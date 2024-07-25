

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX):



Earnings: $15 million in Q2 vs. -$64 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q2 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Holdings Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $41 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $1.578 billion in Q2 vs. $1.754 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX