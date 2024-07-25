NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today reported both net revenue and adjusted net revenue1 of $685 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net revenue of $1,450 million and adjusted net revenue1 of $1,431 million for the first half of 2024.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, second-quarter and first-half 2024 net income were $50 million or $0.49 per share, diluted, and $86 million or $0.84 per share, diluted, respectively. Adjusted net income1 was $53 million or $0.52 per share, diluted, for the second quarter of 2024, and $119 million or $1.17 per share, diluted, for the first half of 2024.

"Lazard's record revenue in Financial Advisory for the first-half of 2024 demonstrates the ongoing, successful execution of our long-term growth strategy," said Peter R. Orszag, Chief Executive Officer, Lazard. "Our Asset Management business continues to produce solid results as we effectively serve clients while evolving to meet their investment priorities. Overall, our performance reflects an unwavering focus on delivering excellence in advisory and investment solutions for our clients, our renewed ambition for growth, and our increasingly commercial and collegial culture."

(Selected results, $ in millions, Three Months Ended Six Months Ended except per share data and AUM) June 30, June 30, U.S. GAAP Financial Measures 2024 2023 %'24-'23 2024 2023 % '24-'23 Net Revenue $685 $643 7% $1,450 $1,186 22% Financial Advisory $411 $352 17% $865 $630 37% Asset Management $285 $288 (1)% $581 $572 2% Net Income (Loss) $50 ($124 ) NM $86 ($146 ) NM Per share, diluted $0.49 ($1.41 ) NM $0.84 ($1.68 ) NM Adjusted Financial Measures1 Net Revenue $685 $620 10% $1,431 $1,147 25% Financial Advisory $408 $344 19% $855 $618 38% Asset Management $265 $267 (1)% $541 $532 2% Net Income $53 $23 133% $119 $- NM Per share, diluted $0.52 $0.24 117% $1.17 $- NM Assets Under Management ("AUM") ($ in billions) Ending AUM $245 $239 2% Average AUM $245 $235 4% $246 $231 6%

NET REVENUE

Financial Advisory

Financial Advisory net revenue and adjusted net revenue1 were $411 million and $408 million for the second quarter of 2024, 17% and 19% higher than the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Financial Advisory net revenue and adjusted net revenue1 were $865 million and $855 million for the first half of 2024, 37% and 38% higher than the first half of 2023, respectively.

During and since the second quarter of 2024, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions globally, including the following (clients are in italics): WestRock's $33.5 billion combination with Smurfit Kappa; Renault's creation of HORSE Powertrain Limited with Geely and the sale of a 10% equity interest to Saudi Aramco, valuing the new company at €7.4 billion; Rivian's $5 billion strategic investment from Volkswagen Group; Vertex Pharmaceuticals' $4.9 billion acquisition of Alpine Immune Sciences; Synlab's $4.3 billion acquisition by Cinven; KPS Capital Partners' €3.5 acquisition of Innomotics from Siemens AG; Roquette Freres' $2.9 billion agreement to acquire IFF Pharma Solutions; Neiman Marcus Group's $2.7 billion sale to HBC, parent of Saks Fifth Avenue; Sanofi's $2.4 billion acquisition of Inhibrx; HASI's $2 billion strategic partnership with KKR to invest in sustainable infrastructure projects; Elecnor Group's sale of its Spanish based renewables business Enerfin to Statkraft for €1.8 billion; Air Products & Chemicals' $1.8 billion sale of its LNG business to Honeywell International Inc.; Thales' sale of its Ground Transportation Systems business to Hitachi Rail, for an enterprise value of €1.7 billion; Bpost's $1.3 billion acquisition of Staci; CVC Capital Partners' €600 million acquisition of La Piadineria; Ultra Maritime's $550 million sale of its Signature Management & Power Business to ESCO Technologies, Inc.; EIG and West Burton Energy's £450 million sale of is operational CCGT and BESS to TotalEnergies; Allen & Overy LLP's combination with Shearman & Sterling and CVC Capital Partners' investment in Hempel.

Lazard's preeminent restructuring and liability management practice has been engaged in a broad range of complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments, including company roles involving Belk, Enviva and LivePerson and creditor and/or related party roles involving Endo Pharmaceuticals, Hilding Anders, JOANN, KLDiscovery, Rite Aid and SVB Financial Group.

Our capital advisory and solutions practices remain active and engaged in assignments, including Ceva Sante Animale's €2.4 billion Term Loan B repricing and resizing; CVC Capital Partners on a single asset continuation fund; Eir Partners' closing of $496 million Investment Program II; Exosens' initial public offer on Euronext Paris valuing the company at $1.1 billion; Kingswood Capital's closing of $1.5 billion Kingswood Capital Opportunities Fund III; Morrisons, a portfolio company of CD&R, on its £1.1 billion debt reduction exercise; and UL Standards & Engagement on the IPO of UL Solutions. Our sovereign advisory practice continues to be active in advising governments and sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.

For a list of publicly announced transactions please visit our website.

Asset Management

For the second quarter of 2024, Asset Management net revenue and adjusted net revenue1 were $285 million and $265 million, respectively, both 1% lower than the second quarter of 2023.

Management fees and other revenue, on an adjusted basis1, were $263 million for the second quarter of 2024, 1% higher and 2% lower than the second quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024, respectively.

Incentive fees, on an adjusted basis1, were $3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Average assets under management (AUM) were $245 billion for the second quarter of 2024, 4% higher than the second quarter of 2023, and 1% lower than the first quarter of 2024, respectively.

For the first half of 2024, Asset Management net revenue and adjusted net revenue1 were $581 million and $541 million, respectively, both 2% higher than the first half of 2023.

Management fees and other revenue, on an adjusted basis1, were $531 million for the first half of 2024, 2% higher than the first half of 2023.

Incentive fees, on an adjusted basis1, were $10 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $11 million for the first half of 2023.

Average AUM for the first half of 2024 was $246 billion, 6% higher than the first half of 2023. AUM as of June 30, 2024, was $245 billion, 2% lower than March 31, 2024, and 2% higher than June 30, 2023, respectively. The sequential change from March 31, 2024 was driven by market appreciation of $2.5 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $1.7 billion and net outflows of $6.6 billion.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits Expense

For the second quarter of 2024, compensation and benefits expense on a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis1 were $453 million and $452 million, respectively, compared to $572 million and $424 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. The adjusted compensation ratio2 for the second quarter of 2024 was 66.0%, compared to the second-quarter 2023 ratio of 68.4%.

For the first half of 2024, compensation and benefits expense on a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis1 were $1,003 million and $945 million, respectively, compared to $1,022 million and $823 million, respectively, for the first half of 2023.

We focus on the adjusted compensation ratio to manage costs, balancing a view of current conditions in the market for talent alongside our objective to drive long-term shareholder value. Our goal remains to deliver an adjusted compensation ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range, while targeting a consistent deferral policy.

Non-Compensation Expenses

For the second quarter of 2024, non-compensation expenses on a U.S. GAAP basis were $169 million, 7% lower than the second quarter of 2023 which included charges associated with our cost-saving initiatives. On an adjusted basis1, non-compensation expenses were $149 million, 3% higher than the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting higher professional services and technology spending.

The adjusted non-compensation ratio3 was 21.7% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 23.2% for the second quarter of 2023.

For the first half of 2024, non-compensation expenses on a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis1 were $329 million and $283 million, respectively, 6% and 1% lower than the first half of 2023, respectively.

The adjusted non-compensation ratio3 was 19.8% for the first half of 2024, compared to 24.9% for the first half of 2023.

Our goal remains to deliver an adjusted non-compensation ratio between 16% to 20% over the cycle.

TAXES

The provisions for income taxes, on a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis1 were $12 million and $9 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate on an adjusted basis1 was 14.0% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 31.2% for the second quarter of 2023.

