

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $104.8 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $135.3 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $1.443 billion from $1.702 billion last year.



Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $104.8 Mln. vs. $135.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.443 Bln vs. $1.702 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX