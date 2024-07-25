

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) said, for full year 2024, the company now projects: sales to be $39.1 billion to $39.7 billion with organic sales growth in the range of 5% to 6%. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $10.05 to $10.25. Previously, the company projected: sales of $38.5 billion - $39.3 billion; and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10.15 - $10.45.



Second quarter bottom line came in at $1.54 billion, or $2.36 per share compared with $1.49 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.49, up 8% year over year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $9.58 billion from $9.15 billion last year. Organic sales growth was 4%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $9.41 billion in revenue.



Shares of Honeywell are down 7% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX