SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, "Valero") today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $880 million, or $2.71 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.9 billion, or $5.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Refining

The Refining segment reported operating income of $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.4 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Refining throughput volumes averaged 3.0 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2024.

"We see continued strength in our U.S. wholesale system with sales exceeding one million barrels per day in the second quarter," said Lane Riggs, Valero's Chief Executive Officer and President.

Renewable Diesel

The Renewable Diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture (DGD), reported $112 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $440 million for the second quarter of 2023. Segment sales volumes averaged 3.5 million gallons per day in the second quarter of 2024, which was 908 thousand gallons per day lower than the second quarter of 2023. Operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was lower than the second quarter of 2023 due to lower sales volumes resulting from planned maintenance activities and lower renewable diesel margin.

Ethanol

The Ethanol segment reported $105 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $127 million for the second quarter of 2023. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.5 million gallons per day in the second quarter of 2024, which was 31 thousand gallons per day higher than the second quarter of 2023.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $203 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $209 million in the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 23 percent.

Investing and Financing Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Included in this amount was a $789 million favorable change in working capital and $83 million of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities associated with the other joint venture member's share of DGD. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Capital investments totaled $420 million in the second quarter of 2024, of which $329 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member's share of DGD and other variable interest entities, capital investments attributable to Valero were $360 million.

Valero returned $1.4 billion to stockholders in the second quarter of 2024, of which $347 million was paid as dividends and $1.0 billion was for the purchase of approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock, resulting in a payout ratio of 87 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

Valero remains committed to a through-cycle minimum annual payout ratio of 40 to 50 percent. Valero defines payout ratio as the sum of dividends paid and the total cost of stock buybacks divided by adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

On July 18, Valero announced a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.07 per share, payable on September 3, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2024.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero ended the second quarter of 2024 with $8.4 billion of total debt, $2.4 billion of finance lease obligations, and $5.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 16 percent as of June 30, 2024.

Strategic Update

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project at the DGD Port Arthur plant is still expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a total cost of $315 million, half of which is attributable to Valero. The project is expected to give the plant the optionality to upgrade approximately 50 percent of its current 470 million gallon renewable diesel annual production capacity to SAF. With the completion of this project, DGD is expected to become one of the largest manufacturers of SAF in the world.

"Our team's simple strategy of pursuing excellence in operations, return driven discipline on growth projects, and a demonstrated commitment to shareholder returns has underpinned our success and positions us well for the future," said Riggs.

Conference Call

Valero's senior management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss this earnings release and to provide an update on operations and strategy.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, Valero), is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and it sells its products primarily in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns two renewable diesel plants located in the U.S. Gulf Coast region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.2 billion gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the U.S. Mid-Continent region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel and Ethanol segments. Please visit investorvalero.com for more information.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release and the accompanying earnings release tables, or made during the conference call, that state Valero's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "estimates," "intend," "target," "commitment," "plans," "forecast, "guidance" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release and the accompanying earnings release tables include, and those made on the conference call may include, statements relating to Valero's low-carbon fuels strategy, expected timing, cost and performance of projects, future market and industry conditions, future operating and financial performance, future production and manufacturing ability and size, and management of future risks, among other matters. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Valero's control, such as legislative or political changes or developments, market dynamics, cyberattacks, weather events, and other matters affecting Valero's operations and financial performance or the demand for Valero's products. These factors also include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties that remain with respect to current or contemplated legal, political or regulatory developments that are adverse to or restrict refining and marketing operations, or that impose profits, windfall or margin taxes or penalties, global geopolitical and other conflicts and tensions, the impact of inflation on margins and costs, economic activity levels, and the adverse effects the foregoing may have on Valero's business plan, strategy, operations and financial performance. For more information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Valero's website at www.valero.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution, Refining margin, Renewable Diesel margin, Ethanol margin, adjusted Refining operating income, adjusted Ethanol operating income, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments attributable to Valero. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a definition of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Note (c) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Statement of income data Revenues $ 34,490 $ 34,509 $ 66,249 $ 70,948 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 30,943 29,430 58,625 59,435 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,424 1,440 2,835 2,917 Depreciation and amortization expense 684 658 1,367 1,308 Total cost of sales 33,051 31,528 62,827 63,660 Other operating expenses (a) 3 2 37 12 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 203 209 461 453 Depreciation and amortization expense 12 11 24 21 Operating income 1,221 2,759 2,900 6,802 Other income, net (b) 122 106 266 235 Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (140 ) (148 ) (280 ) (294 ) Income before income tax expense 1,203 2,717 2,886 6,743 Income tax expense 277 595 630 1,475 Net income 926 2,122 2,256 5,268 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 46 178 131 257 Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 880 $ 1,944 $ 2,125 $ 5,011 Earnings per common share $ 2.71 $ 5.41 $ 6.47 $ 13.75 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 324 358 327 363 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 2.71 $ 5.40 $ 6.47 $ 13.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution (in millions) 324 358 327 363

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Three months ended June 30, 2024 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 33,044 $ 554 $ 892 $ - $ 34,490 Intersegment revenues 3 630 229 (862 ) - Total revenues 33,047 1,184 1,121 (862 ) 34,490 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 29,995 930 874 (856 ) 30,943 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,219 80 125 - 1,424 Depreciation and amortization expense 604 62 19 (1 ) 684 Total cost of sales 31,818 1,072 1,018 (857 ) 33,051 Other operating expenses 5 - (2 ) - 3 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 203 203 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 12 12 Operating income by segment $ 1,224 $ 112 $ 105 $ (220 ) $ 1,221 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 31,996 $ 1,296 $ 1,217 $ - $ 34,509 Intersegment revenues (3 ) 950 257 (1,204 ) - Total revenues 31,993 2,246 1,474 (1,204 ) 34,509 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 27,773 1,643 1,199 (1,185 ) 29,430 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,205 104 128 3 1,440 Depreciation and amortization expense 582 59 19 (2 ) 658 Total cost of sales 29,560 1,806 1,346 (1,184 ) 31,528 Other operating expenses 1 - 1 - 2 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 209 209 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 11 11 Operating income by segment $ 2,432 $ 440 $ 127 $ (240 ) $ 2,759

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Six months ended June 30, 2024 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 63,187 $ 1,256 $ 1,806 $ - $ 66,249 Intersegment revenues 5 1,339 419 (1,763 ) - Total revenues 63,192 2,595 2,225 (1,763 ) 66,249 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 56,606 1,996 1,783 (1,760 ) 58,625 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 2,403 170 262 - 2,835 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,204 127 38 (2 ) 1,367 Total cost of sales 60,213 2,293 2,083 (1,762 ) 62,827 Other operating expenses (a) 10 - 27 - 37 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 461 461 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 24 24 Operating income by segment $ 2,969 $ 302 $ 115 $ (486 ) $ 2,900 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 66,403 $ 2,231 $ 2,314 $ - $ 70,948 Intersegment revenues - 1,695 480 (2,175 ) - Total revenues 66,403 3,926 2,794 (2,175 ) 70,948 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 56,283 2,974 2,330 (2,152 ) 59,435 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 2,466 190 258 3 2,917 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,154 117 39 (2 ) 1,308 Total cost of sales 59,903 3,281 2,627 (2,151 ) 63,660 Other operating expenses 11 - 1 - 12 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 453 453 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 21 21 Operating income by segment $ 6,489 $ 645 $ 166 $ (498 ) $ 6,802

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 880 $ 1,944 $ 2,125 $ 5,011 Adjustments: Project liability adjustment (a) - - 29 - Income tax benefit related to project liability adjustment - - (7 ) - Project liability adjustment, net of taxes - - 22 - Gain on early retirement of debt (b) - - - (11 ) Income tax expense related to gain on early retirement of debt - - - 2 Gain on early retirement of debt, net of taxes - - - (9 ) Total adjustments - - 22 (9 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 880 $ 1,944 $ 2,147 $ 5,002

Reconciliation of earnings per common share - assuming dilution to adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 2.71 $ 5.40 $ 6.47 $ 13.74 Adjustments: Project liability adjustment (a) - - 0.07 - Gain on early retirement of debt (b) - - - (0.02 ) Total adjustments - - 0.07 (0.02 ) Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 2.71 $ 5.40 $ 6.54 $ 13.72

