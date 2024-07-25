

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $14.833 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $77.353 million, or $4.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.6% to $608.751 million from $757.294 million last year.



Arch Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $14.833 Mln. vs. $77.353 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $4.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $608.751 Mln vs. $757.294 Mln last year.



