WKN: A2P1UY | ISIN: US14448C1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PN
Tradegate
25.07.24
15:18 Uhr
57,53 Euro
-3,36
-5,52 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0658,3515:29
57,5358,4915:29
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net sales of $6.7 billion up 12% versus second quarter 2023; organic sales up 2%
  • GAAP EPS of $2.55 up significantly and adjusted EPS of $0.87 up double-digits
  • GAAP operating margin expanded significantly year over year; adjusted operating margin expanded 200 bps
  • Reaffirming full year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range
  • Closed two of four business exit transactions; remaining two on-track
  • Expect to repurchase about $1 billion worth of shares in the second half of 2024

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its full year earnings guidance.

"Carrier delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, while making great progress with our portfolio transformation," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "We delivered solid sales and roughly 30% orders growth as we continue to outperform in our markets. Our strong operational execution drove 200 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings growth. Year-to-date, we also closed on two of our four business exits, and the remaining two continue to track well. The proceeds from the exits, combined with our strong free cash flow performance, have enabled us to reduce net debt by about $5 billion in the quarter and we now plan to repurchase about $1 billion of shares in the second half of 2024."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Carrier's second quarter sales of $6.7 billion were up 12% compared to the prior year including 2% organic growth and approximately 12% contribution from the acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions offset by about 2% from divestitures. Foreign currency translation had a 1% negative impact on sales. Organic sales in the HVAC segment were up 2%. HVAC sales in the Americas were up mid-single digits driven by continued strength in Commercial and Light Commercial businesses both of which were up double-digits. North America Residential HVAC sales were up about mid-single digits. HVAC organic sales in EMEA were up low-single-digits with Commercial HVAC up mid-teens, offsetting a decline in EMEA Residential and Light Commercial HVAC. These organic figures exclude the contribution of Viessmann Climate Solutions which was down almost 30% year-over-year in the quarter, roughly one third of which was driven by lower solar PV sales. HVAC sales in Asia Pacific were down high-single-digits with declines driven by residential light commercial in China, partially offset by Southeast Asia which was up double-digits. Refrigeration sales were up 1% organically driven by over 30% growth in container, mostly offset by North America truck and trailer and commercial refrigeration. Fire and Security showed broad-based growth and sales were up 3% organically in the quarter. The residential and commercial fire organic sales, the last of our four business exits, were up mid-single digits.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $3.7 billion was up over 650% from last year primarily due to the gain on the sale of Access Solutions and the addition of Viessmann Climate Solutions. Adjusted operating profit of $1.2 billion was up 26%, mostly driven by the addition of Viessmann Climate Solutions.

Net income was $2.3 billion and adjusted net income was $793 million. GAAP EPS was $2.55 and adjusted EPS was $0.87. Net cash flows generated from operating activities were $660 million and capital expenditures were $111 million, resulting in free cash flow of $549 million. During the second-quarter, Carrier received $5.0 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of Access Solutions, redeemed $1.0 billion of its long-term notes, and repaid €2.3 billion of its term-loans.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance**

Carrier updated the following guidance for 2024, which now includes Commercial Refrigeration for nine-months.


Current Guidance

Prior Guidance




Sales

~$25.5B

Organic* up MSD

FX (1%)

Acquisitions +16%

Divestitures (5%)

~$26B

Organic* up MSD

FX (0%)

Acquisitions +18%

Divestitures (6%)

Adjusted Operating
Margin*

~15.5%

~15.5%

Adjusted EPS*

$2.80 - $2.90

$2.80 - $2.90

Free Cash Flow*

~$0.4B

Includes ~$2B of expected tax payments
on the gains from the announced
business exits, restructuring, and
transaction-related costs

~$0.4B

Includes ~$2B of expected tax payments
on the gains from the announced
business exits, restructuring, and
transaction-related costs

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

**As of July 25, 2024

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call.

Cautionary Statement
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, our portfolio transformation and the use of the anticipated proceeds thereof, potential future investments, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:



Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


[email protected]




Media Inquiries


Rob Six


561-281-2362


[email protected]

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, net income attributable to common shareowners, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations






(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts)


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales









Product sales


$ 6,004


$ 5,355


$ 11,546


$ 10,041

Service sales


685


637


1,325


1,224

Total Net sales


6,689


5,992


12,871


11,265

Costs and expenses









Cost of products sold


(4,296)


(3,769)


(8,294)


(7,227)

Cost of services sold


(515)


(468)


(994)


(905)

Research and development


(187)


(151)


(411)


(290)

Selling, general and administrative


(975)


(784)


(1,960)


(1,505)

Total Costs and expenses


(5,973)


(5,172)


(11,659)


(9,927)

Equity method investment net earnings


90


52


121


96

Other income (expense), net


2,885


(383)


2,858


(390)

Operating profit


3,691


489


4,191


1,044

Non-service pension (expense) benefit


(1)


-


(1)


-

Interest (expense) income, net


(166)


(67)


(331)


(113)

Income from operations before income taxes


3,524


422


3,859


931

Income tax (expense) benefit


(1,155)


(189)


(1,201)


(311)

Net income from operations


2,369


233


2,658


620

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations


32


34


52


48

Net income attributable to common shareowners


$ 2,337


$ 199


$ 2,606


$ 572










Earnings per share









Basic


$ 2.59


$ 0.24


$ 2.90


$ 0.68

Diluted


$ 2.55


$ 0.23


$ 2.85


$ 0.67

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding









Basic


902.4


836.0


900.2


835.5

Diluted


915.3


850.9


913.6


851.5

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet






(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,919


$ 10,015

Accounts receivable, net


3,187


2,481

Contract assets


333


306

Inventories, net


3,045


2,217

Assets held for sale


1,601


3,314

Other current assets


488


447

Total current assets


11,573


18,780

Future income tax benefits


939


739

Fixed assets, net


3,117


2,293

Operating lease right-of-use assets


635


491

Intangible assets, net


7,048


1,028

Goodwill


15,245


7,989

Pension and post-retirement assets


81


32

Equity method investments


1,221


1,140

Other assets


565


330

Total Assets


$ 40,424


$ 32,822






Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable


$ 3,181


$ 2,742

Accrued liabilities


4,262


2,811

Contract liabilities


493


425

Liabilities held for sale


687


862

Current portion of long-term debt


2,080


51

Total current liabilities


10,703


6,891

Long-term debt


11,242


14,242

Future pension and post-retirement obligations


247


155

Future income tax obligations


2,184


535

Operating lease liabilities


501


391

Other long-term liabilities


1,468


1,603

Total Liabilities


26,345


23,817






Equity





Common stock


9


9

Treasury stock


(1,972)


(1,972)

Additional paid-in capital


8,563


5,535

Retained earnings


8,854


6,591

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,686)


(1,486)

Non-controlling interest


311


328

Total Equity


14,079


9,005

Total Liabilities and Equity


$ 40,424


$ 32,822

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows




Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In millions)


2024


2023

Operating Activities





Net income from operations


$ 2,658


$ 620

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


625


273

Deferred income tax provision


(338)


(110)

Stock-based compensation costs


48


40

Equity method investment net earnings


(121)


(96)

(Gain) loss on sale of investments / deconsolidation


(2,881)


276

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net


(286)


(406)

Contract assets


(62)


(40)

Inventories, net


(2)


(59)

Other current assets


(52)


(105)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


1,118


120

Contract liabilities


(19)


37

Distributions from equity method investments


12


10

Other operating activities, net


-


(56)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities


700


504






Investing Activities





Capital expenditures


(215)


(144)

Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired


(10,779)


(56)

Dispositions of businesses


4,877


36

Settlement of derivative contracts, net


(185)


(14)

Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. deconsolidation


-


(134)

Other investing activities, net


29


16

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities


(6,273)


(296)






Financing Activities





Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net


-


(19)

Issuance of long-term debt


2,555


6

Repayment of long-term debt


(3,542)


(12)

Repurchases of common stock


-


(62)

Dividends paid on common stock


(330)


(309)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest


(67)


(41)

Other financing activities, net


(22)


(69)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities


(1,406)


(506)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(82)


(13)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified
in current assets held for sale


(7,061)


(311)

Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale


34


-

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(7,095)


(311)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


10,017


3,527

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


2,922


3,216

Less: restricted cash


3


7

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 2,919


$ 3,209

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit




(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

(In millions)

Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted

Net sales
















HVAC

$ 4,970


$ 4,970


$ 4,216


$ 4,216


$ 9,511


$ 9,511


$ 7,838


$ 7,838

Refrigeration

973


973


972


972


1,857


1,857


1,870


1,870

Fire & Security

871


871


932


932


1,758


1,758


1,801


1,801

Segment sales

6,814


6,814


6,120


6,120


13,126


13,126


11,509


11,509

Eliminations and other

(125)


(125)


(128)


(128)


(255)


(255)


(244)


(244)

Net sales

$ 6,689


$ 6,689


$ 5,992


$ 5,992


$ 12,871


$ 12,871


$ 11,265


$ 11,265

















Operating profit
















HVAC

$ 687


$ 991


$ 742


$ 791


$ 1,116


$ 1,711


$ 1,177


$ 1,281

Refrigeration

113


118


112


119


210


217


220


230

Fire & Security

3,001


155


(157)


137


3,154


319


(64)


245

Segment operating profit

3,801


1,264


697


1,047


4,480


2,247


1,333


1,756

Eliminations and other

(23)


(20)


(146)


(35)


(98)


(54)


(184)


(71)

General corporate expenses

(87)


(31)


(62)


(48)


(191)


(53)


(105)


(79)

Operating profit

$ 3,691


$ 1,213


$ 489


$ 964


$ 4,191


$ 2,140


$ 1,044


$ 1,606

















Operating margin















HVAC

13.8 %


19.9 %


17.6 %


18.8 %


11.7 %


18.0 %


15.0 %


16.3 %

Refrigeration

11.6 %


12.1 %


11.5 %


12.2 %


11.3 %


11.7 %


11.8 %


12.3 %

Fire & Security

344.5 %


17.8 %


(16.8) %


14.7 %


179.4 %


18.1 %


(3.6) %


13.6 %

Total Carrier

55.2 %


18.1 %


8.2 %


16.1 %


32.6 %


16.6 %


9.3 %


14.3 %

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 4,970


$ 973


$ 871


$ (125)


$ -


$ 6,689













Segment operating profit

$ 687


$ 113


$ 3,001


$ (23)


$ (87)


$ 3,691

Reported operating margin

13.8 %


11.6 %


344.5 %






55.2 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$ 25


$ 1


$ 3


$ 3


$ -


$ 32

Amortization of acquired intangibles

170


-


-


-


-


170

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

109


-


-


-


-


109

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

-


4


32


-


56


92

Access Solutions gain

-


-


(2,881)


-


-


(2,881)

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 304


$ 5


$ (2,846)


$ 3


$ 56


$ (2,478)













Adjusted operating profit

$ 991


$ 118


$ 155


$ (20)


$ (31)


$ 1,213

Adjusted operating margin

19.9 %


12.1 %


17.8 %






18.1 %



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 4,216


$ 972


$ 932


$ (128)


$ -


$ 5,992













Segment operating profit

$ 742


$ 112


$ (157)


$ (146)


$ (62)


$ 489

Reported operating margin

17.6 %


11.5 %


(16.8) %






8.2 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$ 3


$ 7


$ (1)


$ -


$ -


$ 9

Amortization of acquired intangibles

36


-


2


-


-


38

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

10


-


-


-


-


10

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

-


-


-


-


14


14

Viessmann-related hedges

-


-


-


111


-


111

KFI deconsolidation

-


-


293


-


-


293

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 49


$ 7


$ 294


$ 111


$ 14


$ 475













Adjusted operating profit

$ 791


$ 119


$ 137


$ (35)


$ (48)


$ 964

Adjusted operating margin

18.8 %


12.2 %


14.7 %






16.1 %

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Operating Profit



(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 9,511


$ 1,857


$ 1,758


$ (255)


$ -


$ 12,871













Segment operating profit

$ 1,116


$ 210


$ 3,154


$ (98)


$ (191)


$ 4,191

Reported operating margin

11.7 %


11.3 %


179.4 %






32.6 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$ 32


$ 1


$ 10


$ 4


$ -


$ 47

Amortization of acquired intangibles

342


-


-


-


-


342

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

220


-


-


-


-


220

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1


6


36


-


138


181

Viessmann-related hedges

-


-


-


86


-


86

Gain on liability adjustment (2)

-


-


-


(46)


-


(46)

Access Solutions gain

-


-


(2,881)


-


-


(2,881)

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 595


$ 7


$ (2,835)


$ 44


$ 138


$ (2,051)













Adjusted operating profit

$ 1,711


$ 217


$ 319


$ (54)


$ (53)


$ 2,140

Adjusted operating margin

18.0 %


11.7 %


18.1 %






16.6 %



(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions)

HVAC


Refrigeration


Fire &
Security


Eliminations
and Other


General
Corporate
Expenses


Carrier

Net sales

$ 7,838


$ 1,870


$ 1,801


$ (244)


$ -


$ 11,265













Segment operating profit

$ 1,177


$ 220


$ (64)


$ (184)


$ (105)


$ 1,044

Reported operating margin

15.0 %


11.8 %


(3.6) %






9.3 %













Adjustments to segment operating profit:












Restructuring costs

$ 2


$ 10


$ 12


$ 2


$ -


$ 26

Amortization of acquired intangibles

73


-


4


-


-


77

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)

21


-


-


-


-


21

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

-


-


-


-


26


26

Viessmann-related hedges

-


-


-


111


-


111

TCC acquisition-related gain (3)

8


-


-


-


-


8

KFI deconsolidation

-


-


293


-


-


293

Total adjustments to operating profit

$ 104


$ 10


$ 309


$ 113


$ 26


$ 562













Adjusted operating profit

$ 1,281


$ 230


$ 245


$ (71)


$ (79)


$ 1,606

Adjusted operating margin

16.3 %


12.3 %


13.6 %






14.3 %

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

(3) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 6,689


$ -


$ 6,689


$ 12,871


$ -


$ 12,871













Operating profit

$ 3,691


(2,478)

a

$ 1,213


$ 4,191


(2,051)

a

$ 2,140

Operating margin

55.2 %




18.1 %


32.6 %




16.6 %













Income from operations before income
taxes

$ 3,524


(2,466)

a,b

$ 1,058


$ 3,859


(2,039)

a,b

$ 1,820

Income tax expense

$ (1,155)


922

c

$ (233)


$ (1,201)


791

c

$ (410)

Effective tax rate

32.8 %




22.0 %


31.1 %




22.5 %













Net income attributable to common
shareowners

$ 2,337


$ (1,544)


$ 793


$ 2,606


$ (1,248)


$ 1,358













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$ 32

a





$ 47

a


Amortization of acquired intangibles



170

a





342

a


Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



109

a





220

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



92

a





181

a


Access Solutions gain



(2,881)

a





(2,881)

a


Viessmann-related hedges



-

a





86

a


Gain on liability adjustment (2)



-

a





(46)

a


Debt prepayment costs



12

b





12

b


Total adjustments



$ (2,466)






$ (2,039)















Tax effect on adjustments above



$ 976






$ 880



Tax specific adjustments



(54)






(89)



Total tax adjustments



$ 922

c





$ 791

c














Shares outstanding - Diluted

915.3




915.3


913.6




913.6













Earnings per share - Diluted

$ 2.55




$ 0.87


$ 2.85




$ 1.49


(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 5,992


$ -


$ 5,992


$ 11,265


$ -


$ 11,265













Operating profit

$ 489


475

a

$ 964


$ 1,044


562

a

$ 1,606

Operating margin

8.2 %




16.1 %


9.3 %




14.3 %













Income from operations before income
taxes

$ 422


496

a,b

$ 918


$ 931


583

a,b

$ 1,514

Income tax expense

$ (189)


(25)

c

$ (214)


$ (311)


(43)

c

$ (354)

Effective tax rate

44.8 %




23.3 %


33.4 %




23.4 %













Net income attributable to common
shareowners

$ 199


$ 471


$ 670


$ 572


$ 540


$ 1,112













Summary of Adjustments:












Restructuring costs



$ 9

a





$ 26

a


Amortization of acquired intangibles



38

a





77

a


Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



10

a





21

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



14

a





26

a


Viessmann-related hedges



111

a





111

a


TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



-

a





8

a


KFI deconsolidation



293

a





293

a


Bridge loan financing costs



21

b





21

b


Total adjustments



$ 496






$ 583















Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (25)






$ (43)



Total tax adjustments



$ (25)

c





$ (43)

c














Shares outstanding - Diluted

850.9




850.9


851.5




851.5













Earnings per share - Diluted

$ 0.23




$ 0.79


$ 0.67




$ 1.31

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date.

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results


Components of Changes in Net Sales


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

HVAC

2 %


(1) %


17 %


- %


18 %

Refrigeration

1 %


(1) %


- %


- %


- %

Fire & Security

3 %


- %


(10) %


- %


(7) %

Consolidated

2 %


(1) %


11 %


- %


12 %











Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

HVAC

2 %


(1) %


20 %


- %


21 %

Refrigeration

(1) %


- %


- %


- %


(1) %

Fire & Security

5 %


- %


(7) %


- %


(2) %

Consolidated

2 %


(1) %


13 %


- %


14 %

Historical Amounts of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles






(Unaudited)



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


FY


Q1


Q2

(In millions)


2023


2023


2023


2023


2023


2024


2024

HVAC


$ 37


$ 36


$ 35


$ 35


$ 143


$ 172


$ 170

Fire & Security


2


2


2


-


6


-


-

Total Carrier


39


38


37


35


149


172


170

Associated tax effect


(12)


(11)


(11)


(11)


(45)


(46)


(42)

Net impact to adjusted results


$ 27


$ 27


$ 26


$ 24


$ 104


$ 126


$ 128

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation




(Unaudited)



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


FY


Q1


Q2

(In millions)


2023


2023


2023


2023


2023


2024


2024

Net cash flows provided by (used in)
operating activities


$ 120


$ 384


$ 1,041


$ 1,062


$ 2,607


$ 40


$ 660

Less: Capital expenditures


70


74


92


233


469


104


111

Free cash flow


$ 50


$ 310


$ 949


$ 829


$ 2,138


$ (64)


$ 549

Net Debt Reconciliation






(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Long-term debt


$ 11,270


$ 14,242

Current portion of long-term debt


2,052


51

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


2,919


10,015

Net debt


$ 10,403


$ 4,278

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
