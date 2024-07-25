

For the full year, RTX Corporation (RTX) lifted its sales and earnings outlook above the Street estimates.



RTX President and CEO Chris Calio commented, 'The strength in our end markets and first half performance give us the confidence to increase our outlook for adjusted sales and adjusted EPS for the full year.'



The company now expects sales excluding items, of $78.75 billion - $79.5 billion for the year, up from its previous view of $78 billion - $79 billion. It also increased adjusted earnings guidance to $5.35 - $5.45 per share, higher than $5.25 - $5.40 expected earlier.



Analysts on average expect RTX to report earnings of $4.95 a share on revenue of $72.8 billion.



Q2 Results:



RTX announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $111 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1.327 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.895 billion or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $19.721 billion from $18.315 billion last year.



RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $111 Mln. vs. $1.327 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $19.721 Bln vs. $18.315 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 - $5.45 Full year revenue guidance: $78.75 - $79.5 Bln



