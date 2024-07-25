Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q2 2024 Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Net Sales Led by Double-Digit Growth in International and Solid U.S. Refreshment Beverages Performance
Company Continues to Expect On-Algorithm Net Sales and Adjusted EPS Growth in 2024
BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its full year guidance.
Reported GAAP Basis
Adjusted Basis1
Q2
YTD
Q2
YTD
Net Sales
$3.92 bn
$7.39 bn
$3.92 bn
$7.39 bn
% vs prior year
3.5 %
3.5 %
3.4 %
3.1 %
Diluted EPS
$0.38
$0.70
$0.45
$0.84
% vs prior year
5.6 %
1.4 %
7.1 %
9.2 %
Commenting on the quarter, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "Our second quarter results were healthy, with accelerating net sales trends, significant margin expansion, and solid EPS growth. Strong execution drove our performance, as we continued to advance our long-term strategic agenda. Our consumer-centric innovation model is resonating in market, our portfolio expansion to higher growth categories is ongoing, and we are actively enhancing an already robust route-to-market - all underpinned by an unrelenting focus on cost efficiency and capital discipline. Now halfway through 2024, we are on track to achieve our unchanged full year outlook, while also seeding initiatives to fuel consistent growth over multiple years."
Second Quarter Consolidated Results
Net sales for the second quarter increased 3.5% to $3.9 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 3.4%, driven by volume/mix growth of 1.8% and higher net price realization of 1.6%.
GAAP operating income increased 12.0% to $861 million. Adjusted operating income increased 11.0% to $970 million and totaled 24.7% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth primarily reflected the benefits of higher net price realization and net productivity.
GAAP net income increased 2.4% to $515 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net income increased 3.2% to $618 million, and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 7.1% to $0.45. GAAP and Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the strong operating income growth and a lower share count, partly offset by higher interest expense and a higher tax rate.
Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $657 million and free cash flow totaled $543 million.
Second Quarter Segment Results
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
Net sales for the second quarter increased 3.3% to $2.4 billion, driven by net price realization of 2.9% and volume/mix growth of 0.4%. This volume/mix performance reflected increased scale from recent partnerships and in-market traction from launched innovation.
GAAP operating income increased 14.0% to $717 million. Adjusted operating income increased 11.9% to $723 million and totaled 30.0% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth was driven by higher net price realization and net productivity.
U.S. Coffee
Net sales for the second quarter decreased 2.1% to $1.0 billion, with volume/mix growth of 0.8% more than offset by a net price decline of 2.9%.
K-Cup® Pod shipments increased 0.2%, led by strong market share trends in the Company's owned & licensed portfolio.
Brewer shipments totaled 10.1 million for the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, increasing 1.4% year-over-year, reflecting continued Keurig market share momentum.
GAAP operating income decreased 8.8% to $228 million, primarily due to certain unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 0.3% to $293 million and totaled 30.8% as a percent of net sales. Adjusted operating income reflected the benefit of net productivity, offset by the continued impact of targeted value investments.
International
Net sales for the second quarter increased 15.5% to $0.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 14.7%, driven by volume/mix growth of 10.4% and net price realization of 4.3%. This performance reflected broad-based strength across the portfolio.
GAAP operating income increased 33.9% to $150 million. Adjusted operating income increased 30.2% to $152 million and totaled 26.9% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth was driven by the strong net sales growth and net productivity, partially offset by a meaningful increase in marketing investment.
2024 Guidance
The 2024 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material.
KDP reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.
________________________________________
1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and with growth rates presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.
Investor Contacts:
Investor Relations
T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]
Media Contact:
Katie Gilroy
T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]
ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER
Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "anticipate," "enable," "expect," "believe," "could," "estimate," "feel," "forecast," "intend," "may," "on track," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, are not predictions of actual performance, and actual results may differ materially.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. We are under no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which differ from results using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to and should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the GAAP measures. These measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define the non-GAAP financial measure in the same way. Non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude certain charges, including one-time costs that are not expected to occur routinely in future periods, described by the Company as "items affecting comparability". Refer to page A-5 for the Company's description of items affecting comparability for each period presented. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Additionally, we use non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate our operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.
