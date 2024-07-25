NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced its 2024 second-quarter results.

"The comprehensive and strategic operating model changes implemented in Q1 caused a short period of disruption but are delivering the intended improvements in financial results. Adjusted operating income margin, free cash flow and revenue trajectory improved sequentially in Q2. Momentum in orders, enhanced sales operations and new product initiatives are expected to drive a return to revenue growth in the second half of the year," said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. "Q2 results give us confidence Xerox's new operating model, which is more streamlined and closely aligned to the economic buyers of our products and services, is enabling the operating improvements required to deliver an incremental $300 million of adjusted operating income over 2023 levels and a return to double-digit adjusted operating income margin by 2026."

Second-Quarter Key Financial Results

(in millions, except per share data) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 B/(W)

YOY % Change

B/(W) YOY Revenue $1,578 $1,754 $(176) (10.0)% AC (9.6)% CC1 Gross Profit $520 $597 $(77) (12.9)% Gross Margin 33.0% 34.0% (100) bps RD&E % 3.2% 3.2% - SAG % 24.9% 24.7% (20) bps Pre-Tax Income (Loss)2 $25 $(89) $114 NM Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Margin2 1.6% (5.1)% 670 bps Gross Profit - Adjusted1 $528 $597 $(69) (11.6)% Gross Margin - Adjusted1 33.5% 34.0% (50) bps Operating Income - Adjusted1 $85 $107 $(22) (20.6)% Operating Income Margin - Adjusted1 5.4% 6.1% (70) bps GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share2 $0.11 $(0.41) $0.52 NM Diluted Earnings Per Share - Adjusted1 $0.29 $0.44 $(0.15) (34.1)%

Second-Quarter Segment Results

(in millions) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 B/(W)

YOY % Change

B/(W) YOY Revenue Print and Other $1,508 $1,674 $(166) (9.9)% XFS 89 101 (12) (11.9)% Intersegment Elimination3 (19) (21) 2 (9.5)% Total Revenue $1,578 $1,754 $(176) (10.0)% Profit Print and Other $81 $107 $(26) (24.3)% XFS 4 - 4 NM Total Profit $85 $107 $(22) (20.6)%

_____________ (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures. (2) Second quarter 2023 Pre-Tax (Loss) and Margin, and (Loss) per Share, includes the net after-tax PARC donation charge of $92 million ($132 million pre-tax), or $0.58 per diluted share. (3) Reflects revenue, primarily commissions and other payments, made by the XFS segment to the Print and Other segment for the lease of Xerox equipment placements.

2024 Guidance Update

Revenue: from a decline of 3% to 5% to a decline of 5% to 6% in constant currency 1

Adjusted 1 Operating Margin: from at least 7.5% to at least 6.5%

Operating Margin: from at least 7.5% to at least 6.5% Free cash flow1: from at least $600 million to at least $550 million

2024 revenue guidance was lowered to reflect additional reductions in non-strategic revenue, including those associated with incremental Reinvention actions. Adjusted 1 operating income margin guidance was lowered primarily to reflect the reduction in revenue guidance, as well as higher-than-expected freight and product costs. Free cash flow 1 guidance was lowered to reflect lower revenue and adjusted 1 operating income margin guidance.

Guidance assumes growing Print demand and growth in Digital and IT Services in the second half of the year. The expected year-over-year decline in full-year revenue is attributable to the following: around 200 basis points of headwind from prior-year backlog reduction and 350 basis points from a reduction in certain non-strategic revenue, including lower sales of paper, financing income and Reinvention actions. Adjusted1 Operating Margin guidance implies full-year improvement of at least 90 basis points, primarily reflecting structural reductions in operating expense associated with our Reinvention.

The company maintains its three-year target of $300 million of incremental adjusted1 operating income above 2023 levels and a return to double-digit adjusted1 operating income margin by the end of 2026.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release refers to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted 1 Gross Profit and Margin, which exclude the inventory impact related to the exit of certain Production Print manufacturing operations, included in Cost of services, maintenance and rentals.

Gross Profit and Margin, which exclude the inventory impact related to the exit of certain Production Print manufacturing operations, included in Cost of services, maintenance and rentals. Adjusted 1 EPS, which excludes Restructuring and related costs, net, Amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs, and other discrete adjustments from GAAP EPS, as applicable.

EPS, which excludes Restructuring and related costs, net, Amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs, and other discrete adjustments from GAAP EPS, as applicable. Adjusted 1 operating income and margin, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of Other expenses, net from pre-tax income (loss) and margin.

operating income and margin, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of Other expenses, net from pre-tax income (loss) and margin. Constant currency (CC) revenue change, which excludes the effects of currency translation.

Free cash flow1, which is operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

A reconciliation of the estimated three-year target for Adjusted1 Operating Income and Margin to the closest GAAP financial measures, Net Income (loss) and Pre-tax Margin, is not provided. GAAP measures for those periods are not available without unreasonable effort, in part because certain incremental costs related to the Reinvention, as well as Restructuring and related costs, net, Amortization of intangible assets, amounts included in Other expenses, net, which are primarily non-financing interest expense and certain other non-operating costs and expenses, and other discrete, unusual or infrequent items, are not available at this time.

_____________ (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This release and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain "forward looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "targeting", "projecting", "driving" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: Global macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, slower growth or recession, delays or disruptions in the global supply chain, higher interest rates, and wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; our ability to succeed in a competitive environment, including by developing new products and service offerings and preserving our existing products and market share as well as repositioning our business in the face of customer preference, technological, and other change, such as evolving return-to-office and hybrid working trends; failure of our customers, vendors, and logistics partners to perform their contractual obligations to us; our ability to attract, train, and retain key personnel; execution risks around our Reinvention; the risk of breaches of our security systems due to cyber, malware, or other intentional attacks that could expose us to liability, litigation, regulatory action or damage our reputation; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve our cost structure; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements, and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; interest rates, cost of borrowing, and access to credit markets; risks related to our indebtedness; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; laws, regulations, international agreements and other initiatives to limit greenhouse gas emissions or relating to climate change, as well as the physical effects of climate change; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the date of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except per-share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Sales $ 611 $ 696 $ 1,134 $ 1,355 Services, maintenance and rentals 929 1,009 1,866 2,013 Financing 38 49 80 101 Total Revenues 1,578 1,754 3,080 3,469 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 387 452 727 877 Cost of services, maintenance and rentals 642 671 1,334 1,336 Cost of financing 29 34 56 70 Research, development and engineering expenses 50 57 99 121 Selling, administrative and general expenses 393 433 790 840 Restructuring and related costs, net 12 23 51 25 Amortization of intangible assets 10 10 20 21 Divestitures (3 ) - 51 - PARC Donation - 132 - 132 Other expenses, net 33 31 77 51 Total Costs and Expenses 1,553 1,843 3,205 3,473 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes(1) 25 (89 ) (125 ) (4 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7 (28 ) (30 ) (14 ) Net Income (Loss) 18 (61 ) (95 ) 10 Less: Preferred stock dividends, net (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) (7 ) Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Shareholders $ 15 $ (64 ) $ (102 ) $ 3 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.12 $ (0.41 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 0.02 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.11 $ (0.41 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 0.02

___________________________ (1) Referred to as "Pre-tax income (loss)" throughout the remainder of this document.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ 18 $ (61 ) $ (95 ) $ 10 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net Translation adjustments, net (20 ) 49 (52 ) 142 Unrealized losses, net - (5 ) (1 ) (1 ) Changes in defined benefit plans, net 6 (27 ) 42 (41 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net (14 ) 17 (11 ) 100 Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net $ 4 $ (44 ) $ (106 ) $ 110

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except share data in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 485 $ 519 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $66 and $64, respectively) 847 850 Billed portion of finance receivables (net of allowance of $4 and $4, respectively) 70 71 Finance receivables, net 713 842 Inventories 737 661 Other current assets 199 234 Total current assets 3,051 3,177 Finance receivables due after one year (net of allowance of $75 and $88, respectively) 1,277 1,597 Equipment on operating leases, net 253 265 Land, buildings and equipment, net 227 266 Intangible assets, net 155 177 Goodwill, net 2,719 2,747 Deferred tax assets 760 745 Other long-term assets 1,049 1,034 Total Assets $ 9,491 $ 10,008 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 129 $ 567 Accounts payable 936 1,044 Accrued compensation and benefits costs 205 306 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 776 862 Total current liabilities 2,046 2,779 Long-term debt 3,174 2,710 Pension and other benefit liabilities 1,180 1,216 Post-retirement medical benefits 164 171 Other long-term liabilities 338 360 Total Liabilities 6,902 7,236 Noncontrolling Interests 10 10 Convertible Preferred Stock 214 214 Common stock 124 123 Additional paid-in capital 1,114 1,114 Retained earnings 4,810 4,977 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,687 ) (3,676 ) Xerox Holdings shareholders' equity 2,361 2,538 Noncontrolling interests 4 10 Total Equity 2,365 2,548 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 9,491 $ 10,008 Shares of Common Stock Issued and Outstanding 124,319 123,144

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 18 $ (61 ) $ (95 ) $ 10 Adjustments required to reconcile Net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 59 62 118 126 Provisions 22 21 79 21 Net gain on sales of businesses and assets (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Divestitures (3 ) - 51 - PARC Donation - 132 - 132 Stock-based compensation 17 14 29 28 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 3 13 34 14 Payments for restructurings (31 ) (8 ) (47 ) (14 ) Non-service retirement-related costs 26 11 49 10 Contributions to retirement plans (27 ) (15 ) (58 ) (32 ) Increase in accounts receivable and billed portion of finance receivables (13 ) (75 ) (32 ) (36 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (15 ) 76 (148 ) 12 Increase in equipment on operating leases (28 ) (37 ) (50 ) (77 ) Decrease in finance receivables 189 247 399 407 Decrease in other current and long-term assets 16 12 14 15 Decrease in accounts payable (105 ) (249 ) (88 ) (290 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation (7 ) 9 (93 ) (7 ) Increase (decrease) in other current and long-term liabilities 25 (11 ) (52 ) (139 ) Net change in income tax assets and liabilities (20 ) (35 ) (64 ) (17 ) Net change in derivative assets and liabilities - 9 6 22 Other operating, net (2 ) (18 ) (7 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 123 95 44 173 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software (8 ) (7 ) (18 ) (15 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses and assets 15 2 19 3 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - (7 ) Other investing, net (9 ) - (20 ) (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2 ) (5 ) (19 ) (22 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net (payments) proceeds on debt (300 ) (174 ) 35 (626 ) Purchases of capped calls - - (23 ) - Dividends (34 ) (43 ) (71 ) (88 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees - - (3 ) - Other financing, net (2 ) (3 ) (13 ) (11 ) Net cash used in financing activities (336 ) (220 ) (75 ) (725 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6 ) 2 (16 ) 4 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (221 ) (128 ) (66 ) (570 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 772 697 617 1,139 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 551 $ 569 $ 551 $ 569

Second Quarter 2024 Overview

In the second quarter of 2024, Xerox progressed in the design, planning and implementation of structural changes that will drive the Company's multi-year Reinvention strategy. The intended benefits of the new operating model implemented in the first quarter 2024 are materializing in financial results. In second quarter 2024, adjusted1 operating income margin, cash flow and revenue trajectory all improved sequentially. These improvements, and ongoing enhancements to management processes, further our confidence that we have the right strategy in place to deliver our targeted $300 million of improvement in adjusted1 operating income by the end of 2026.

Equipment sales of $356 million in the second quarter 2024 declined 15.2% in actual currency, or 14.9% in constant currency1, as compared to the second quarter 2023. The prior year effect of backlog2 reduction and geographic simplification drove an approximate 14-percentage point year-over-year decline. Total equipment revenue declines outpaced equipment installation activity, due to unfavorable product mix. Revenue declined across all product groups, primarily due to the effects of backlog2 fluctuations in the current and prior year. Post-sale revenue of $1.2 billion declined 8.4% in actual currency, or 7.9% in constant currency1, as compared to second quarter 2023. The decline was primarily due to lower outsourcing and service revenue, reductions in non-strategic, lower margin IT endpoint device placements and paper sales, as well as the effects of geographic simplification. Excluding non-strategic effects, post sale revenue decreased mid-single digits.

Pre-tax income of $25 million for the second quarter 2024 increased by $114 million as compared to a pre-tax (loss) of $(89) million in the second quarter 2023, and was primarily driven by the net pre-tax charge of $132 million related to the donation of our Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), in the prior year period. The increase also reflects lower Selling, administrative and general expenses, due to actions taken to improve our cost structure, and lower Restructuring and related costs, net. These benefits were partially offset by lower revenues and associated gross profit. Adjusted1 operating income decreased $22 million as compared to second quarter 2023, due to lower equipment and post sale revenue, and associated gross profits. These impacts were partially offset by benefits from cost reduction actions associated with structural simplification efforts and lower bad debt expense.

Due primarily to incremental reductions in revenue associated with geographic simplification and the decision to exit the manufacturing of certain Production equipment, we are lowering our full-year revenue guidance from a decline of 3% to 5% in constant currency1 to a decline of 5% to 6% in constant currency1. Core business revenue in 2024 is expected to be roughly flat year-over-year in constant currency1, consistent with our prior outlook, reflecting growing demand for our products and services in the second half of the year.

As a result of lower expected revenues, and to a lesser extent rising freight and product costs, we are lowering adjusted1 operating income margin guidance from at least 7.5% to at least 6.5%.

Free cash flow1 is now expected to be at least $550 million in 2024 versus prior guidance of at least $600 million. The reduction in free cash flow1 is in-line with the after-tax reduction in adjusted1 operating income expectations.

__________ (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Order backlog is measured as the value of unfulfilled sales orders, shipped and non-shipped, received from our customers waiting to be installed, including orders with future installation dates. It includes printing devices as well as IT hardware associated with our IT service offerings.

Financial Review Revenues Three Months Ended

June 30, % of Total Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 %

Change CC %

Change 2024 2023 Equipment sales $ 356 $ 420 (15.2)% (14.9)% 23% 24% Post sale revenue 1,222 1,334 (8.4)% (7.9)% 77% 76% Total Revenue $ 1,578 $ 1,754 (10.0)% (9.6)% 100% 100% Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss): Sales $ 611 $ 696 (12.2)% (12.0)% Less: Supplies, paper and other sales (255 ) (276 ) (7.6)% (7.7)% Equipment Sales $ 356 $ 420 (15.2)% (14.9)% Services, maintenance and rentals $ 929 $ 1,009 (7.9)% (7.3)% Add: Supplies, paper and other sales 255 276 (7.6)% (7.7)% Add: Financing 38 49 (22.4)% (21.2)% Post Sale Revenue $ 1,222 $ 1,334 (8.4)% (7.9)% Segments Print and Other $ 1,508 $ 1,674 (9.9)% 95% 95% XFS 89 101 (11.9)% 6% 6% Intersegment elimination (1) (19 ) (21 ) (9.5)% (1)% (1)% Total Revenue(2) $ 1,578 $ 1,754 (10.0)% 100% 100%

______________ CC - See "Constant Currency" in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a description of constant currency. (1) Reflects revenue, primarily commissions and other payments made by the XFS segment, to the Print and Other segment for the lease of Xerox equipment placements. (2) Refer to Appendix II, Reportable Segments, for definitions.

