organic 2 .





In Q2 2024 revenues rose to €497 million, +5% YoY, +6% constant currency with flat organic growth:



ZEGNA and TOM FORD FASHION recorded solid growth of +5% YoY and +30% YoY respectively (both achieving +5% organic).



Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) drove the Group's revenues growth with +10% YoY and +2% organic.



United States and EMEA outperformed other geographies.



Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Ermenegildo Zegna Group" or the "Group") today announced unaudited revenues of €960.1 million for the first half of 2024, +6.3% YoY from €903.1 million in the first half of 2023 (-2.7% organic). In the second quarter revenues reached €497.0 million, +4.7% YoY and -0.4% organic.

Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna, Chairman and CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, said: "In the first half of the year our Group reached €960 million of revenues with 6% growth and an improved organic performance in the second quarter.

ZEGNA continued to deliver robust performance with a +5.9% organic growth, driven by the DTC channel, up double-digit in EMEA and in the U.S. These results confirm that we are successfully delivering on ZEGNA's evolution.

At Thom Browne we are focusing on the strategic projects crucial to unlocking the brand's long-term potential. The couture show in Paris confirmed Thom's extraordinary talent.

At TOM FORD FASHION, we have just announced that Peter Hawkings is stepping down as Creative Director of the brand and his successor will be announced in the near future. As we look to the next phase of the brand's development, I am today even more optimistic about the bright future of this business.

Looking ahead, I remain fully confident in the strategy we have put in place and the trajectory we are on. Our Group is a custodian of three authentic brands, each with unexplored long-term growth potential. We all recognize that 2024 will remain challenging, which is why we have been working on cost control initiatives across the Group. Nevertheless, we will continue to act with perseverance and firmness, combined with foresight and vision, to pursue our long-term ambitions."



Revenues Analysis for the Six and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

REVENUES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023(1) Revenues Growth Organic Growth 2024 2023(1) Revenues Growth Organic Growth Zegna 660,538 644,310 2.5% 3.5% 335,638 324,986 3.3% 2.7% Thom Browne 166,935 207,959 (19.7%) (27.0%) 87,869 94,708 (7.2%) (17.8%) Tom Ford Fashion 148,493 64,027 131.9% 4.7% 83,473 64,027 30.4% 4.7% Eliminations (15,844) (13,237) n.m.(2) n.m. (10,015) (8,974) n.m. n.m. Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

___________________________________________ (1) Revenues from Pelletteria Tizeta, a manufacturing company of the Group, which were allocated to the Zegna segment in H1 2023, are now presented within the Tom Ford Fashion segment in H1 2024. As a result, the related revenues in H1 2023 have been reclassified from the Zegna segment to the Tom Ford Fashion segment to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Throughout this section "n.m." means not meaningful.

REVENUES BY BRAND AND PRODUCT LINE (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Revenues Growth Organic Growth 2024 2023 Revenues Growth Organic Growth ZEGNA brand 566,067 541,319 4.6% 5.9% 283,197 269,430 5.1% 5.0% Thom Browne 166,721 206,951 (19.4%) (26.7%) 87,514 94,399 (7.3%) (17.9%) TOM FORD FASHION 148,493 64,015 132.0% 4.7% 83,473 64,015 30.4% 4.7% Textile 71,836 73,072 (1.7%) (0.6%) 38,593 39,254 (1.7%) (0.5%) Other (1) 7,005 17,702 (60.4%) (32.9%) 4,188 7,649 (45.2%) (23.0%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

____________________________________________ (1) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third party brands.

Zegna segment

In H1 2024, revenues for the Zegna segment, which includes the ZEGNA brand, textile and other, amounted to €660.5 million compared to €644.3 million in H1 2023, +2.5% YoY (+3.5% organic). Revenues in Q2 were €335.6 million, +3.3% YoY (+2.7% organic) driven by the solid performance from the ZEGNA brand.

In H1 2024, revenues for the ZEGNA brand were €566.1 million compared to €541.3 million in H1 2023, +4.6% YoY (+5.9% organic3). The performance was driven by ongoing robust growth in the U.S. and EMEA. Organic performance in the Greater China Region (GCR) remained in line with Q1 2024 (single-digit negative) in an increasingly challenging environment for the sector.

In H1 2024, revenues for Textile were €71.8 million compared to €73.1 million in H1 2023 (-1.7% YoY and -0.6% organic), with Q2 coming in substantially in line with Q1. Other revenues, which mainly includes revenues for third-party brands, were €7.0 million compared to €17.7 million in H1 2023 (-60.4% YoY and -32.9% organic), due to the termination of the Tom Ford International distribution license for Tom Ford products4, following the acquisition of Tom Ford International LLC on April 28, 2023.

Thom Browne segment

In H1 2024, revenues for the Thom Browne segment amounted to €166.9 million, compared to €208.0 million in H1 2023 (-19.7% YoY and -27.0% organic5). The performance of the second quarter (-7.2% YoY and -17.8% organic), which improved sequentially, reflected the ongoing streamlining of the wholesale business, which was only partially counterbalanced by improved DTC performance and by a less demanding base of comparison. The brand continued to record strong results in Japan, which were offset by a decline in the GCR, EMEA and the Americas, also impacted by the decision to streamline the wholesale business.

Thom Browne brand results are substantially aligned to the segment, with H1 2024 revenues at €166.7 million compared to €207.0 million in H1 2023 (-19.4% YoY and -26.7% organic).6

_____________________________________ 3 Excludes foreign exchange impact and revenues in Korea, both DTC and wholesale for each period, since the Group purchased the Korean business on January 1, 2024. 4 The licensing agreement for the production and worldwide distribution of luxury men's ready-to-wear and made-to-measure clothing, footwear, and accessories under the TOM FORD brand expired with the deliveries of the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, and a supply agreement to act as the exclusive supplier for certain TOM FORD menswear products commenced starting with the Spring/Summer 2023 collection and ended with the acquisition of TFI. 5 Excludes foreign exchange impact and revenues in Korea, both DTC and wholesale for each period, since the Group purchased the Korean business on July 1, 2023 in the country. 6 The difference between Thom Browne segment and Thom Browne brand refers to Thom Browne stores in MEA managed by Zegna Gulf Trading LLC on behalf of Thom Browne and allocated to Other in the revenues by brand and product line.

Tom Ford Fashion segment

Since the consolidation of Tom Ford International LLC and its subsidiaries occurred on April 29, 2023, this section comments only the organic performance, which compares the revenues of the two months in which Tom Ford International LLC was consolidated in 2023 and 2024.

In H1 2024, revenues for the Tom Ford Fashion segment amounted to €148.5 million, +4.7% organic (compared to the last two months of Q2 2023), driven by a good performance in DTC and the U.S. The company is continuing to strengthen the team and set the foundation for its next evolution.

Eliminations include revenues from products that the Textile and Other lines sell to the Group's brands.

REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Revenues Growth Organic Growth 2024 2023 Revenues Growth Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 486,561 465,710 4.5% 5.1% 246,946 236,114 4.6% 4.0% Thom Browne 89,976 82,924 8.5% (12.8%) 45,257 40,075 12.9% (11.6%) TOM FORD FASHION 93,062 34,751 167.8% 1.3% 49,361 34,751 42.0% 1.3% Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 669,599 583,385 14.8% 2.4% 341,564 310,940 9.8% 1.7% As a percentage of branded products (1) 76 % 72 % 75 % 73 % Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 79,506 75,609 5.2% 10.4% 36,251 33,316 8.8% 11.8% Thom Browne 76,745 124,027 (38.1%) (36.0%) 42,257 54,324 (22.2%) (22.4%) TOM FORD FASHION 55,431 29,264 89.4% 8.7% 34,112 29,264 16.6% 8.7% Total Wholesale branded 211,682 228,900 (7.5%) (14.9%) 112,620 116,904 (3.7%) (5.0%) As a percentage of branded products 24 % 28 % 25 % 27 % Textile 71,836 73,072 (1.7%) (0.6%) 38,593 39,254 (1.7%) (0.5%) Other (2) 7,005 17,702 (60.4%) (32.9%) 4,188 7,649 (45.2%) (23.0%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

__________________________________________ (1) Branded products refer to the products sold under the three brands that the Group operates, through the DTC or wholesale branded distribution channels. (2) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third party brands.

DTC Revenues Analysis

In H1 2024, DTC revenues were €669.6 million compared to €583.4 million in H1 2023 (+14.8% YoY and +2.4% organic). ZEGNA DTC revenues drove the Group's performance, increasing by 4.5% YoY and +5.1% organic growth, thanks to the solid performance in the Americas and EMEA. In Q2 ZEGNA DTC organic growth reached a good +4.0% notwithstanding the challenging base of comparison. At the end of June, ZEGNA counted 279 Directly Operated Stores (DOS), with 2 net openings in Q2, including Taormina, Italy.

Thom Browne DTC revenues were +8.5% YoY in H1 2024. Excluding the effect of the acquisition of the Thom Browne business in South Korea (previously accounted in the wholesale channel), DTC revenues declined by 12.8% organic, reflecting the challenging environment, especially in the GCR. Revenues improved slightly in Q2, mainly driven by a stronger Japan, but still with negative growth. At the end of June, Thom Browne counted 102 DOS, including 13 new small concession stores at Nordstrom and one store in Beijing WF Central.

TOM FORD FASHION DTC revenues reached €93.1 million, with 56 DOS at the end of June, including two net openings in the second quarter.

Wholesale Branded Revenues Analysis

In H1 2024, wholesale branded revenues were €211.7 million compared to €228.9 million in H1 2023 (-7.5% YoY and -14.9% organic).

ZEGNA wholesale revenues were €79.5 million compared to €75.6 million in H1 2023 (+5.2% YoY and +10.4% organic), mainly driven by different timing in deliveries.

Thom Browne wholesale revenues declined to €76.7 million compared to €124.0 million in H1 2023 (-38.1% YoY and -36.0% organic), still reflecting the decision to streamline the brand's wholesale business. In Q2 2024 Thom Browne wholesale performance slightly improved thanks to a less demanding base of comparison.

TOM FORD FASHION wholesale revenues were €55.4 million.

REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Revenues Growth Organic Growth 2024 2023 Revenues Growth Organic Growth EMEA (1) 336,591 322,680 4.3% (1.5%) 180,029 172,572 4.3% 2.8% Americas (2) 246,046 190,112 29.4% 6.7% 131,869 117,705 12.0% 4.5% Greater China Region 266,324 306,835 (13.2%) (11.7%) 126,925 142,309 (10.8%) (10.0%) Rest of APAC (3) 109,990 82,190 33.8% 5.4% 57,556 41,463 38.8% 5.9% Other (4) 1,171 1,242 (5.7%) (17.5%) 586 698 (16.0%) (21.2%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

__________________________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) Americas includes the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (3) Rest of APAC includes Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (4) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

In H1 2024, EMEA recorded revenues of €336.6 million (+4.3% YoY and -1.5% organic), accounting for 35% of Group's revenues. Performance for the region was influenced by strong ZEGNA results, offset by the negative results of Thom Browne, especially in the wholesale channel.

Revenues in the Americas amounted to €246.0 million (+29.4% YoY and +6.7% organic), accounting for 26% of the Group revenues, with double-digit growth from ZEGNA and a solid performance from TOM FORD FASHION.

The GCR recorded revenues of €266.3 million (-13.2% YoY and -11.7% organic), accounting for 28% of the Group's revenues, impacted by a still-subdued consumer confidence, with ZEGNA continuing to outperform in the region. Revenues in the rest of APAC grew to €110.0 million (+33.8% YoY and +5.4% organic), driven by the strong double-digit organic performance in the Japanese market offset by the performance of the other markets in the region.

Group Monobrand(1) Store Network at June 30, 2024

At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Stores ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group EMEA (2) 75 9 7 91 71 9 4 84 69 10 4 83 Americas 64 20 12 96 59 7 12 78 55 7 11 73 Greater China Region 82 35 11 128 79 33 10 122 79 32 11 122 Rest of APAC 58 38 26 122 44 37 25 106 43 17 25 85 Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 279 102 56 437 253 86 51 390 246 66 51 363 EMEA (2) 46 7 16 69 55 7 14 76 59 7 12 78 Americas 67 3 50 120 63 3 50 116 63 3 51 117 Greater China Region 13 10 23 13 10 23 13 11 24 Rest of APAC 4 4 5 13 20 5 6 31 22 22 7 51 Total Wholesale 130 24 71 225 151 25 70 246 157 43 70 270 Total 409 126 127 662 404 111 121 636 403 109 121 633

