Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850795 | ISIN: US1258961002 | Ticker-Symbol: CSG
Tradegate
23.07.24
09:30 Uhr
56,50 Euro
-1,50
-2,59 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5058,0015:27
57,5058,0012:42
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMS Energy Announces Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.65 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.67 per share for 2023. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter were $0.66, compared to $0.75 per share for the same quarter in 2023. For the first six months of the year, the company reported $1.61 per share compared to $1.36 per share for the same timeframe in 2023. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $1.63 per share in 2024, compared to $1.45 per share in 2023, primarily due to constructive regulatory outcomes and higher weather normalized sales.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.29 to $3.35 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"We are on track to deliver our full year earnings guidance after a strong first half of the year prioritizing investments in our electric and gas systems to deliver value for customers," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "Our electric Reliability Roadmap, Natural Gas Delivery Plan and Clean Energy Plan will allow us to harden and improve our systems while leading the clean energy transformation."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan -based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2024 second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.??

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/24


6/30/23


6/30/24


6/30/23














Operating revenue

$

1,607


$

1,555


$

3,783


$

3,839














Operating expenses


1,324



1,311



3,088



3,281














Operating Income


283



244



695



558














Other income


113



146



199



202














Interest charges


173



160



350



307














Income Before Income Taxes


223



230



544



453














Income tax expense


41



41



99



70














Income From Continuing Operations


182



189



445



383














Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


-



1



-



1














Net Income


182



190



445



384














Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(16)



(8)



(40)



(18)














Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy


198



198



485



402














Preferred stock dividends


3



3



5



5














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

195


$

195


$

480


$

397














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share

$

0.65


$

0.67


$

1.61


$

1.36

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)



In Millions


As of


6/30/24


12/31/23

Assets








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

699



$

227

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



90




21

Other current assets



2,196




2,591

Total current assets



2,985




2,839

Non-current assets








Plant, property, and equipment



25,877




25,072

Other non-current assets



5,493




5,606

Total Assets


$

34,355



$

33,517









Liabilities and Equity








Current liabilities (1)


$

1,756



$

1,822

Non-current liabilities (1)



8,290




7,927

Capitalization








Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



14,996




14,856

Preferred stock and securities



224




224

Noncontrolling interests



538




581

Common stockholders' equity



7,779




7,320

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



23,537




22,981

Securitization debt (2)



772




787

Total Liabilities and Equity


$

34,355



$

33,517









(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.










(2) Includes current and non-current portions.










CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)










In Millions


Six Months Ended


6/30/24


6/30/23









Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

248



$

182









Net cash provided by operating activities



1,663




1,705

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,246)




(2,079)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities



417




(374)

Net cash provided by financing activities



124




598









Total Cash Flows


$

541



$

224









End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

789



$

406

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)




In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/24


6/30/23


6/30/24


6/30/23














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

195


$

195


$

480


$

397

Reconciling items:












Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss


-



(1)



-



(1)

Tax impact


-



*



-



*

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**


2



2



6



5

Tax impact


(*)



(*)



(1)



(1)

Voluntary separation program


-



28



*



28

Tax impact


-



(7)



(*)



(7)














Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

$

197


$

217


$

485


$

421














Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted


298.5



291.3



297.9



291.2














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share












Reported net income per share

$

0.65


$

0.67


$

1.61


$

1.36

Reconciling items:












Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss


-



(*)



-



(*)

Tax impact


-



*



-



*

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**


0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02

Tax impact


(*)



(*)



(*)



(*)

Voluntary separation program


-



0.09



*



0.09

Tax impact


-



(0.02)



(*)



(0.02)














Adjusted net income per share - non-GAAP

$

0.66


$

0.75


$

1.63


$

1.45


* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.

** Includes restructuring costs and business optimization initiative.


Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

SOURCE CMS Energy

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.