Costs, Expenses and Other Income Summary of Key Financial Ratios The following is a summary of key financial ratios used to assess our performance: Three Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 B/(W) Gross Profit $ 520 $ 597 $ (77 ) RD&E 50 57 7 SAG 393 433 40 Equipment Gross Margin 34.5 % 35.2 % (0.7 ) pts. Post sale Gross Margin 32.5 % 33.6 % (1.1 ) pts. Total Gross Margin 33.0 % 34.0 % (1.0 ) pts. RD&E as a % of Revenue 3.2 % 3.2 % - pts. SAG as a % of Revenue 24.9 % 24.7 % (0.2 ) pts. Pre-tax Income (Loss) $ 25 $ (89 ) $ 114 Pre-tax Income (Loss) Margin 1.6 % (5.1 )% 6.7 pts. Adjusted(1) Operating Income $ 85 $ 107 $ (22 ) Adjusted(1) Operating Income Margin 5.4 % 6.1 % (0.7 ) pts.

_____________ (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measure.

Other Expenses, Net Three Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Non-financing interest expense $ 31 $ 12 Interest income (4 ) (4 ) Non-service retirement-related costs 26 11 Currency losses, net 2 5 Transaction and related costs, net (23 ) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 3 All other expenses, net 1 4 Other expenses, net $ 33 $ 31

Segment Review Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions) External

Revenue Intersegment

Revenue(1) Total

Segment

Revenue % of Total

Revenue Segment

Profit Segment

Margin(2) 2024 Print and Other $ 1,489 $ 19 $ 1,508 94 % $ 81 5.4 % XFS 89 - 89 6 % 4 4.5 % Total $ 1,578 $ 19 $ 1,597 100 % $ 85 5.4 % 2023 Print and Other $ 1,653 $ 21 $ 1,674 94 % $ 107 6.5 % XFS 101 - 101 6 % - - % Total $ 1,754 $ 21 $ 1,775 100 % $ 107 6.1 %

_____________ (1) Reflects revenue, primarily commissions and other payments, made by the XFS segment to the Print and Other segment for the lease of Xerox equipment placements. (2) Segment margin based on external revenue only.

Print and Other

Print and Other includes the design, development and sale of document management systems, solutions and services as well as associated technology offerings including IT and software products and services.

Revenue Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 %

Change Equipment sales $ 351 $ 414 (15.2)% Post sale revenue 1,138 1,239 (8.2)% Intersegment revenue (1) 19 21 (9.5)% Total Print and Other Revenue $ 1,508 $ 1,674 (9.9)%

_____________ (1) Reflects revenue, primarily commissions and other payments, made by the XFS segment to the Print and Other segment for the lease of Xerox equipment placements.

Detail by product group is shown below.

Three Months Ended

June 30, % of Equipment Sales (in millions) 2024 2023 %

Change CC %

Change 2024 2023 Entry $ 56 $ 63 (11.1)% (11.4)% 16% 15% Mid-range 235 270 (13.0)% (12.7)% 66% 64% High-end 60 82 (26.8)% (26.6)% 17% 20% Other 5 5 -% -% 1% 1% Equipment Sales (1),(2) $ 356 $ 420 (15.2)% (14.9)% 100% 100%

_____________ CC - See "Constant Currency" in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a description of constant currency. (1) Refer to Appendix II, Reportable Segments, for definitions. (2) Includes equipment sales related to the XFS segment of $5 million and $6 million for the second quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Xerox Financial Services

Xerox Financial Services (XFS), represents a global financing solutions business, primarily enabling the sale of our equipment and services.

Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 %

Change Equipment sales $ 5 $ 6 (16.7)% Financing 38 49 (22.4)% Other Post sale revenue (1) 46 46 -% Total XFS Revenue $ 89 $ 101 (11.9)%

_____________ (1) Other Post sale revenue includes lease renewal and fee income as well as gains, commissions and servicing revenue associated with sold finance receivables.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related income tax effects.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth below, as well as in the second quarter 2024 presentation slides available at www.xerox.com/investor.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings per share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

The above measures were adjusted for the following items:

Restructuring and related costs, net: Restructuring and related costs, net include restructuring and asset impairment charges as well as costs associated with our transformation programs beyond those normally included in restructuring and asset impairment charges. Restructuring consists of costs primarily related to severance and benefits paid to employees pursuant to formal restructuring and workforce reduction plans. Asset impairment includes costs incurred for those assets sold, abandoned or made obsolete as a result of our restructuring actions, exiting from a business or other strategic business changes. Additional costs for our transformation programs are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives and include third-party professional service costs as well as one-time incremental costs. All of these costs can vary significantly in terms of amount and frequency based on the nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of the business. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we will exclude these charges since we do not believe they provide meaningful insight into our current or past operating performance nor do we believe they are reflective of our expected future operating expenses as such charges are expected to yield future benefits and savings with respect to our operational performance.

Amortization of intangible assets: The amortization of intangible assets is driven by our acquisition activity which can vary in size, nature and timing as compared to other companies within our industry and from period to period. The use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Non-service retirement-related costs: Our defined benefit pension and retiree health costs include several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets as well as those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to employees who are no longer providing current service to the Company (e.g. retirees and ex-employees). These elements include (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) amortization of prior plan amendments, (iv) amortized actuarial gains/losses and (v) the impacts of any plan settlements/curtailments. Accordingly, we consider these elements of our periodic retirement plan costs to be outside the operational performance of the business or legacy costs and not necessarily indicative of current or future cash flow requirements. This approach is consistent with the classification of these costs as non-operating in Other expenses, net. Adjusted earnings will continue to include the service cost elements of our retirement costs, which is related to current employee service as well as the cost of our defined contribution plans.

Transaction and related costs, net: Transaction and related costs, net are costs and expenses primarily associated with certain major or significant strategic M&A projects. These costs are primarily for third-party legal, accounting, consulting and other similar type professional services as well as potential legal settlements that may arise in connection with those M&A transactions. These costs are considered incremental to our normal operating charges and were incurred or are expected to be incurred solely as a result of the planned transactions. Accordingly, we are excluding these expenses from our Adjusted Earnings Measures in order to evaluate our performance on a comparable basis.

Discrete, unusual or infrequent items: We exclude these item(s), when applicable, given their discrete, unusual or infrequent nature and their impact on the comparability of our results for the period to prior periods and future expected trends.

Inventory-related impact - exit of certain production print manufacturing operations

PARC donation

Divestitures

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin

We calculate and utilize adjusted operating income and margin measures by adjusting our reported pre-tax (loss) income and margin amounts. In addition to the costs and expenses noted above as adjustments for our adjusted earnings measures, adjusted operating income and margin also exclude the remaining amounts included in Other expenses, net, which are primarily non-financing interest expense and certain other non-operating costs and expenses. We exclude these amounts in order to evaluate our current and past operating performance and to better understand the expected future trends in our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin

We calculate non-GAAP gross Profit and Margin by excluding the inventory impact related to the exit of certain Production Print manufacturing operations, included in Cost of services, maintenance and rentals.

Constant Currency (CC)

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to adjust revenue to exclude the impact of changes in the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. We refer to this adjusted revenue as "constant currency." This impact is calculated by translating current period activity in local currency using the comparable prior year period's currency translation rate. This impact is calculated for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. Management believes the constant currency measure provides investors an additional perspective on revenue trends. Currency impact can be determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.

Free Cash Flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to adjust operating cash flows by subtracting amounts related to capital expenditures. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It provides a measure of our ability to fund acquisitions, dividends and share repurchase.