_________________________________________ (1) Monobrand store count includes our DOSs (which are divided into boutiques and outlets) and our Wholesale monobrand stores (including also monobrand franchisees). (2) Does not include any stores in Russia at June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 or at June 30, 2023. Although some stores may still be operating at June 30, 2024, they have not been supplied by the Group since February 2022 and have therefore been excluded from the Group's store count.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCCURRED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

VILLA ZEGNA Oasi Linen in Shanghai

On May 23, 2024, ZEGNA brought the new "VILLA ZEGNA" experience to Shanghai. "VILLA ZEGNA" reflects ZEGNA's new approach to interacting with its customers, offering them immersive experiences that foster emotional connections to the brand. The one-week event was hosted in a building of three floors, seamlessly blending the vision of the founder, the brand's history and the fabrics that made ZEGNA the leading menswear brand in the world which, together, gave guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the realm of top luxury.

ZEGNA Summer 2025 Fashion Show

On June 17, 2024, ZEGNA presented its Summer 2025 Fashion Show in an industrial Milanese space that was transformed into a field of linen to evoke the golden fields of Normandy ready for harvest. Envisioned by Artistic Director, Alessandro Sartori, the menswear collection celebrated the unique characteristics of the brand's fabric of choice for summer: Oasi Lino. The collection represents a development central to the brand's Our Road to Traceability, as the Oasi Lino fibers are fully traceable.

Thom Browne Couture Show

On June 24, 2024, with references to the upcoming Olympic Games, Thom Browne held its second women's and men's 2024 couture collection in Paris. The show was an immersive experience that centered on muslin and with references to the upcoming Olympic Games, all of which revealed an incredible exhibit of traditional couture techniques.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCCURRED AFTER JUNE 30, 2024

TOM FORD FASHION Departure of Creative Director

On July 22, 2024, it was announced that Peter Hawkings is stepping down as Creative Director of the brand. Peter Hawkings has been at TOM FORD since its inception and at the helm of creative since April 2023.

The Spring-Summer 2025 collection will be presented in the Milan showroom in September 2024. A successor will be announced in the near future.

Non-IFRS financial measures

The Group's management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: revenues on a constant currency basis (constant currency) and revenues on an organic growth basis (organic or organic growth). The Group's management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the Group's financial performance and financial condition, and improve the ability of management and investors to assess and compare the financial performance and financial position of the Group with those of other companies. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other strategic and operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which the Group operates, the financial measures that the Group uses may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Revenues on a constant currency basis (constant currency)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on a constant currency basis (constant currency), which excludes the effects of foreign currency translation from our subsidiaries with functional currencies different from the Euro.

We calculate constant currency revenues by applying the current period average foreign currency exchange rates to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro.

We use revenues on a constant currency basis to analyze how our underlying revenues have changed between periods independent of the effects of foreign currency translation.

Revenues on a constant currency basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

Revenues on an organic growth basis (organic growth or organic)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on an organic growth basis (organic growth or organic). Organic growth is calculated as the change in revenues from period to period, excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee.

In calculating organic growth, the following adjustments are made to revenues:

(a) Foreign exchange Current period average foreign currency exchange rates are used to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro.

(b) Acquisitions and disposals Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired in the current year are excluded. Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired in the prior year are excluded from the current year for the same period that corresponds to the pre-acquisition period in the prior year. Additionally, where a business or operation was a customer prior to an acquisition, the related pre-acquisition revenues are excluded from the current and prior periods. Revenues generated by businesses and operations disposed of in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods as applicable.

(c) Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that are new or terminated in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods (except if the effects are already included in acquisitions and disposals). Additionally, revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that experienced a structural change in the scope or perimeter in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods, including changes to product categories, distribution channels or geographies of the underlying license agreements.

We believe the presentation of organic growth is useful to better understand and analyze the underlying change in the Group's revenues from period to period on a consistent perimeter and constant currency basis.

Revenues on an organic growth basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

The tables below show a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to constant currency, excluding the effects of foreign exchange, and to organic growth, which excludes also acquisitions and disposals and changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee, by segment, by brand and product line, by distribution channel and by geography for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 (H1 2024 vs H1 2023) and for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 (Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023).

Segment

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth Zegna 2.5% (1.9%) 4.4% 0.7% 0.2% 3.5% Thom Browne (19.7%) (1.2%) (18.5%) 8.5% (27.0%) Tom Ford Fashion 131.9% (1.4%) 133.3% 128.6% 4.7% Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth Zegna 3.3% (1.1%) 4.4% 1.1% 0.6% 2.7% Thom Browne (7.2%) (1.0%) (6.2%) 11.6% (17.8%) Tom Ford Fashion 30.4% (1.0%) 31.4% 26.7% 4.7% Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

Brand and product line

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth ZEGNA brand 4.6% (2.1%) 6.7% 0.8% 5.9% Thom Browne (19.4%) (1.2%) (18.2%) 8.5% (26.7%) TOM FORD FASHION 132.0% (1.3%) 133.3% 128.6% 4.7% Textile (1.7%) (1.0%) (0.7%) (0.1%) (0.6%) Other (60.4%) (0.2%) (60.2%) (0.3%) (27.0%) (32.9%) Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth ZEGNA brand 5.1% (1.2%) 6.3% 1.3% 5.0% Thom Browne (7.3%) (1.0%) (6.3%) 11.6% (17.9%) TOM FORD FASHION 30.4% (1.0%) 31.4% 26.7% 4.7% Textile (1.7%) (1.2%) (0.5%) (0.5%) Other (45.2%) (45.2%) (22.2%) (23.0%) Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

Distribution channel

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 4.5% (2.3%) 6.8% 1.7% 5.1% Thom Browne 8.5% (4.2%) 12.7% 25.5% (12.8%) TOM FORD FASHION 167.8% (2.9%) 170.7% 169.4% 1.3% Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 14.8% (2.7%) 17.5% 15.1% 2.4% Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 5.2% (0.7%) 5.9% (4.5%) 10.4% Thom Browne (38.1%) (38.1%) (2.1%) (36.0%) TOM FORD FASHION 89.4% (0.1%) 89.5% 80.8% 8.7% Total Wholesale branded (7.5%) (0.2%) (7.3%) 7.6% (14.9%) Textile (1.7%) (1.0%) (0.7%) (0.1%) (0.6%) Other (60.4%) (0.2%) (60.2%) (0.3%) (27.0%) (32.9%) Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 4.6% (1.3%) 5.9% 1.9% 4.0% Thom Browne 12.9% (2.9%) 15.8% 27.4% (11.6%) TOM FORD FASHION 42.0% (1.8%) 43.8% 42.5% 1.3% Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 9.8% (1.6%) 11.4% 9.7% 1.7% Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 8.8% (0.3%) 9.1% (2.7%) 11.8% Thom Browne (22.2%) (22.2%) 0.2% (22.4%) TOM FORD FASHION 16.6% (0.4%) 17.0% 8.3% 8.7% Total Wholesale branded (3.7%) (0.2%) (3.5%) 1.5% (5.0%) Textile (1.7%) (1.2%) (0.5%) (0.5%) Other (45.2%) (45.2%) (22.2%) (23.0%) Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

Geographic area

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth EMEA (1) 4.3% (0.1%) 4.4% 6.9% (1.0%) (1.5%) Americas (2) 29.4% 0.1% 29.3% 24.4% (1.8%) 6.7% Greater China Region (13.2%) (2.9%) (10.3%) 1.4% (11.7%) Rest of APAC (3) 33.8% (8.5%) 42.3% 37.8% (0.9%) 5.4% Other (4) (5.7%) (5.7%) 11.8% (17.5%) Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

_________________________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) Americas includes the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (3) APAC includes Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (4) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues Growth less Foreign exchange Constant Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth EMEA (1) 4.3% 0.3% 4.0% 2.0% (0.8%) 2.8% Americas (2) 12.0% (0.2%) 12.2% 8.4% (0.7%) 4.5% Greater China Region (10.8%) (1.5%) (9.3%) 0.8% (0.1%) (10.0%) Rest of APAC (3) 38.8% (9.7%) 48.5% 42.9% (0.3%) 5.9% Other (4) (16.0%) (0.1%) (15.9%) 5.3% (21.2%) Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

_________________________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) Americas includes the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (3) APAC includes Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (4) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

