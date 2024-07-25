Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales of $6.7 billion up 12% versus second quarter 2023; organic sales up 2%

GAAP EPS of $2.55 up significantly and adjusted EPS of $0.87 up double-digits

GAAP operating margin expanded significantly year over year; adjusted operating margin expanded 200 bps

Reaffirming full year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range

Closed two of four business exit transactions; remaining two on-track

Expect to repurchase about $1 billion worth of shares in the second half of 2024

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its full year earnings guidance.

"Carrier delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, while making great progress with our portfolio transformation," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "We delivered solid sales and roughly 30% orders growth as we continue to outperform in our markets. Our strong operational execution drove 200 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings growth. Year-to-date, we also closed on two of our four business exits, and the remaining two continue to track well. The proceeds from the exits, combined with our strong free cash flow performance, have enabled us to reduce net debt by about $5 billion in the quarter and we now plan to repurchase about $1 billion of shares in the second half of 2024."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Carrier's second quarter sales of $6.7 billion were up 12% compared to the prior year including 2% organic growth and approximately 12% contribution from the acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions offset by about 2% from divestitures. Foreign currency translation had a 1% negative impact on sales. Organic sales in the HVAC segment were up 2%. HVAC sales in the Americas were up mid-single digits driven by continued strength in Commercial and Light Commercial businesses both of which were up double-digits. North America Residential HVAC sales were up about mid-single digits. HVAC organic sales in EMEA were up low-single-digits with Commercial HVAC up mid-teens, offsetting a decline in EMEA Residential and Light Commercial HVAC. These organic figures exclude the contribution of Viessmann Climate Solutions which was down almost 30% year-over-year in the quarter, roughly one third of which was driven by lower solar PV sales. HVAC sales in Asia Pacific were down high-single-digits with declines driven by residential light commercial in China, partially offset by Southeast Asia which was up double-digits. Refrigeration sales were up 1% organically driven by over 30% growth in container, mostly offset by North America truck and trailer and commercial refrigeration. Fire and Security showed broad-based growth and sales were up 3% organically in the quarter. The residential and commercial fire organic sales, the last of our four business exits, were up mid-single digits.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $3.7 billion was up over 650% from last year primarily due to the gain on the sale of Access Solutions and the addition of Viessmann Climate Solutions. Adjusted operating profit of $1.2 billion was up 26%, mostly driven by the addition of Viessmann Climate Solutions.

Net income was $2.3 billion and adjusted net income was $793 million. GAAP EPS was $2.55 and adjusted EPS was $0.87. Net cash flows generated from operating activities were $660 million and capital expenditures were $111 million, resulting in free cash flow of $549 million. During the second-quarter, Carrier received $5.0 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of Access Solutions, redeemed $1.0 billion of its long-term notes, and repaid €2.3 billion of its term-loans.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance**

Carrier updated the following guidance for 2024, which now includes Commercial Refrigeration for nine-months.



Current Guidance Prior Guidance





Sales ~$25.5B Organic* up MSD FX (1%) Acquisitions +16% Divestitures (5%) ~$26B Organic* up MSD FX (0%) Acquisitions +18% Divestitures (6%) Adjusted Operating

Margin* ~15.5% ~15.5% Adjusted EPS* $2.80 - $2.90 $2.80 - $2.90 Free Cash Flow* ~$0.4B Includes ~$2B of expected tax payments

on the gains from the announced

business exits, restructuring, and

transaction-related costs ~$0.4B Includes ~$2B of expected tax payments

on the gains from the announced

business exits, restructuring, and

transaction-related costs

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. **As of July 25, 2024

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Carrier's future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, our portfolio transformation and the use of the anticipated proceeds thereof, potential future investments, Carrier's plans with respect to its indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Carrier's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Carrier assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:



Investor Relations

Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

[email protected]





Media Inquiries

Rob Six

561-281-2362

[email protected]

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, incremental margins / earnings conversion, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of net sales (a GAAP measure). Incremental margins / earnings conversion represents the year-over-year change in adjusted operating profit divided by the year-over-year change in net sales. EBITDA represents net income attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for interest income and expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, excluding non-service pension benefit, non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations, restructuring costs and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted interest expense, net represents interest expense (a GAAP measure) and interest income (a GAAP measure), net excluding other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure). For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of operating profit and operating margins represent operating profit, excluding restructuring, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted interest expense, net, adjusted effective tax rate, incremental margins/earnings conversion, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, operating profit, operating margin, interest expense, effective tax rate, incremental operating margin, net income attributable to common shareowners, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations









(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales















Product sales

$ 6,004

$ 5,355

$ 11,546

$ 10,041 Service sales

685

637

1,325

1,224 Total Net sales

6,689

5,992

12,871

11,265 Costs and expenses















Cost of products sold

(4,296)

(3,769)

(8,294)

(7,227) Cost of services sold

(515)

(468)

(994)

(905) Research and development

(187)

(151)

(411)

(290) Selling, general and administrative

(975)

(784)

(1,960)

(1,505) Total Costs and expenses

(5,973)

(5,172)

(11,659)

(9,927) Equity method investment net earnings

90

52

121

96 Other income (expense), net

2,885

(383)

2,858

(390) Operating profit

3,691

489

4,191

1,044 Non-service pension (expense) benefit

(1)

-

(1)

- Interest (expense) income, net

(166)

(67)

(331)

(113) Income from operations before income taxes

3,524

422

3,859

931 Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,155)

(189)

(1,201)

(311) Net income from operations

2,369

233

2,658

620 Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from operations

32

34

52

48 Net income attributable to common shareowners

$ 2,337

$ 199

$ 2,606

$ 572

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 2.59

$ 0.24

$ 2.90

$ 0.68 Diluted

$ 2.55

$ 0.23

$ 2.85

$ 0.67 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding















Basic

902.4

836.0

900.2

835.5 Diluted

915.3

850.9

913.6

851.5

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet









(Unaudited) (In millions)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,919

$ 10,015 Accounts receivable, net

3,187

2,481 Contract assets

333

306 Inventories, net

3,045

2,217 Assets held for sale

1,601

3,314 Other current assets

488

447 Total current assets

11,573

18,780 Future income tax benefits

939

739 Fixed assets, net

3,117

2,293 Operating lease right-of-use assets

635

491 Intangible assets, net

7,048

1,028 Goodwill

15,245

7,989 Pension and post-retirement assets

81

32 Equity method investments

1,221

1,140 Other assets

565

330 Total Assets

$ 40,424

$ 32,822









Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable

$ 3,181

$ 2,742 Accrued liabilities

4,262

2,811 Contract liabilities

493

425 Liabilities held for sale

687

862 Current portion of long-term debt

2,080

51 Total current liabilities

10,703

6,891 Long-term debt

11,242

14,242 Future pension and post-retirement obligations

247

155 Future income tax obligations

2,184

535 Operating lease liabilities

501

391 Other long-term liabilities

1,468

1,603 Total Liabilities

26,345

23,817









Equity







Common stock

9

9 Treasury stock

(1,972)

(1,972) Additional paid-in capital

8,563

5,535 Retained earnings

8,854

6,591 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,686)

(1,486) Non-controlling interest

311

328 Total Equity

14,079

9,005 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 40,424

$ 32,822

Carrier Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions)

2024

2023 Operating Activities







Net income from operations

$ 2,658

$ 620 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

625

273 Deferred income tax provision

(338)

(110) Stock-based compensation costs

48

40 Equity method investment net earnings

(121)

(96) (Gain) loss on sale of investments / deconsolidation

(2,881)

276 Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net

(286)

(406) Contract assets

(62)

(40) Inventories, net

(2)

(59) Other current assets

(52)

(105) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,118

120 Contract liabilities

(19)

37 Distributions from equity method investments

12

10 Other operating activities, net

-

(56) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

700

504









Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(215)

(144) Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired

(10,779)

(56) Dispositions of businesses

4,877

36 Settlement of derivative contracts, net

(185)

(14) Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. deconsolidation

-

(134) Other investing activities, net

29

16 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(6,273)

(296)









Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net

-

(19) Issuance of long-term debt

2,555

6 Repayment of long-term debt

(3,542)

(12) Repurchases of common stock

-

(62) Dividends paid on common stock

(330)

(309) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(67)

(41) Other financing activities, net

(22)

(69) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,406)

(506) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(82)

(13) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified

in current assets held for sale

(7,061)

(311) Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale

34

- Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,095)

(311) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

10,017

3,527 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

2,922

3,216 Less: restricted cash

3

7 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,919

$ 3,209

Carrier Global Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit





(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (In millions) Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net sales





























HVAC $ 4,970

$ 4,970

$ 4,216

$ 4,216

$ 9,511

$ 9,511

$ 7,838

$ 7,838 Refrigeration 973

973

972

972

1,857

1,857

1,870

1,870 Fire & Security 871

871

932

932

1,758

1,758

1,801

1,801 Segment sales 6,814

6,814

6,120

6,120

13,126

13,126

11,509

11,509 Eliminations and other (125)

(125)

(128)

(128)

(255)

(255)

(244)

(244) Net sales $ 6,689

$ 6,689

$ 5,992

$ 5,992

$ 12,871

$ 12,871

$ 11,265

$ 11,265































Operating profit





























HVAC $ 687

$ 991

$ 742

$ 791

$ 1,116

$ 1,711

$ 1,177

$ 1,281 Refrigeration 113

118

112

119

210

217

220

230 Fire & Security 3,001

155

(157)

137

3,154

319

(64)

245 Segment operating profit 3,801

1,264

697

1,047

4,480

2,247

1,333

1,756 Eliminations and other (23)

(20)

(146)

(35)

(98)

(54)

(184)

(71) General corporate expenses (87)

(31)

(62)

(48)

(191)

(53)

(105)

(79) Operating profit $ 3,691

$ 1,213

$ 489

$ 964

$ 4,191

$ 2,140

$ 1,044

$ 1,606































Operating margin



























HVAC 13.8 %

19.9 %

17.6 %

18.8 %

11.7 %

18.0 %

15.0 %

16.3 % Refrigeration 11.6 %

12.1 %

11.5 %

12.2 %

11.3 %

11.7 %

11.8 %

12.3 % Fire & Security 344.5 %

17.8 %

(16.8) %

14.7 %

179.4 %

18.1 %

(3.6) %

13.6 % Total Carrier 55.2 %

18.1 %

8.2 %

16.1 %

32.6 %

16.6 %

9.3 %

14.3 %

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 4,970

$ 973

$ 871

$ (125)

$ -

$ 6,689























Segment operating profit $ 687

$ 113

$ 3,001

$ (23)

$ (87)

$ 3,691 Reported operating margin 13.8 %

11.6 %

344.5 %









55.2 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 25

$ 1

$ 3

$ 3

$ -

$ 32 Amortization of acquired intangibles 170

-

-

-

-

170 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 109

-

-

-

-

109 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs -

4

32

-

56

92 Access Solutions gain -

-

(2,881)

-

-

(2,881) Total adjustments to operating profit $ 304

$ 5

$ (2,846)

$ 3

$ 56

$ (2,478)























Adjusted operating profit $ 991

$ 118

$ 155

$ (20)

$ (31)

$ 1,213 Adjusted operating margin 19.9 %

12.1 %

17.8 %









18.1 %



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 4,216

$ 972

$ 932

$ (128)

$ -

$ 5,992























Segment operating profit $ 742

$ 112

$ (157)

$ (146)

$ (62)

$ 489 Reported operating margin 17.6 %

11.5 %

(16.8) %









8.2 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 3

$ 7

$ (1)

$ -

$ -

$ 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 36

-

2

-

-

38 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 10

-

-

-

-

10 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs -

-

-

-

14

14 Viessmann-related hedges -

-

-

111

-

111 KFI deconsolidation -

-

293

-

-

293 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 49

$ 7

$ 294

$ 111

$ 14

$ 475























Adjusted operating profit $ 791

$ 119

$ 137

$ (35)

$ (48)

$ 964 Adjusted operating margin 18.8 %

12.2 %

14.7 %









16.1 % (1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit



(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 9,511

$ 1,857

$ 1,758

$ (255)

$ -

$ 12,871























Segment operating profit $ 1,116

$ 210

$ 3,154

$ (98)

$ (191)

$ 4,191 Reported operating margin 11.7 %

11.3 %

179.4 %









32.6 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 32

$ 1

$ 10

$ 4

$ -

$ 47 Amortization of acquired intangibles 342

-

-

-

-

342 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 220

-

-

-

-

220 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1

6

36

-

138

181 Viessmann-related hedges -

-

-

86

-

86 Gain on liability adjustment (2) -

-

-

(46)

-

(46) Access Solutions gain -

-

(2,881)

-

-

(2,881) Total adjustments to operating profit $ 595

$ 7

$ (2,835)

$ 44

$ 138

$ (2,051)























Adjusted operating profit $ 1,711

$ 217

$ 319

$ (54)

$ (53)

$ 2,140 Adjusted operating margin 18.0 %

11.7 %

18.1 %









16.6 %



(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) HVAC

Refrigeration

Fire &

Security

Eliminations

and Other

General

Corporate

Expenses

Carrier Net sales $ 7,838

$ 1,870

$ 1,801

$ (244)

$ -

$ 11,265























Segment operating profit $ 1,177

$ 220

$ (64)

$ (184)

$ (105)

$ 1,044 Reported operating margin 15.0 %

11.8 %

(3.6) %









9.3 %























Adjustments to segment operating profit:





















Restructuring costs $ 2

$ 10

$ 12

$ 2

$ -

$ 26 Amortization of acquired intangibles 73

-

4

-

-

77 Acquisition step-up amortization (1) 21

-

-

-

-

21 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs -

-

-

-

26

26 Viessmann-related hedges -

-

-

111

-

111 TCC acquisition-related gain (3) 8

-

-

-

-

8 KFI deconsolidation -

-

293

-

-

293 Total adjustments to operating profit $ 104

$ 10

$ 309

$ 113

$ 26

$ 562























Adjusted operating profit $ 1,281

$ 230

$ 245

$ (71)