The provisions for income taxes, on a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis1 were $26 million and $41 million, respectively, for the first half of 2024. The effective tax rate on an adjusted basis1 was 25.5% for the first half of 2024, compared to 67.8% for the first half of 2023.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

In the second quarter of 2024, Lazard returned $70 million to shareholders, which included: $45 million in dividends; $19 million in share repurchases of our common stock; and $6 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In the first half of 2024, Lazard returned $192 million to shareholders, which included: $89 million in dividends; $41 million in share repurchases of our common stock; and $62 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

During the first half of 2024, we repurchased 1.1 million shares at an average price of $38.66. On July 24, 2024, our Board of Directors authorized additional share repurchase of $200 million, which expires as of December 31, 2026, bringing our total outstanding share repurchase authorization to approximately $360 million.

On July 24, 2024, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2024.

Lazard's financial position remains strong. As of June 30, 2024, our cash and cash equivalents were $848 million.

ENDNOTES

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, Lazard has updated the names of certain non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures and metrics. The nomenclature change did not result in any change to the components of our non-GAAP measures and metrics compared to prior periods. Reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are shown on pages 13-15.

1 A non-GAAP measure. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to the U.S. GAAP results, is a meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods. 2 A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of adjusted net revenue. 3 A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted non-compensation expenses as a percentage of adjusted net revenue.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "target," "goal," or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A "Risk Factors," and also discussed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, including the following:

Adverse general economic conditions or adverse conditions in global or regional financial markets;

A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);

Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;

Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;

A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses; and

Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels

In the event of a change or adverse interpretation of relevant income tax law, regulation or treaty, or a failure to qualify for treaty benefits, or in the event tax authorities challenge our tax computations or classifications.

Although we believe the statements reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, achievements or events. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard, Inc. is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP - unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change From June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $707,991 $785,481 $662,318 (10%) 7% Interest expense (22,642 ) (20,728 ) (19,204 ) Net revenue 685,349 764,753 643,114 (10%) 7% Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 452,560 550,824 572,231 (18%) (21%) Occupancy and equipment 32,031 32,857 32,800 Marketing and business development 25,493 23,599 28,582 Technology and information services 46,406 44,917 51,370 Professional services 23,734 19,880 21,402 Fund administration and outsourced services 27,114 26,140 28,968 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 68 68 95 Other 14,303 11,907 17,739 Non-compensation expenses 169,149 159,368 180,956 6% (7%) Operating expenses 621,709 710,192 753,187 (12%) (17%) Operating income (loss) 63,640 54,561 (110,073 ) 17% NM Provision for income taxes 11,587 14,337 10,303 (19%) 12% Net income (loss) 52,053 40,224 (120,376 ) 29% NM Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,144 4,469 3,637 Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard, Inc. $49,909 $35,755 ($124,013 ) 40% NM Attributable to Lazard, Inc. Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 92,886,364 91,260,465 88,729,654 2% 5% Diluted 100,627,867 99,351,769 88,729,654 1% 13% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $0.53 $0.38 ($1.41 ) 39% NM Diluted $0.49 $0.35 ($1.41 ) 40% NM

Note: For the three month periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, Financial Advisory net revenue was $411,308, $453,507 and $352,477, respectively; Asset Management net revenue was $285,487, $295,476 and $288,313, respectively; Corporate net revenue (loss) was ($11,446), $15,770 and $2,324, respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP - unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change Total revenue $1,493,472 $1,224,229 22% Interest expense (43,370 ) (38,679 ) Net revenue 1,450,102 1,185,550 22% Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,003,384 1,022,198 (2%) Occupancy and equipment 64,888 64,573 Marketing and business development 49,092 51,344 Technology and information services 91,323 95,410 Professional services 43,614 45,728 Fund administration and outsourced services 53,254 55,544 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 136 143 Other 26,210 38,042 Non-compensation expenses 328,517 350,784 (6%) Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement - (40,435 ) Operating expenses 1,331,901 1,332,547 -% Operating income (loss) 118,201 (146,997 ) NM Provision (benefit) for income taxes 25,924 (11,422 ) NM Net income (loss) 92,277 (135,575 ) NM Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,613 10,610 Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard, Inc. $85,664 ($146,185 ) NM Attributable to Lazard, Inc. Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 92,073,414 88,160,753 4% Diluted 99,989,817 88,160,753 13% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $0.91 ($1.68 ) NM Diluted $0.84 ($1.68 ) NM

Note: For the six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, Financial Advisory net revenue was $864,815 and $630,051, respectively; Asset Management net revenue was $580,963 and $572,357, respectively; Corporate net revenue (loss) was $4,324 and ($16,858), respectively.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (U.S. GAAP - unaudited) As of June 30, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $847,555 $971,316 Deposits with banks and short-term investments 203,809 219,576 Restricted cash 33,089 34,091 Receivables 725,488 762,319 Investments 687,507 701,964 Property 220,663 232,516 Operating lease right-of-use assets 451,707 407,213 Goodwill and other intangible assets 393,967 394,928 Deferred tax assets 507,572 497,340 Other assets 455,837 414,518 Total Assets $4,527,194 $4,635,781 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits and other customer payables $382,115 $443,262 Accrued compensation and benefits 550,189 781,375 Operating lease liabilities 522,864 485,191 Tax receivable agreement obligation 84,137 115,087 Senior debt 1,852,149 1,690,200 Other liabilities 540,619 550,804 Total liabilities 3,932,073 4,065,919 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 80,931 87,675 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share 1,128 1,128 Additional paid-in capital 218,455 247,204 Retained earnings 1,382,703 1,402,636 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (306,293 ) (289,950 ) Subtotal 1,295,993 1,361,018 Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost (837,338 ) (937,259 ) Total Lazard, Inc. stockholders' equity 458,655 423,759 Noncontrolling interests 55,535 58,428 Total stockholders' equity 514,190 482,187 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $4,527,194 $4,635,781

Note: "Property" includes $70 million and $73 million of property held for sale at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Adjusted Basis - Non-GAAP - unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change From June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue: Financial Advisory $407,936 $446,634 $344,167 (9%) 19% Asset Management 265,219 275,934 267,058 (4%) (1%) Corporate 11,487 23,997 8,801 (52%) 31% Adjusted net revenue $684,642 $746,565 $620,026 (8%) 10% Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $451,864 $492,733 $424,097 (8%) 7% Adjusted compensation ratio (b) 66.0 % 66.0 % 68.4 % Adjusted non-compensation expenses $148,612 $134,293 $143,677 11% 3% Adjusted non-compensation ratio (c) 21.7 % 18.0 % 23.2 % Earnings: Adjusted operating income $84,166 $119,539 $52,252 (30%) 61% Adjusted operating margin (d) 12.3 % 16.0 % 8.4 % Adjusted net income $52,869 $66,606 $22,692 (21%) 133% Adjusted diluted net income per share $0.52 $0.66 $0.24 (21%) 117% Adjusted diluted weighted average shares (e) 102,188,981 101,532,219 95,620,902 1% 7% Adjusted effective tax rate (f) 14.0 % 32.6 % 31.2 %

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Adjusted Basis - Non-GAAP - unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change Net Revenue: Financial Advisory $854,570 $618,028 38% Asset Management 541,153 531,703 2% Corporate 35,484 (2,687 ) NM Adjusted net revenue $1,431,207 $1,147,044 25% Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $944,597 $823,187 15% Adjusted compensation ratio (b) 66.0 % 71.8 % Adjusted non-compensation expenses $282,905 $285,935 (1%) Adjusted non-compensation ratio (c) 19.8 % 24.9 % Earnings: Adjusted operating income $203,705 $37,922 NM Adjusted operating margin (d) 14.2 % 3.3 % Adjusted net income (loss) $119,475 ($256 ) NM Adjusted diluted net income per share $1.17 $- NM Adjusted diluted weighted average shares (e) 101,860,599 88,160,753 NM Adjusted effective tax rate (f) 25.5 % 67.8 %

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (unaudited) As of % Change From June 30, March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, ($ in millions) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Equity: Emerging Markets $27,044 $24,779 $25,288 9.1 % 6.9 % Global 54,026 55,544 53,528 (2.7 %) 0.9 % Local 52,738 54,841 52,208 (3.8 %) 1.0 % Multi-Regional 56,618 60,089 59,114 (5.8 %) (4.2 %) Total Equity 190,426 195,253 190,138 (2.5 %) 0.2 % Fixed Income: Emerging Markets 9,250 9,080 9,525 1.9 % (2.9 %) Global 11,167 10,664 10,762 4.7 % 3.8 % Local 5,729 6,378 6,080 (10.2 %) (5.8 %) Multi-Regional 19,965 21,098 21,740 (5.4 %) (8.2 %) Total Fixed Income 46,111 47,220 48,107 (2.3 %) (4.1 %) Alternative Investments 2,897 3,201 3,330 (9.5 %) (13.0 %) Private Wealth Alternative Investments 3,033 2,643 2,799 14.8 % 8.4 % Private Equity 1,501 1,486 1,623 1.0 % (7.5 %) Cash Management 702 629 654 11.6 % 7.3 % Total AUM $244,670 $250,432 $246,651 (2.3 %) (0.8 %) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 AUM - Beginning of Period $250,432 $246,651 $232,140 $246,651 $216,125 Net Flows (6,599 ) (6,630 ) (997 ) (13,229 ) 2,002 Market and foreign exchange appreciation 837 10,411 8,197 11,248 21,213 AUM - End of Period $244,670 $250,432 $239,340 $244,670 $239,340 Average AUM $245,302 $246,950 $235,352 $246,126 $231,110 % Change in Average AUM (0.7 %) 4.2 % 6.5 %

Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue Financial Advisory net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis $411,308 $453,507 $352,477 $864,815 $630,051 Adjustments: Reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (g) (3,372 ) (7,501 ) (8,310 ) (10,873 ) (12,091 ) Interest expense (h) - 41 - 41 68 Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) - 587 - 587 - Adjusted Financial Advisory net revenue $407,936 $446,634 $344,167 $854,570 $618,028 Asset Management net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis $285,487 $295,476 $288,313 $580,963 $572,357 Adjustments: Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (j) (4,054 ) (4,097 ) (3,227 ) (8,151 ) (7,229 ) Distribution fees and other (g) (16,216 ) (15,448 ) (18,028 ) (31,664 ) (33,428 ) Interest expense (h) 2 3 - 5 3 Adjusted Asset Management net revenue $265,219 $275,934 $267,058 $541,153 $531,703 Corporate net revenue (loss) - U.S. GAAP Basis ($11,446 ) $15,770 $2,324 $4,324 ($16,858 ) Adjustments: Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (j) (866 ) (3,006 ) (3,010 ) (3,872 ) (9,831 ) (Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements (k) 1,201 (9,373 ) (9,675 ) (8,172 ) (26,128 ) Provision for credit losses (g) - - - - (7,500 ) Interest expense (h) 22,598 20,606 19,162 43,204 38,501 Asset impairment charges - - - - 19,129 Adjusted Corporate net revenue (loss) $11,487 $23,997 $8,801 $35,484 ($2,687 ) Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis $685,349 $764,753 $643,114 $1,450,102 $1,185,550 Adjustments: Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (j) (4,920 ) (7,103 ) (6,237 ) (12,023 ) (17,060 ) (Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements (k) 1,201 (9,373 ) (9,675 ) (8,172 ) (26,128 ) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (g) (19,588 ) (22,949 ) (26,338 ) (42,537 ) (53,019 ) Interest expense (h) 22,600 20,650 19,162 43,250 38,572 Asset impairment charges - - - - 19,129 Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) - 587 - 587 - Adjusted net revenue $684,642 $746,565 $620,026 $1,431,207 $1,147,044

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Compensation and Benefits Expense Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis $452,560 $550,824 $572,231 $1,003,384 $1,022,198 Adjustments: Compensation and benefits expense related to noncontrolling interests (j) (1,897 ) (2,108 ) (1,851 ) (4,005 ) (4,861 ) (Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements (l) 1,201 (9,373 ) (9,675 ) (8,172 ) (26,128 ) Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives - (46,610 ) (136,608 ) (46,610 ) (157,348 ) Expenses associated with senior management transition (m) - - - - (10,674 ) Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $451,864 $492,733 $424,097 $944,597 $823,187 Non-Compensation Expenses Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP Basis $169,149 $159,368 $180,956 $328,517 $350,784 Adjustments: Non-compensation expenses related to noncontrolling interests (j) (881 ) (526 ) (749 ) (1,407 ) (1,590 ) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, provision for credit losses and other (g) (19,588 ) (22,949 ) (26,338 ) (42,537 ) (53,019 ) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (68 ) (68 ) (95 ) (136 ) (143 ) Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives - (1,532 ) (10,097 ) (1,532 ) (10,097 ) Adjusted non-compensation expenses $148,612 $134,293 $143,677 $282,905 $285,935 Operating Income (Loss) Operating income (loss) - U.S. GAAP Basis $63,640 $54,561 ($110,073 ) $118,201 ($146,997 ) Adjustments: Operating income related to noncontrolling interests (j) (2,142 ) (4,469 ) (3,637 ) (6,611 ) (10,610 ) Interest expense (h) 22,600 20,650 19,162 43,250 38,572 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 68 68 95 136 144 Asset impairment charges - - - - 19,129 Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) - 587 - 587 - Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives - 48,142 146,705 48,142 167,445 Expenses associated with senior management transition (m) - - - - 10,674 Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (n) - - - - (40,435 ) Adjusted operating income $84,166 $119,539 $52,252 $203,705 $37,922 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes Provision (benefit) for income taxes - U.S. GAAP Basis $11,587 $14,337 $10,303 $25,924 ($11,422 ) Adjustment: Tax effect of adjustments (2,960 ) 17,878 - 14,918 10,884 Adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes $8,627 $32,215 $10,303 $40,842 ($538 ) Net Income (Loss) attributable to Lazard, Inc. Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard, Inc. - U.S. GAAP Basis $49,909 $35,755 ($124,013 ) $85,664 ($146,185 ) Adjustments: Asset impairment charges - - - - 19,129 Losses associated with cost-saving initiatives (i) - 587 - 587 - Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives - 48,142 146,705 48,142 167,445 Expenses associated with senior management transition (m) - - - - 10,674 Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (n) - - - - (40,435 ) Tax effect of adjustments 2,960 (17,878 ) - (14,918 ) (10,884 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $52,869 $66,606 $22,692 $119,475 ($256 ) Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis 100,627,867 99,351,769 88,729,654 99,989,817 88,160,753 Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights and other 1,561,114 2,180,450 6,891,248 1,870,782 - Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (e) 102,188,981 101,532,219 95,620,902 101,860,599 88,160,753 Diluted net income (loss) per share: U.S. GAAP Basis $0.49 $0.35 ($1.41 ) $0.84 ($1.68 ) Diluted net income (loss) effect of adjustments 0.03 0.31 1.65 0.33 1.68 Adjusted Basis $0.52 $0.66 $0.24 $1.17 $-

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP Basis: Occupancy and equipment $32,031 $32,857 $32,800 $64,888 $64,573 Marketing and business development 25,493 23,599 28,582 49,092 51,344 Technology and information services 46,406 44,917 51,370 91,323 95,410 Professional services 23,734 19,880 21,402 43,614 45,728 Fund administration and outsourced services 27,114 26,140 28,968 53,254 55,544 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 68 68 95 136 143 Other 14,303 11,907 17,739 26,210 38,042 Non-compensation expenses - U.S. GAAP Basis $169,149 $159,368 $180,956 $328,517 $350,784 Non-compensation expenses - Adjustments: Occupancy and equipment (j) ($95 ) ($1,573 ) ($878 ) ($1,668 ) ($939 ) Marketing and business development (g) (j) (2,944 ) (2,079 ) (5,164 ) (5,023 ) (7,892 ) Technology and information services (g) (j) (49 ) (35 ) (7,436 ) (84 ) (7,509 ) Professional services (g) (j) (1,085 ) (873 ) (1,989 ) (1,958 ) (3,391 ) Fund administration and outsourced services (g) (j) (15,588 ) (15,035 ) (17,282 ) (30,623 ) (32,261 ) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (68 ) (68 ) (95 ) (136 ) (143 ) Other (g) (j) (708 ) (5,412 ) (4,435 ) (6,120 ) (12,714 ) Subtotal non-compensation expenses adjustments ($20,537 ) ($25,075 ) ($37,279 ) ($45,612 ) ($64,849 ) Adjusted non-compensation expenses: Occupancy and equipment $31,936 $31,284 $31,922 $63,220 $63,634 Marketing and business development 22,549 21,520 23,418 44,069 43,452 Technology and information services 46,357 44,882 43,934 91,239 87,901 Professional services 22,649 19,007 19,413 41,656 42,337 Fund administration and outsourced services 11,526 11,105 11,686 22,631 23,283 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs - - - - - Other 13,595 6,495 13,304 20,090 25,328 Adjusted non-compensation expenses $148,612 $134,293 $143,677 $282,905 $285,935

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

LAZARD, Inc. Notes to Financial Schedules (a) Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, Lazard has updated the names of certain non-GAAP measures and metrics. The nomenclature change did not result in any change to the components of our non-GAAP measures and metrics compared to prior periods. (b) A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of adjusted net revenue. (c) A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted non-compensation expenses as a percentage of adjusted net revenue. (d) A non-GAAP measure which represents adjusted operating income as a percentage of adjusted net revenue. (e) A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share. In addition, this measure includes the dilutive effect of the weighted average number of shares of common stock issuable from share-based compensation programs. However, for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, this measure excluded such shares as the effect would have been anti-dilutive. (f) A non-GAAP measure which represents the adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes as a percentage of adjusted operating income (loss) less interest expense and amortization and other acquisition-related costs. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes $8,627 $32,215 $10,303 $40,842 ($538) Adjusted operating income (loss) less interest expense and amortization and other acquisition-related costs 61,496 98,821 32,995 160,317 (794) Adjusted effective tax rate 14.0% 32.6% 31.2% 25.5% 67.8% (g) Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties and reimbursable deal costs, for which an equal amount is excluded from both adjusted net revenue and adjusted non-compensation expenses, respectively, and excludes provision for credit losses, which represents fees and other receivables that are deemed uncollectible. (h) Interest expense, excluding interest expense incurred by Lazard Frères Banque SA ("LFB"), is added back in determining adjusted net revenue because such expense relates to corporate financing activities and is not considered to be a cost directly related to the revenue of our business. (i) Represents losses associated with the closing of certain offices as part of the cost-saving initiatives, including the reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings from accumulated other comprehensive loss. (j) Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater, ESC Funds and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. (k) Represents changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with LFI and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation and benefits expense. (l) Represents changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with LFI and other similar deferred incentive compensation awards, for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from adjusted net revenue. (m) Represents expenses associated with senior management transition reflecting the departure of certain executive officers. (n) Pursuant to the periodic revaluation of the TRA liability and the assumptions reflected in the estimate, the revaluation had the effect of reducing the estimated liability under the TRA. NM Not meaningful