Adjusted gross profit. Adjusted gross profit is defined as Net sales less Cost of sales, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted gross profit is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.
Adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as Income from operations, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted operating income is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.
Adjusted net income attributable to KDP. Adjusted net income attributable to KDP is defined as Net income attributable to KDP, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted net income is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.
Adjusted diluted EPS. Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Diluted EPS, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted diluted EPS is useful for investors in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations since it adjusts for certain items affecting overall comparability.
Adjusted gross margin. Adjusted gross margin is defined as Adjusted gross profit divided by Net sales. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin is useful for investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating performance and ability to manage ongoing costs.
Adjusted operating margin. Adjusted operating margin is defined as Adjusted Income from operations divided by Net sales. Management believes that Adjusted operating margin is useful for investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating performance and ability to manage ongoing costs.
Adjusted interest expense. Adjusted interest expense is defined as Interest expense, net, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted interest expense is useful for investors in evaluating our performance and establishing expectations for the impacts of interest expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. EBITDA is defined as Net income attributable to KDP as adjusted for interest expense, net; provision for income taxes; depreciation expense; amortization of intangibles; and other amortization. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.
Management leverage ratio. Management leverage ratio is defined as KDP's total principal amounts of debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that the Management leverage ratio is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's liquidity and assessing the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations.
Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. Management uses this measure to evaluate the company's performance and make resource allocation decisions.
Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis. Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates. Because our reporting currency is the U.S. Dollar, the value of financial measures presented in U.S. Dollar will be affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Therefore, we present certain financial measures on a constant currency basis for greater comparability.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(in millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$ 3,922
$ 3,789
$ 7,390
$ 7,142
Cost of sales
1,750
1,748
3,278
3,357
Gross profit
2,172
2,041
4,112
3,785
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
1,295
1,272
2,471
2,437
Other operating expense (income), net
16
-
15
(5)
Income from operations
861
769
1,626
1,353
Interest expense, net
204
172
382
195
Other income, net
(15)
(16)
(22)
(36)
Income before provision for income taxes
672
613
1,266
1,194
Provision for income taxes
157
110
297
224
Net income
$ 515
$ 503
$ 969
$ 970
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.38
$ 0.36
$ 0.71
$ 0.69
Diluted
0.38
0.36
0.70
0.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,355.6
1,400.3
1,368.2
1,403.2
Diluted
1,361.2
1,409.1
1,374.4
1,413.1
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
(in millions, except share and per share data)
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 438
$ 267
Trade accounts receivable, net
1,390
1,368
Inventories
1,252
1,142
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
739
598
Total current assets
3,819
3,375
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,680
2,699
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
1,468
1,387
Goodwill
20,081
20,202
Other intangible assets, net
23,108
23,287
Other non-current assets
1,144
1,149
Deferred tax assets
44
31
Total assets
$ 52,344
$ 52,130
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
3,099
3,597
Accrued expenses
1,302
1,242
Structured payables
91
117
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations
2,399
3,246
Other current liabilities
618
714
Total current liabilities
7,509
8,916
Long-term obligations
12,406
9,945
Deferred tax liabilities
5,746
5,760
Other non-current liabilities
1,965
1,833
Total liabilities
27,626
26,454
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,
1,355,763,506 and 1,390,446,043 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
14
14
Additional paid-in capital
19,683
20,788
Retained earnings
4,944
4,559
Accumulated other comprehensive income
77
315
Total stockholders' equity
24,718
25,676
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 52,344
$ 52,130
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
First Six Months
(in millions)
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 969
$ 970
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
207
201
Amortization of intangibles
67
69
Other amortization expense
101
91
Provision for sales returns
29
26
Deferred income taxes
17
(26)
Employee stock-based compensation expense
52
57
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
18
(2)
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency
16
(13)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives
36
(31)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(17)
(14)
Earned equity
(45)
(2)
Other, net
5
(7)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(67)
162
Inventories
(119)
(61)
Income taxes receivable and payables, net
(34)
(70)
Other current and non-current assets
(180)
(147)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(314)
(762)
Other current and non-current liabilities
1
11
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(713)
(867)
Net cash provided by operating activities
742
452
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(273)
(149)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
1
8
Purchases of intangibles
(49)
(55)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(7)
(8)
Other, net
(1)
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(329)
(203)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
3,000
-
Repayments of Notes
(1,150)
-
Net (repayment) issuance of commercial paper
(226)
589
Proceeds from structured payables
31
61
Repayments of structured payables
(60)
(72)
Cash dividends paid
(591)
(563)
Repurchases of common stock
(1,105)
(457)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements
(43)
(32)
Payments on finance leases
(56)
(49)
Other, net
(22)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(222)
(523)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Net change from operating, investing and financing activities
191
(274)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(20)
17
Beginning balance
267
535
Ending balance
$ 438
$ 278
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 2,407
$ 2,330
$ 4,500
$ 4,337
U.S. Coffee
950
970
1,861
1,901
International
565
489
1,029
904
Total net sales
$ 3,922
$ 3,789
$ 7,390
$ 7,142
Income from Operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 717
$ 629
$ 1,332
$ 1,119
U.S. Coffee
228
250
476
482
International
150
112
262
192
Unallocated corporate costs
(234)
(222)
(444)
(440)
Total income from operations
$ 861
$ 769
$ 1,626
$ 1,353
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.
Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:
Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.
Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); (vii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabiltiies related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (viii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.
For the second quarter and first six months of 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses, (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment, (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, specifically the antitrust litigation, and (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the 2024 Network Optimization.
For the second quarter and first six months of 2023, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses, and (ii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, specifically the antitrust litigation. Additionally, the non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets during the second quarter of 2023 included an immaterial non-cash true-up of the valuation of foreign deferred tax liabilities related to a prior period.
Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.
For the second quarter and first six months of 2024 and 2023, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Gross profit
Gross
Income from
Operating
For the Second Quarter of 2024
Reported
$ 2,172
55.4 %
$ 861
22.0 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
6
(5)
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
Stock compensation
-
3
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
11
Productivity
20
45
Non-routine legal matters
-
1
Transaction costs
-
1
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
2
19
Adjusted
$ 2,200
56.1 %
$ 970
24.7 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
Constant currency adjusted
56.1 %
24.7 %
For the Second Quarter of 2023
Reported
$ 2,041
53.9 %
$ 769
20.3 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
9
4
Amortization of intangibles
-
35
Stock compensation
-
4
Productivity
26
58
Non-routine legal matters
-
3
Adjusted
$ 2,076
54.8 %
$ 873
23.0 %
Refer to pages A-8 and A-9 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Interest
Income before
Provision
Effective
Net income
Diluted
For the Second Quarter of 2024
Reported
$ 204
$ 672
$ 157
23.4 %
$ 515
$ 0.38
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(32)
22
4
18
0.01
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
8
26
0.02
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(3)
3
-
3
-
Stock compensation
-
3
1
2
-
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
11
2
9
0.01
Productivity
-
45
10
35
0.03
Non-routine legal matters
-
1
1
-
-
Transaction costs
-
1
1
-
-
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
19
4
15
0.01
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
6
(6)
-
Adjusted
$ 168
$ 812
$ 194
23.9 %
$ 618
$ 0.45
Impact of foreign currency
0.2 %
Constant currency adjusted
24.1 %
For the Second Quarter of 2023
Reported
$ 172
$ 613
$ 110
17.9 %
$ 503
$ 0.36
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(53)
48
15
33
0.02
Amortization of intangibles
-
35
6
29
0.02
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(5)
5
1
4
-
Stock compensation
-
4
1
3
-
Productivity
-
58
12
46
0.03
Non-routine legal matters
-
3
1
2
-
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
25
(25)
(0.02)
Adjusted
$ 113
$ 767
$ 171
22.3 %
$ 596
$ 0.42
Change - adjusted
48.7 %
3.7 %
7.1 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
(0.5) %
- %
Change - constant currency adjusted
48.7 %
3.2 %
7.1 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
U.S.
U.S.
International
Unallocated
Total
For the Second Quarter of 2024
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 717
$ 228
$ 150
$ (234)
$ 861
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
(1)
(4)
(5)
Amortization of intangibles
5
26
3
-
34
Stock compensation
-
-
-
3
3
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
11
11
Productivity
1
20
-
24
45
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
1
1
Transaction costs
-
-
-
1
1
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
19
-
-
19
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 723
$ 293
$ 152
$ (198)
$ 970
Change - adjusted
11.9 %
0.3 %
31.0 %
9.4 %
11.1 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
(0.8) %
- %
(0.1) %
Change - constant currency adjusted
11.9 %
0.3 %
30.2 %
9.4 %
11.0 %
For the Second Quarter of 2023
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 629
$ 250
$ 112
$ (222)
$ 769
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
-
4
4
Amortization of intangibles
6
25
4
-
35
Stock compensation
-
-
-
4
4
Productivity
11
17
-
30
58
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
3
3
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 646
$ 292
$ 116
$ (181)
$ 873
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Reported
Impact of
Constant Currency
For the second quarter of 2024
Net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
3.3 %
- %
3.3 %
U.S. Coffee
(2.1)
-
(2.1)
International
15.5
(0.8)
14.7
Total net sales
3.5
(0.1)
3.4
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
For the second quarter of 2024
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
29.8 %
0.2 %
30.0 %
- %
30.0 %
U.S. Coffee
24.0
6.8
30.8
-
30.8
International
26.5
0.4
26.9
-
26.9
Total operating margin
22.0
2.7
24.7
-
24.7
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
For the second quarter of 2023
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
27.0 %
0.7 %
27.7 %
U.S. Coffee
25.8
4.3
30.1
International
22.9
0.8
23.7
Total operating margin
20.3
2.7
23.0
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Gross profit
Gross
Income from
Operating
For the First Six Months of 2024
Reported
$ 4,112
55.6 %
$ 1,626
22.0 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
3
(24)
Amortization of intangibles
-
67
Stock compensation
-
7
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
13
Productivity
34
81
Non-routine legal matters
-
2
Transaction costs
-
2
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
2
21
Adjusted
$ 4,151
56.2 %
$ 1,795
24.3 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
Constant currency adjusted
56.2 %
24.3 %
For the First Six Months of 2023
Reported
$ 3,785
53.0 %
$ 1,353
18.9 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(5)
2
Amortization of intangibles
-
69
Stock compensation
-
9
Productivity
64
136
Non-routine legal matters
-
3
Adjusted
$ 3,844
53.8 %
$ 1,572
22.0 %
Refer to pages A-12 and A-13 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Interest
Income before
Provision for
Effective
Net income
Diluted
For the First Six Months of 2024
Reported
$ 382
$ 1,266
$ 297
23.5 %
$ 969
$ 0.70
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(67)
40
6
34
0.02
Amortization of intangibles
-
67
17
50
0.04
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(7)
7
1
6
-
Stock compensation
-
7
2
5
-
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
13
3
10
0.01
Productivity
-
81
20
61
0.04
Non-routine legal matters
-
2
1
1
-
Transaction costs
-
2
1
1
-
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
21
5
16
0.01
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
6
(6)
-
Adjusted
$ 307
$ 1,507
$ 359
23.8 %
$ 1,148
$ 0.84
Impact of foreign currency
0.1 %
Constant currency adjusted
23.9 %
For the First Six Months of 2023
Reported
$ 195
$ 1,194
$ 224
18.8 %
$ 970
$ 0.69
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
40
(56)
(14)
(42)
(0.03)
Amortization of intangibles
-
69
16
53
0.04
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(9)
9
2
7
0.01
Stock compensation
-
9
3
6
-
Productivity
-
136
33
103
0.07
Non-routine legal matters
-
3
1
2
-
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
25
(25)
(0.02)
Adjusted
$ 225
$ 1,365
$ 290
21.2 %
$ 1,075
$ 0.76
Change - adjusted
36.4 %
6.8 %
10.5 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
(0.6) %
(1.3) %
Change - Constant currency adjusted
36.4 %
6.2 %
9.2 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
U.S.