$ (79)

$ 1,606 Adjusted operating margin 16.3 %

12.3 %

13.6 %









14.3 % (1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC. (3) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value and subsequently adjusted.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 6,689

$ -

$ 6,689

$ 12,871

$ -

$ 12,871























Operating profit $ 3,691

(2,478) a $ 1,213

$ 4,191

(2,051) a $ 2,140 Operating margin 55.2 %





18.1 %

32.6 %





16.6 %























Income from operations before income

taxes $ 3,524

(2,466) a,b $ 1,058

$ 3,859

(2,039) a,b $ 1,820 Income tax expense $ (1,155)

922 c $ (233)

$ (1,201)

791 c $ (410) Effective tax rate 32.8 %





22.0 %

31.1 %





22.5 %























Net income attributable to common

shareowners $ 2,337

$ (1,544)

$ 793

$ 2,606

$ (1,248)

$ 1,358























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 32 a







$ 47 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles



170 a







342 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



109 a







220 a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



92 a







181 a

Access Solutions gain



(2,881) a







(2,881) a

Viessmann-related hedges



- a







86 a

Gain on liability adjustment (2)



- a







(46) a

Debt prepayment costs



12 b







12 b

Total adjustments



$ (2,466)









$ (2,039)



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ 976









$ 880



Tax specific adjustments



(54)









(89)



Total tax adjustments



$ 922 c







$ 791 c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 915.3





915.3

913.6





913.6























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 2.55





$ 0.87

$ 2.85





$ 1.49

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts) Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted Net sales $ 5,992

$ -

$ 5,992

$ 11,265

$ -

$ 11,265























Operating profit $ 489

475 a $ 964

$ 1,044

562 a $ 1,606 Operating margin 8.2 %





16.1 %

9.3 %





14.3 %























Income from operations before income

taxes $ 422

496 a,b $ 918

$ 931

583 a,b $ 1,514 Income tax expense $ (189)

(25) c $ (214)

$ (311)

(43) c $ (354) Effective tax rate 44.8 %





23.3 %

33.4 %





23.4 %























Net income attributable to common

shareowners $ 199

$ 471

$ 670

$ 572

$ 540

$ 1,112























Summary of Adjustments:





















Restructuring costs



$ 9 a







$ 26 a

Amortization of acquired intangibles



38 a







77 a

Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



10 a







21 a

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



14 a







26 a

Viessmann-related hedges



111 a







111 a

TCC acquisition-related gain (2)



- a







8 a

KFI deconsolidation



293 a







293 a

Bridge loan financing costs



21 b







21 b

Total adjustments



$ 496









$ 583



























Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (25)









$ (43)



Total tax adjustments



$ (25) c







$ (43) c

























Shares outstanding - Diluted 850.9





850.9

851.5





851.5























Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.23





$ 0.79

$ 0.67





$ 1.31 (1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog. (2) The carrying value of our previously held TCC equity investments were recognized at fair value at the TCC acquisition date.

Carrier Global Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Components of Changes in Net Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 2 %

(1) %

17 %

- %

18 % Refrigeration 1 %

(1) %

- %

- %

- % Fire & Security 3 %

- %

(10) %

- %

(7) % Consolidated 2 %

(1) %

11 %

- %

12 %





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



(Unaudited)

Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales

Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total HVAC 2 %

(1) %

20 %

- %

21 % Refrigeration (1) %

- %

- %

- %

(1) % Fire & Security 5 %

- %

(7) %

- %

(2) % Consolidated 2 %

(1) %

13 %

- %

14 %

Historical Amounts of Amortization of Acquired Intangibles









(Unaudited)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2 (In millions)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024 HVAC

$ 37

$ 36

$ 35

$ 35

$ 143

$ 172

$ 170 Fire & Security

2

2

2

-

6

-

- Total Carrier

39

38

37

35

149

172

170 Associated tax effect

(12)

(11)

(11)

(11)

(45)

(46)

(42) Net impact to adjusted results

$ 27

$ 27

$ 26

$ 24

$ 104

$ 126

$ 128

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





(Unaudited)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2 (In millions)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024 Net cash flows provided by (used in)

operating activities

$ 120

$ 384

$ 1,041

$ 1,062

$ 2,607

$ 40

$ 660 Less: Capital expenditures

70

74

92

233

469

104

111 Free cash flow

$ 50

$ 310

$ 949

$ 829

$ 2,138

$ (64)

$ 549

Net Debt Reconciliation









(Unaudited) (In millions)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Long-term debt

$ 11,270

$ 14,242 Current portion of long-term debt

2,052

51 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

2,919

10,015 Net debt

$ 10,403

$ 4,278

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation