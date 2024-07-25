

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $281.822 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $242.239 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $327.096 million or $2.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $2.178 billion from $2.100 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $281.822 Mln. vs. $242.239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.178 Bln vs. $2.100 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.05 to $9.20



