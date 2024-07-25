Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
25th July 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 24th July 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
24th July 2024 54.79p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 54.61p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
25th July