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of operating income by segment to segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income by segment to adjusted operating income by segment Refining segment Refining operating income $ 1,224 $ 2,432 $ 2,969 $ 6,489 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,219 1,205 2,403 2,466 Depreciation and amortization expense 604 582 1,204 1,154 Other operating expenses 5 1 10 11 Refining margin $ 3,052 $ 4,220 $ 6,586 $ 10,120 Refining operating income $ 1,224 $ 2,432 $ 2,969 $ 6,489 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 5 1 10 11 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,229 $ 2,433 $ 2,979 $ 6,500 Renewable Diesel segment Renewable Diesel operating income $ 112 $ 440 $ 302 $ 645 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 80 104 170 190 Depreciation and amortization expense 62 59 127 117 Renewable Diesel margin $ 254 $ 603 $ 599 $ 952 Ethanol segment Ethanol operating income $ 105 $ 127 $ 115 $ 166 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 125 128 262 258 Depreciation and amortization expense 19 19 38 39 Other operating expenses (a) (2 ) 1 27 1 Ethanol margin $ 247 $ 275 $ 442 $ 464 Ethanol operating income $ 105 $ 127 $ 115 $ 166 Adjustment: Other operating expenses (a) (2 ) 1 27 1 Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 103 $ 128 $ 142 $ 167

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to Refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to adjusted Refining segment operating income (by region) (d) U.S. Gulf Coast region Refining operating income $ 686 $ 1,529 $ 1,693 $ 4,196 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 656 674 1,320 1,360 Depreciation and amortization expense 377 358 750 707 Other operating expenses 3 1 6 11 Refining margin $ 1,722 $ 2,562 $ 3,769 $ 6,274 Refining operating income $ 686 $ 1,529 $ 1,693 $ 4,196 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 3 1 6 11 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 689 $ 1,530 $ 1,699 $ 4,207 U.S. Mid-Continent region Refining operating income $ 111 $ 323 $ 380 $ 925 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 188 181 373 375 Depreciation and amortization expense 88 83 175 165 Other operating expenses - - 2 - Refining margin $ 387 $ 587 $ 930 $ 1,465 Refining operating income $ 111 $ 323 $ 380 $ 925 Adjustment: Other operating expenses - - 2 - Adjusted Refining operating income $ 111 $ 323 $ 382 $ 925

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (c) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to Refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to adjusted Refining segment operating income (by region) (d) (continued) North Atlantic region Refining operating income $ 325 $ 311 $ 723 $ 940 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 176 178 355 358 Depreciation and amortization expense 67 66 130 129 Other operating expenses 1 - 1 - Refining margin $ 569 $ 555 $ 1,209 $ 1,427 Refining operating income $ 325 $ 311 $ 723 $ 940 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 1 - 1 - Adjusted Refining operating income $ 326 $ 311 $ 724 $ 940 U.S. West Coast region Refining operating income $ 102 $ 269 $ 173 $ 428 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 199 172 355 373 Depreciation and amortization expense 72 75 149 153 Other operating expenses 1 - 1 - Refining margin $ 374 $ 516 $ 678 $ 954 Refining operating income $ 102 $ 269 $ 173 $ 428 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 1 - 1 - Adjusted Refining operating income $ 103 $ 269 $ 174 $ 428

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) Feedstocks: Heavy sour crude oil 520 469 434 407 Medium/light sour crude oil 265 321 253 322 Sweet crude oil 1,530 1,462 1,518 1,475 Residuals 201 212 176 218 Other feedstocks 109 96 116 118 Total feedstocks 2,625 2,560 2,497 2,540 Blendstocks and other 385 409 388 410 Total throughput volumes 3,010 2,969 2,885 2,950 Yields (thousand barrels per day) Gasolines and blendstocks 1,490 1,430 1,419 1,441 Distillates 1,144 1,119 1,068 1,109 Other products (e) 407 446 423 424 Total yields 3,041 2,995 2,910 2,974 Operating statistics (c) (f) Refining margin $ 3,052 $ 4,220 $ 6,586 $ 10,120 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,229 $ 2,433 $ 2,979 $ 6,500 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 3,010 2,969 2,885 2,950 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 11.14 $ 15.62 $ 12.54 $ 18.95 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.45 4.46 4.58 4.62 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.20 2.16 2.29 2.16 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 4.49 $ 9.00 $ 5.67 $ 12.17

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics (c) (f) Renewable Diesel margin $ 254 $ 603 $ 599 $ 952 Renewable Diesel operating income $ 112 $ 440 $ 302 $ 645 Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 3,492 4,400 3,610 3,698 Renewable Diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 0.80 $ 1.51 $ 0.91 $ 1.42 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales 0.25 0.26 0.26 0.28 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.20 0.15 0.19 0.18 Renewable Diesel operating income per gallon of sales $ 0.35 $ 1.10 $ 0.46 $ 0.96

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics (c) (f) Ethanol margin $ 247 $ 275 $ 442 $ 464 Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 103 $ 128 $ 142 $ 167 Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,474 4,443 4,470 4,314 Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.61 $ 0.68 $ 0.54 $ 0.59 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production 0.31 0.32 0.32 0.33 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Adjusted Ethanol operating income per gallon of production $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.17 $ 0.21

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics by region (d) U.S. Gulf Coast region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 1,722 $ 2,562 $ 3,769 $ 6,274 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 689 $ 1,530 $ 1,699 $ 4,207 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,827 1,800 1,711 1,757 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 10.36 $ 15.64 $ 12.11 $ 19.73 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 3.95 4.11 4.24 4.28 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.27 2.19 2.41 2.22 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 4.14 $ 9.34 $ 5.46 $ 13.23 U.S. Mid-Continent region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 387 $ 587 $ 930 $ 1,465 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 111 $ 323 $ 382 $ 925 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 438 434 444 463 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 9.73 $ 14.89 $ 11.49 $ 17.48 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.71 4.60 4.60 4.48 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.22 2.10 2.16 1.97 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 2.80 $ 8.19 $ 4.73 $ 11.03

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics by region (d) (continued) North Atlantic region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 569 $ 555 $ 1,209 $ 1,427 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 326 $ 311 $ 724 $ 940 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 469 463 459 464 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 13.32 $ 13.15 $ 14.47 $ 17.00 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.12 4.20 4.24 4.26 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 1.56 1.56 1.56 1.54 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 7.64 $ 7.39 $ 8.67 $ 11.20 U.S. West Coast region (c) (f) Refining margin $ 374 $ 516 $ 678 $ 954 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 103 $ 269 $ 174 $ 428 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 276 272 271 266 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 14.86 $ 20.81 $ 13.76 $ 19.84 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 7.92 6.97 7.21 7.77 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.86 3.03 3.02 3.18 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 4.08 $ 10.81 $ 3.53 $ 8.89

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Refining Feedstocks (dollars per barrel) Brent crude oil $ 84.96 $ 77.98 $ 83.40 $ 80.09 Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 4.22 4.22 4.49 5.16 Brent less WTI Houston crude oil 2.73 3.07 2.83 3.68 Brent less Dated Brent crude oil 0.09 (0.45 ) (0.65 ) 0.24 Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index crude oil 3.90 4.74 4.43 6.58 Brent less Maya crude oil 11.49 14.31 11.89 16.85 Brent less Western Canadian Select Houston crude oil 11.14 9.23 11.36 13.30 WTI crude oil 80.74 73.76 78.91 74.94 Natural gas (dollars per million British thermal units) 1.74 2.00 1.77 2.13 Renewable volume obligation (RVO) (dollars per barrel) (g) 3.39 7.69 3.54 7.95 Product margins (RVO adjusted unless otherwise noted) (dollars per barrel) U.S. Gulf Coast: Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB) gasoline less Brent 7.95 12.98 8.04 11.51 Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 14.12 14.64 19.37 22.46 Propylene less Brent (not RVO adjusted) (45.72 ) (38.78 ) (46.49 ) (40.50 ) U.S. Mid-Continent: CBOB gasoline less WTI 13.28 23.60 11.20 20.65 ULS diesel less WTI 17.17 25.16 20.05 29.63 North Atlantic: CBOB gasoline less Brent 16.22 22.63 12.54 16.98 ULS diesel less Brent 16.27 17.36 22.24 25.33 U.S. West Coast: California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending 87 gasoline less Brent 31.88 30.63 25.91 27.67 California Air Resources Board diesel less Brent 18.12 14.80 22.36 23.32

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Renewable Diesel New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel (dollars per gallon) $ 2.51 $ 2.44 $ 2.61 $ 2.69 Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN) (dollars per RIN) 0.51 1.51 0.55 1.57 California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard carbon credit (dollars per metric ton) 51.29 80.81 57.42 73.25 U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC) used cooking oil (dollars per pound) 0.42 0.57 0.41 0.60 USGC distillers corn oil (dollars per pound) 0.46 0.60 0.47 0.62 USGC fancy bleachable tallow (dollars per pound) 0.43 0.57 0.42 0.59 Ethanol Chicago Board of Trade corn (dollars per bushel) 4.43 6.27 4.39 6.44 New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 1.90 2.56 1.77 2.43

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Balance sheet data Current assets $ 27,115 $ 26,221 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets 5,246 5,424 Inventories included in current assets 8,028 7,583 Current liabilities 18,318 16,802 Valero Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 25,443 26,346 Total equity 28,250 28,524 Debt and finance lease obligations: Debt - Current portion of debt (excluding variable interest entities (VIEs)) $ 441 $ 167 Debt, less current portion of debt (excluding VIEs) 7,583 8,021 Total debt (excluding VIEs) 8,024 8,188 Current portion of debt attributable to VIEs 329 1,030 Debt, less current portion of debt attributable to VIEs - - Total debt attributable to VIEs 329 1,030 Total debt 8,353 9,218 Finance lease obligations - Current portion of finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 199 183 Finance lease obligations, less current portion (excluding VIEs) 1,507 1,428 Total finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 1,706 1,611 Current portion of finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 26 26 Finance lease obligations, less current portion attributable to VIEs 656 669 Total finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 682 695 Total finance lease obligations 2,388 2,306 Total debt and finance lease obligations $ 10,741 $ 11,524

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted net cash provided by operating activities (c) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,472 $ 1,512 $ 4,318 $ 4,682 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities 789 (1,194 ) 629 (1,728 ) Diamond Green Diesel LLC's (DGD) adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD 83 242 205 365 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,600 $ 2,464 $ 3,484 $ 6,045

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of capital investments to capital investments attributable to Valero (c) Capital expenditures (excluding VIEs) $ 119 $ 136 $ 247 $ 311 Capital expenditures of VIEs: DGD 73 32 142 122 Other VIEs 2 2 5 2 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures (excluding VIEs) 184 273 636 508 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures of DGD 42 15 51 39 Capital investments 420 458 1,081 982 Adjustments: DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member (58 ) (23 ) (97 ) (80 ) Capital expenditures of other VIEs (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) (2 ) Capital investments attributable to Valero $ 360 $ 433 $ 979 $ 900 Dividends per common share $ 1.07 $ 1.02 $ 2.14 $ 2.04

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES (a) In March 2021, we announced our participation in a then-proposed large-scale carbon capture and sequestration pipeline system with Navigator Energy Services (Navigator). In October 2023, Navigator announced that it decided to cancel this project. Under the terms of the agreements associated with the project, we had some rights from and obligations to Navigator, including a portion of the aggregate project costs. As a result, we recognized a charge of $29 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 related to our obligation to Navigator. (b) "Other income, net" includes a net gain of $11 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 related to the early retirement of $199 million aggregate principal amount of various series of our senior notes. (c) We use certain financial measures (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and accompanying earnings release that are not defined under GAAP and are considered to be non-GAAP measures. We have defined these non-GAAP measures and believe they are useful to the external users of our financial statements, including industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe these measures are useful to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods after adjusting for certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to their most comparable GAAP measures nor should they be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because we may define them differently, which diminishes their utility. Non-GAAP measures are as follows: Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders is defined as net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders adjusted to reflect the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. The income tax effect for the adjustments was calculated using a combined U.S. federal and state statutory rate of 22.5 percent. We have adjusted for these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their adjustment results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each adjustment is provided below. - Project liability adjustment - The project liability adjustment related to the cancellation of Navigator's project (see note (a)) is not indicative of our ongoing operations. - Gain on early retirement of debt - Discounts, premiums, and other expenses recognized in connection with the early retirement of various series of our senior notes (see note (b)) are not associated with the ongoing costs of our borrowing and financing activities. Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution is defined as adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution. Refining margin is defined as Refining segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Refining margin is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Renewable Diesel margin is defined as Renewable Diesel segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe Renewable Diesel margin is an important measure of our Renewable Diesel segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Ethanol margin is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Ethanol margin is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Adjusted Refining operating income is defined as Refining segment operating income excluding other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Refining operating income is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted Ethanol operating income is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Ethanol operating income is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the items noted below. We believe adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our ability to generate cash to fund our investing and financing activities. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below. - Changes in current assets and current liabilities - Current assets net of current liabilities represents our operating liquidity. We believe that the change in our operating liquidity from period to period does not represent cash generated by our operations that is available to fund our investing and financing activities. - DGD's adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD - We are a 50 percent joint venture member in DGD and we consolidate DGD's financial statements. Our Renewable Diesel segment includes the operations of DGD and the associated activities to market its products. Because we consolidate DGD's financial statements, all of DGD's net cash provided by operating activities (or operating cash flow) is included in our consolidated net cash provided by operating activities. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Nevertheless, DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member and only 50 percent of DGD's operating cash flow should be attributed to our net cash provided by operating activities. Therefore, we have adjusted our net cash provided by operating activities for the portion of DGD's operating cash flow attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest because we believe that it more accurately reflects the operating cash flow available to us to fund our investing and financing activities. The adjustment is calculated as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 DGD operating cash flow data Net cash provided by operating activities $ 451 $ 586 $ 445 $ 515 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities 285 102 35 (216 ) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 166 484 410 731 Other joint venture member's ownership interest 50 % 50 % 50 % 50 % DGD's adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD $ 83 $ 242 $ 205 $ 365

Capital investments attributable to Valero is defined as all capital expenditures and deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures presented in our consolidated statements of cash flows, excluding the portion of DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member and all of the capital expenditures of VIEs other than DGD. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Because DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member, only 50 percent of DGD's capital investments should be attributed to our net share of total capital investments. We also exclude the capital expenditures of other VIEs that we consolidate because we do not operate those VIEs. We believe capital investments attributable to Valero is an important measure because it more accurately reflects our capital investments. (d) The Refining segment regions reflected herein contain the following refineries: U.S. Gulf Coast- Corpus Christi East, Corpus Christi West, Houston, Meraux, Port Arthur, St. Charles, Texas City, and Three Rivers Refineries; U.S. Mid Continent- Ardmore, McKee, and Memphis Refineries; North Atlantic- Pembroke and Quebec City Refineries; and U.S. West Coast- Benicia and Wilmington Refineries. (e) Primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur, and asphalt. (f) Valero uses certain operating statistics (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and the accompanying earnings release to evaluate performance between comparable periods. Different companies may calculate them in different ways. All per barrel of throughput, per gallon of sales, and per gallon of production amounts are calculated by dividing the associated dollar amount by the throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the period, as applicable. Throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes are calculated by multiplying throughput volumes per day, sales volumes per day, and production volumes per day (as provided in the accompanying tables), respectively, by the number of days in the applicable period. We use throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the Refining segment, Renewable Diesel segment, and Ethanol segment, respectively, due to their general use by others who operate facilities similar to those included in our segments. We believe the use of such volumes results in per unit amounts that are most representative of the product margins generated and the operating costs incurred as a result of our operation of those facilities. (g) The RVO cost represents the average market cost on a per barrel basis to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard program. The RVO cost is calculated by multiplying (i) the average market price during the applicable period for the RINs associated with each class of renewable fuel (i.e., biomass-based diesel, cellulosic biofuel, advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel) by (ii) the quotas for the volume of each class of renewable fuel that must be blended into petroleum-based transportation fuels consumed in the U.S., as set or proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on a percentage basis for each class of renewable fuel and adding together the results of each calculation.

