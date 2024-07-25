

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $218.269 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $178.039 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.348 billion from $1.198 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $218.269 Mln. vs. $178.039 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.348 Bln vs. $1.198 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX