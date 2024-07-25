Dover Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
% Change*
2024
2023
% Change*
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,178
$ 2,100
4 %
$ 4,272
$ 4,179
2 %
Net earnings
282
242
16 %
914
471
94 %
Diluted EPS
2.04
1.72
19 %
6.57
3.35
96 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
5 %
2 %
Adjusted net earnings 1
327
288
14 %
600
561
7 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.36
2.05
15 %
4.31
3.99
8 %
1 Q2 and year-to-date 2024 and 2023 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. Year-to-date 2024 excludes the after tax gain on the sale of De-Sta-Co.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Dover generated revenue of $2.2 billion, an increase of 4% (+5% organic). GAAP net earnings of $282 million increased 16%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.04 was up 19%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $327 million increased 14% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.36 was up 15%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Dover generated revenue of $4.3 billion, an increase of 2% (+2% organic) compared to the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $914 million increased by 94%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $6.57 was up 96%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $600 million increased 7%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.31 was up 8% compared to the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's second quarter results were solid, driven by excellent production performance and strong shipment rates on orders received. Volume strength was broad-based across the portfolio, with four of our five operating segments posting top-line growth. Margin expansion was robust during the period due to previous portfolio additions, positive mix impact from our growth platforms, and our rigorous cost containment and productivity actions. Order trends continued their positive trajectory, bolstering our confidence in the second half outlook.
"Our strong operational results were complemented by ongoing portfolio actions. We completed two highly strategic bolt-on acquisitions that enhance our clean energy components platform, adding applications in highly attractive end markets and expanding our global reach and manufacturing base. We also announced the divestiture of our Environmental Solutions Group business unit, reducing our exposure to capital goods as we continue to migrate the portfolio toward high margin priority platforms. Based on the development of our inorganic pipeline over the last few months, we believe we are entering a market with a significant opportunity for capital deployment, with enhanced capacity and optionality from the divestiture proceeds.
"We are approaching the second half of 2024 constructively. Underlying end market demand is healthy and is supported by our sustained order rates. We are committed to achieving our full year guidance through a combination of organic growth, operational execution, and productive capital deployment."
FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE:
In 2024, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $10.80 to $10.95 (adjusted EPS of $9.05 to $9.20), based on full year revenue growth of 3% to 4% (2% to 3% on an organic basis). Full year 2024 guidance includes the Environmental Solutions Group business unit.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses; and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2024
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$ 2,178,262
$ 2,100,086
$ 4,272,203
$ 4,179,109
Cost of goods and services
1,356,695
1,341,250
2,693,381
2,673,254
Gross profit
821,567
758,836
1,578,822
1,505,855
Selling, general and administrative expenses
452,193
434,340
915,317
866,754
Operating earnings
369,374
324,496
663,505
639,101
Interest expense
32,374
33,804
68,739
68,018
Interest income
(4,080)
(2,653)
(8,837)
(4,744)
Loss (gain) on disposition
663
-
(529,280)
-
Other income, net
(12,872)
(6,678)
(19,288)
(10,486)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
353,289
300,023
1,152,171
586,313
Provision for income taxes
71,467
57,784
238,128
115,500
Net earnings
$ 281,822
$ 242,239
$ 914,043
$ 470,813
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 2.05
$ 1.73
$ 6.61
$ 3.37
Diluted
$ 2.04
$ 1.72
$ 6.57
$ 3.35
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
137,443
139,862
138,247
139,810
Diluted
138,404
140,578
139,136
140,597
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.510
$ 0.505
$ 1.02
$ 1.01
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 543,140
$ 514,837
$ 1,057,977
$ 497,549
$ 473,687
$ 971,236
$ 504,271
$ 529,080
$ 2,004,587
Clean Energy & Fueling
445,053
463,014
908,067
430,729
441,166
871,895
466,959
449,423
1,788,277
Imaging & Identification
276,806
287,593
564,399
283,091
271,932
555,023
276,179
285,530
1,116,732
Pumps & Process Solutions
465,729
477,239
942,968
413,881
465,626
879,507
431,373
444,811
1,755,691
Climate & Sustainability
364,292
436,706
800,998
455,325
449,001
904,326
475,911
398,345
1,778,582
Intersegment eliminations
(1,079)
(1,127)
(2,206)
(1,552)
(1,326)
(2,878)
(1,425)
(1,432)
(5,735)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 2,093,941
$ 2,178,262
$ 4,272,203
$ 2,079,023
$ 2,100,086
$ 4,179,109
$ 2,153,268
$ 2,105,757
$ 8,438,134
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 103,969
$ 101,247
$ 205,216
$ 84,275
$ 73,076
$ 157,351
$ 101,610
$ 118,464
$ 377,425
Clean Energy & Fueling
69,675
87,536
157,211
73,605
83,616
157,221
92,483
78,900
328,604
Imaging & Identification
69,959
75,786
145,745
68,315
61,336
129,651
70,316
72,545
272,512
Pumps & Process Solutions
118,737
137,217
255,954
115,244
129,337
244,581
117,907
121,917
484,405
Climate & Sustainability
50,759
79,127
129,886
73,778
76,074
149,852
84,060
71,468
305,380
Total segment earnings
413,099
480,913
894,012
415,217
423,439
838,656
466,376
463,294
1,768,326
Purchase accounting
expenses 1
45,551
45,697
91,248
42,679
40,200
82,879
40,320
41,744
164,943
Restructuring and other costs 2
24,684
11,590
36,274
14,053
18,143
32,196
12,327
19,150
63,673
Disposition costs 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
(Gain) loss on disposition 4
(529,943)
663
(529,280)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate expense
/ other 5
42,317
41,380
83,697
40,072
33,922
73,994
30,686
45,913
150,593
Interest expense
36,365
32,374
68,739
34,214
33,804
68,018
32,389
30,898
131,305
Interest income
(4,757)
(4,080)
(8,837)
(2,091)
(2,653)
(4,744)
(3,808)
(4,944)
(13,496)
Earnings before provision for
798,882
353,289
1,152,171
286,290
300,023
586,313
354,462
329,231
1,270,006
Provision for income taxes 6
166,661
71,467
238,128
57,716
57,784
115,500
64,709
32,969
213,178
Net earnings
$ 632,221
$ 281,822
$ 914,043
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
19.1 %
19.7 %
19.4 %
16.9 %
15.4 %
16.2 %
20.1 %
22.4 %
18.8 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
15.7 %
18.9 %
17.3 %
17.1 %
19.0 %
18.0 %
19.8 %
17.6 %
18.4 %
Imaging & Identification
25.3 %
26.4 %
25.8 %
24.1 %
22.6 %
23.4 %
25.5 %
25.4 %
24.4 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
25.5 %
28.8 %
27.1 %
27.8 %
27.8 %
27.8 %
27.3 %
27.4 %
27.6 %
Climate & Sustainability
13.9 %
18.1 %
16.2 %
16.2 %
16.9 %
16.6 %
17.7 %
17.9 %
17.2 %
Total segment earnings margin
19.7 %
22.1 %
20.9 %
20.0 %
20.2 %
20.1 %
21.7 %
22.0 %
21.0 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co.
4 (Gain) loss on disposition due to the sale of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment.
5 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
6 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 4.55
$ 2.05
$ 6.61
$ 1.64
$ 1.73
$ 3.37
$ 2.07
$ 2.12
$ 7.56
Diluted
$ 4.52
$ 2.04
$ 6.57
$ 1.63
$ 1.72
$ 3.35
$ 2.06
$ 2.11
$ 7.52
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$ 632,221
$ 281,822
$ 914,043
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
139,051
137,443
138,247
139,757
139,862
139,810
139,878
139,893
139,848
Diluted
139,869
138,404
139,136
140,616
140,578
140,597
140,615
140,586
140,599
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$ 632,221
$ 281,822
$ 914,043
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
45,551
45,697
91,248
42,679
40,200
82,879
40,320
41,744
164,943
Purchase accounting expenses, tax i
(10,005)
(10,053)
(20,058)
(9,599)
(9,012)
(18,611)
(8,966)
(9,143)
(36,720)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-
24,684
11,590
36,274
14,053
18,143
32,196
12,327
19,150
63,673
Restructuring and other costs, tax
(4,875)
(2,479)
(7,354)
(2,990)
(3,665)
(6,655)
(2,556)
(3,970)
(13,181)
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(270)
(270)
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 5
(529,943)
663
(529,280)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-
114,973
(144)
114,829
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted net earnings
$ 272,606
$ 327,096
$ 599,702
$ 272,717
$ 287,905
$ 560,622
$ 330,878
$ 345,075
$ 1,236,575
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 4.52
$ 2.04
$ 6.57
$ 1.63
$ 1.72
$ 3.35
$ 2.06
$ 2.11
$ 7.52
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
0.33
0.33
0.66
0.30
0.29
0.59
0.29
0.30
1.18
Purchase accounting expenses, tax
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.14)
(0.07)
(0.06)
(0.13)
(0.06)
(0.07)
(0.26)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-
0.18
0.08
0.26
0.10
0.13
0.23
0.09
0.14
0.46
Restructuring and other costs, tax
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.05)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.10)
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 5
(3.79)
-
(3.80)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-
0.82
-
0.83
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted diluted net earnings per
$ 1.95
$ 2.36
$ 4.31
$ 1.94
$ 2.05
$ 3.99
$ 2.35
$ 2.45
$ 8.80
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 and Q2 YTD 2024 include $3.4M and Q3 and FY 2023 include $3.3M of non-cash asset impairment charges for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
4 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co.