Adjusted Net Income and EPS reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

(Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Reported(1) $ 18 $ 0.11 $ (61 ) $ (0.41 ) Adjustments: Inventory-related impact - exit of certain production print manufacturing operations 8 - Restructuring and related costs, net 12 23 Amortization of intangible assets 10 10 Divestitures (3 ) - PARC Donation - 132 Non-service retirement-related costs 26 11 Transaction and related costs, net (23 ) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 3 Income tax on PARC donation(2) - (40 ) Income tax on adjustments (excluding PARC donation)(2) (7 ) (6 ) Adjusted $ 41 $ 0.29 $ 72 $ 0.44 Dividends on preferred stock used in adjusted EPS calculation(3) $ 3 $ 3 Weighted average shares for adjusted EPS(3) 126 158 Fully diluted shares at end of period(4) 126

_____________ (1) Net Income (Loss) and EPS. (2) Refer to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate reconciliation. (3) For those periods that include the preferred stock dividend, the average shares for the calculations of diluted EPS exclude the 7 million shares associated with our Series A convertible preferred stock. (4) Common shares outstanding at June 30, 2024, plus potential dilutive common shares used for the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter 2024. Excludes shares associated with our Series A convertible preferred stock, which were anti-dilutive for the second quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in millions) Pre-Tax

Income Income

Tax Expense Effective Tax

Rate Pre-Tax

(Loss)

Income Income Tax

(Benefit)

Expense Effective Tax

Rate Reported(1) $ 25 $ 7 28.0 % $ (89 ) $ (28 ) 31.5 % PARC donation(2) - - 132 40 Non-GAAP adjustments(2) 30 7 47 6 Adjusted(3) $ 55 $ 14 25.5 % $ 90 $ 18 20.0 %

_____________ (1) Pre-tax income (loss) and income tax expense (benefit). (2) Refer to Adjusted Net Income and EPS reconciliation for details. (3) The tax impact on Adjusted Pre-Tax Income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the Reported Pre-Tax Income (Loss) under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in millions) Profit Revenue Margin Profit Revenue Margin Reported(1) $ 18 $ 1,578 $ (61 ) $ 1,754 Income tax expense (benefit) 7 (28 ) Pre-tax income (loss) $ 25 $ 1,578 1.6 % $ (89 ) $ 1,754 (5.1 )% Adjustments: Inventory-related impact - exit of certain production print manufacturing operations 8 - Restructuring and related costs, net 12 23 Amortization of intangible assets 10 10 Divestitures (3 ) - PARC Donation - 132 Other expenses, net (2) 33 31 Adjusted $ 85 $ 1,578 5.4 % $ 107 $ 1,754 6.1 %

_____________ (1) Net Income (Loss). (2) Includes non-service retirement-related costs.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in millions) Profit Margin Profit Margin Revenue(1) $ 1,578 $ 1,754 Cost of revenue (1) (1,058 ) (1,157 ) Gross Profit and Margin 520 33.0 % 597 34.0 % Adjustment: Inventory-related impact - exit of certain production print manufacturing operations 8 - Adjusted $ 528 33.5 % $ 597 34.0 %

_____________ (1) Total Revenues and cost of revenue

Free Cash Flow reconciliation Three Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Reported(1) $ 123 $ 95 Less: capital expenditures 8 7 Free Cash Flow $ 115 $ 88

_____________ (1) Net cash provided by operating activities.

GUIDANCE

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin FY 2024 (in millions) Profit Revenue (CC)(2,3) Margin Estimated(1) ~ $(10) ~ $6,500 ~ (0.2)% Adjustments: Restructuring and related costs, net 80 Amortization of intangible assets 40 Other expenses, net 315 Adjusted (4) ~ $425 ~ $6,500 At least 6.5%

_____________ (1) Pre-tax income and Revenue. (2) Full-year revenue is estimated to decline 5% to 6% in constant currency. Revenue of $6.5 billion reflects the midpoint of the guidance range. (3) See "Constant Currency" in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a description of constant currency. (4) Adjusted pre-tax income reflects the adjusted operating margin guidance of at least 6.5%.

Free Cash Flow

(in millions) FY 2024 Operating Cash Flow (1) At least $600 Less: capital expenditures 50 Free Cash Flow At least $550

_____________ (1) Net cash provided by operating activities.

APPENDIX I

Xerox Holdings Corporation Earnings (Loss) per Share (in millions, except per-share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share: Net Income (Loss) $ 18 $ (61 ) $ (95 ) $ 10 Accrued dividends on preferred stock (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) (7 ) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 15 $ (64 ) $ (102 ) $ 3 Weighted average common shares outstanding 124,230 157,009 124,062 156,817 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.12 $ (0.41 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 0.02 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share: Net Income (Loss) $ 18 $ (61 ) $ (95 ) $ 10 Accrued dividends on preferred stock (3 ) (3 ) (7 ) (7 ) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 15 $ (64 ) $ (102 ) $ 3 Weighted average common shares outstanding 124,230 157,009 124,062 156,817 Common shares issuable with respect to: Stock Options - - - - Restricted stock and performance shares 1,325 - - 1,078 Convertible preferred stock - - - - Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding 125,555 157,009 124,062 157,895 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.11 $ (0.41 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 0.02 The following securities were not included in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share as they were either contingently issuable shares or shares that if included would have been anti-dilutive: Stock options 174 287 174 287 Restricted stock and performance shares 6,703 7,174 8,028 6,096 Convertible preferred stock 6,742 6,742 6,742 6,742 Convertible notes 19,196 - 19,196 - Total Anti-Dilutive Securities 32,815 14,203 34,140 13,125 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.50

APPENDIX II

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Reportable Segments

Our reportable segments are aligned with how we manage the business and view the markets we serve. We have two reportable segments - Print and Other, and Xerox Financial Services (XFS) (formerly FITTLE). Our two reportable segments are determined based on the information reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), our Chief Executive Officer (CEO), together with the Company's management to evaluate performance of the business and allocate resources.

Our Print and Other segment includes the sale of document systems, supplies and technical services and managed services. The segment also includes the delivery of managed services that involve a continuum of solutions and services that help our customers optimize their print and communications infrastructure, apply automation and simplification to maximize productivity, and ensure the highest levels of security. This segment also includes Digital and IT services and software. The product groupings range from:

"Entry" , which include A4 devices and desktop printers and multifunction devices that primarily serve small and medium workgroups/work teams.

, which include A4 devices and desktop printers and multifunction devices that primarily serve small and medium workgroups/work teams. "Mid-Range" , which include A3 devices that generally serve large workgroup/work team environments as well as products in the Light Production product groups serving centralized print centers, print for pay and low volume production print establishments.

, which include A3 devices that generally serve large workgroup/work team environments as well as products in the Light Production product groups serving centralized print centers, print for pay and low volume production print establishments. "High-End", which include production printing and publishing systems that generally serve the graphic communications marketplace and print centers in large enterprises.

Customers range from small and mid-sized businesses to large enterprises. Customers also include graphic communication enterprises as well as channel partners including distributors and resellers. Segment revenues also include commissions and other payments from our XFS segment for the exclusive right to provide lease financing for Xerox products. These revenues are reported as part of Intersegment Revenues, which are eliminated in consolidated revenues.

The XFS segment provides global leasing solutions and currently offers financing for direct channel customer purchases of Xerox equipment through bundled lease agreements and lease financing to end-user customers who purchase Xerox solutions through our indirect channels. Segment revenues primarily include financing income on sales-type leases (including month-to-month extensions) and leasing fees. Segment revenues also include gains/losses from the sale of finance receivables including commissions, fees on the sales of underlying equipment residuals, and servicing fees.