U.S. Coffee
International
Unallocated
Total
For the First Six Months of 2024
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 1,332
$ 476
$ 262
$ (444)
$ 1,626
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
(7)
(17)
(24)
Amortization of intangibles
10
51
6
-
67
Stock compensation
-
-
-
7
7
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
13
13
Productivity
3
34
-
44
81
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
2
2
Transaction costs
-
-
-
2
2
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
21
-
-
21
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 1,345
$ 582
$ 261
$ (393)
$ 1,795
Change - adjusted
16.6 %
0.9 %
30.5 %
9.5 %
14.2 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
(2.5) %
- %
(0.3) %
Change - constant currency adjusted
16.6 %
0.9 %
28.0 %
9.5 %
13.9 %
For the First Six Months of 2023
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 1,119
$ 482
$ 192
$ (440)
$ 1,353
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
-
-
-
2
2
Amortization of intangibles
10
51
8
-
69
Stock compensation
-
-
-
9
9
Productivity
25
44
-
67
136
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
3
3
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 1,154
$ 577
$ 200
$ (359)
$ 1,572
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Reported
Impact of
Constant Currency
For the first six months of 2024:
Net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
3.8 %
- %
3.8 %
U.S. Coffee
(2.1)
-
(2.1)
International
13.8
(2.6)
11.2
Total net sales
3.5
(0.4)
3.1
Reported
Items
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
For the first six months of 2024:
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
29.6 %
0.3 %
29.9 %
- %
29.9 %
U.S. Coffee
25.6
5.7
31.3
-
31.3
International
25.5
(0.1)
25.4
0.1
25.5
Total operating margin
22.0
2.3
24.3
-
24.3
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
For the first six months of 2023:
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
25.8 %
0.8 %
26.6 %
U.S. Coffee
25.4
5.0
30.4
International
21.2
0.9
22.1
Total operating margin
18.9
3.1
22.0
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
(in millions, except for ratio)
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS
Net income
$ 2,180
Interest expense, net
683
Provision for income taxes
649
Depreciation expense
408
Other amortization
191
Amortization of intangibles
135
EBITDA
$ 4,246
Items affecting comparability:
Impairment of intangible assets
$ 2
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
48
Productivity
172
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
21
Non-routine legal matters
4
Stock compensation
15
Transaction costs
4
Mark to market
(19)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,493
June 30,
2024
Principal amounts of:
Commercial paper notes
$ 1,870
Senior unsecured notes
13,093
Total principal amounts
14,963
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
438
Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents
$ 14,525
June 30, 2024 Management Leverage Ratio
3.2
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
(in millions)
THIRD
FOURTH
FIRST SIX
LAST TWELVE
Net income
$ 518
$ 693
$ 969
$ 2,180
Interest expense, net
237
64
382
683
Provision for income taxes
146
206
297
649
Depreciation expense
98
103
207
408
Other amortization
45
45
101
191
Amortization of intangibles
34
34
67
135
EBITDA
$ 1,078
$ 1,145
$ 2,023
$ 4,246
Items affecting comparability:
Impairment of intangible assets
$ 2
$ -
$ -
$ 2
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
27
8
13
48
Productivity
41
66
65
172
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
-
-
21
21
Nonroutine legal matters
2
-
2
4
Stock compensation
4
4
7
15
Transaction costs
1
1
2
4
Mark to market
(32)
40
(27)
(19)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,123
$ 1,264
$ 2,106
$ 4,493
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property,
First Six Months
(in millions)
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 742
$ 452
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(273)
(149)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
1
8
Free Cash Flow
$ 470
$ 311
SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.