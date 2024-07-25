

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $425.196 million, or $3.93 per share. This compares with $421.234 million, or $3.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $4.246 billion from $4.184 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.40 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - 15.0 Bln