5 (Gain) loss on disposition due to the sale of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment, including a $0.7M post-closing adjustment recorded in Q2 2024.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 103,969
$ 101,247
$ 205,216
$ 84,275
$ 73,076
$ 157,351
$ 101,610
$ 118,464
$ 377,425
Other depreciation and amortization 1
6,361
6,343
12,704
7,070
7,300
14,370
7,306
6,397
28,073
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
110,330
107,590
217,920
91,345
80,376
171,721
108,916
124,861
405,498
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
20.3 %
20.9 %
20.6 %
18.4 %
17.0 %
17.7 %
21.6 %
23.6 %
20.2 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings
$ 69,675
$ 87,536
$ 157,211
$ 73,605
$ 83,616
$ 157,221
$ 92,483
$ 78,900
$ 328,604
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,921
7,627
15,548
7,046
7,541
14,587
7,686
7,844
30,117
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
77,596
95,163
172,759
80,651
91,157
171,808
100,169
86,744
358,721
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.4 %
20.6 %
19.0 %
18.7 %
20.7 %
19.7 %
21.5 %
19.3 %
20.1 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 69,959
$ 75,786
$ 145,745
$ 68,315
$ 61,336
$ 129,651
$ 70,316
$ 72,545
$ 272,512
Other depreciation and amortization 1
3,733
3,271
7,004
3,394
3,745
7,139
3,972
4,182
15,293
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
73,692
79,057
152,749
71,709
65,081
136,790
74,288
76,727
287,805
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
26.6 %
27.5 %
27.1 %
25.3 %
23.9 %
24.6 %
26.9 %
26.9 %
25.8 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 118,737
$ 137,217
$ 255,954
$ 115,244
$ 129,337
$ 244,581
$ 117,907
$ 121,917
$ 484,405
Other depreciation and amortization 1
12,139
12,637
24,776
10,939
11,609
22,548
12,052
11,744
46,344
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
130,876
149,854
280,730
126,183
140,946
267,129
129,959
133,661
530,749
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
28.1 %
31.4 %
29.8 %
30.5 %
30.3 %
30.4 %
30.1 %
30.0 %
30.2 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 50,759
$ 79,127
$ 129,886
$ 73,778
$ 76,074
$ 149,852
$ 84,060
$ 71,468
$ 305,380
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,275
7,220
14,495
6,624
6,895
13,519
6,954
7,084
27,557
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
58,034
86,347
144,381
80,402
82,969
163,371
91,014
78,552
332,937
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
15.9 %
19.8 %
18.0 %
17.7 %
18.5 %
18.1 %
19.1 %
19.7 %
18.7 %
Total Segments:
Total segment earnings 2, 3
$ 413,099
$ 480,913
$ 894,012
$ 415,217
$ 423,439
$ 838,656
$ 466,376
$ 463,294
$ 1,768,326
Other depreciation and amortization 1
37,429
37,098
74,527
35,073
37,090
72,163
37,970
37,251
147,384
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
450,528
518,011
968,539
450,290
460,529
910,819
504,346
500,545
1,915,710
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA
21.5 %
23.8 %
22.7 %
21.7 %
21.9 %
21.8 %
23.4 %
23.8 %
22.7 %
1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Net earnings
$ 632,221
$ 281,822
$ 914,043
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 470,813
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
Provision for income taxes 1
166,661
71,467
238,128
57,716
57,784
115,500
64,709
32,969
213,178
Earnings before provision for
798,882
353,289
1,152,171
286,290
300,023
586,313
354,462
329,231
1,270,006
Interest income
(4,757)
(4,080)
(8,837)
(2,091)
(2,653)
(4,744)
(3,808)
(4,944)
(13,496)
Interest expense
36,365
32,374
68,739
34,214
33,804
68,018
32,389
30,898
131,305
Corporate expense / other 2
42,317
41,380
83,697
40,072
33,922
73,994
30,686
45,913
150,593
Disposition costs 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
(Gain) loss on disposition 4
(529,943)
663
(529,280)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other costs 5
24,684
11,590
36,274
14,053
18,143
32,196
12,327
19,150
63,673
Purchase accounting expenses 6
45,551
45,697
91,248
42,679
40,200
82,879
40,320
41,744
164,943
Total segment earnings 7
413,099
480,913
894,012
415,217
423,439
838,656
466,376
463,294
1,768,326
Add: Other depreciation and
37,429
37,098
74,527
35,073
37,090
72,163
37,970
37,251
147,384
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 7
$ 450,528
$ 518,011
$ 968,539
$ 450,290
$ 460,529
$ 910,819
$ 504,346
$ 500,545
$ 1,915,710
1 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023.
2 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co.
4 (Gain) loss on disposition due to the sale of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment.
5 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
6 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
7 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
8 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2024
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
20.2 %
14.6 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
2.3 %
1.9 %
Imaging & Identification
6.9 %
2.6 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
(3.1) %
0.5 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
(2.3) %
(11.4) %
Total Organic
4.8 %
1.8 %
Acquisitions
2.1 %
2.1 %
Dispositions
(2.6) %
(1.3) %
Currency translation
(0.6) %
(0.4) %
Total*
3.7 %
2.2 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2024
Q2
Q2 YTD
Organic
United States
11.4 %
6.3 %
Other Americas
17.6 %
5.9 %
Europe
(3.8) %
(2.2) %
Asia
(8.5) %
(6.8) %
Other
(27.8) %
(24.8) %
Total Organic
4.8 %
1.8 %
Acquisitions
2.1 %
2.1 %
Dispositions
(2.6) %
(1.3) %
Currency translation
(0.6) %
(0.4) %
Total*
3.7 %
2.2 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2024 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$10.80
$10.95
Purchase accounting expenses, net
1.01
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.24
Gain on disposition, net
(3.00)
2024 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$9.05
$9.20
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
|
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 166,593
$ 203,662
$ 370,255
$ 241,284
$ 195,254
$ 436,538
$ 383,457
$ 516,350
$ 1,336,345
Investing activities
429,851
28,165
458,016
(43,556)
(42,454)
(86,010)
(50,243)
(590,377)
(726,630)
Financing activities
(80,782)
(830,657)
(911,439)
(306,565)
(137,924)
(444,489)
(312,716)
189,149
(568,056)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Cash flow from operating
$ 166,593
$ 203,662
$ 370,255
$ 241,284
$ 195,254
$ 436,538
$ 383,457
$ 516,350
$ 1,336,345
Less: Capital expenditures
(44,475)
(40,872)
(85,347)
(48,375)
(40,079)
(88,454)
(43,128)
(61,010)
(192,592)
Free cash flow
$ 122,118
$ 162,790
$ 284,908
$ 192,909
$ 155,175
$ 348,084
$ 340,329
$ 455,340
$ 1,143,753
Cash flow from operating
8.0 %
9.3 %
8.7 %
11.6 %
9.3 %
10.4 %
17.8 %
24.5 %
15.8 %
Cash flow from operating
61.1 %
62.3 %
61.7 %
88.5 %
67.8 %
77.9 %
115.9 %
149.6 %
108.1 %
Free cash flow as a percentage
5.8 %
7.5 %
6.7 %
9.3 %
7.4 %
8.3 %
15.8 %
21.6 %
13.6 %
Free cash flow as a percentage
44.8 %
49.8 %
47.5 %
70.7 %
53.9 %
62.1 %
102.9 %
132.0 %
92.5 %
1 Q2 and Q2 YTD 2024 include income tax payments of $56 million related to the gain on the disposition of De-Sta-Co. The remainder of the tax payments on the De-Sta-Co gain will be paid in quarterly installments throughout 2024.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q2 YTD
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 541,982
$ 581,370
$ 1,123,352
$ 536,472
$ 489,131
$ 1,025,603
$ 576,641
$ 494,528
$ 2,096,772
Clean Energy & Fueling
471,610
442,086
913,696
454,526
440,137
894,663
449,663
401,195
1,745,521
Imaging & Identification
278,433
288,641
567,074
290,712
262,092
552,804
271,113
297,312
1,121,229
Pumps & Process Solutions
473,632
461,426
935,058
464,297
394,317
858,614
363,111
455,390
1,677,115
Climate & Sustainability
453,086
406,269
859,355
371,643
310,911
682,554
340,474
325,625
1,348,653
Intersegment eliminations
(1,107)
(1,693)
(2,800)
(1,530)
(1,918)
(3,448)
(849)
(2,125)
(6,422)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 2,217,636
$ 2,178,099
$ 4,395,735
$ 2,116,120
$ 1,894,670
$ 4,010,790
$ 2,000,153
$ 1,971,925
$ 7,982,868
2024
Q2
Q2 YTD
BOOKINGS GROWTH FACTORS
Organic
Engineered Products
29.3 %
14.5 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(1.6) %
- %
Imaging & Identification
11.1 %
3.5 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
10.5 %
2.3 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
31.6 %
26.6 %
Total Organic
16.1 %
9.2 %
Acquisitions
2.1 %
2.0 %
Dispositions
(2.7) %
(1.3) %
Currency translation
(0.5) %
(0.3) %
Total*
15.0 %
9.6 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs and gain/loss on disposition. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represent diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs and gain/loss on disposition.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs, gain/loss on disposition, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and exclude de-bookings related to orders received in prior periods, if any. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of order trends.
Organic bookings represent bookings excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
