(In millions, except EPS) Earnings Before Taxes Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Continuing operations (GAAP) $ 178 44 $ 126 (18 ) $ 2.83 (0.39 ) Comparable (non-GAAP) $ 188 237 $ 134 170 $ 3.00 3.61

Total and operating revenue for the three months ended June 30 were as follows:

(In millions) Total Revenue Operating Revenue (non-GAAP) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Total $ 3,182 2,884 10% $ 2,561 2,326 10% Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) $ 1,478 1,459 1% $ 1,276 1,254 2% Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) $ 1,341 1,179 14% $ 989 865 14% Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) $ 635 440 44% $ 485 327 48%

CEO Comment

"Ryder delivered solid second-quarter results and continued to outperform prior cycles," says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. "Comparable EPS were above our forecast primarily reflecting better-than-expected ChoiceLease results. ROE of 16% demonstrated the increased resilience of our transformed business model and is in line with our expectations for the latter stage of a freight-cycle downturn.

"Our contractual lease, dedicated, and supply chain businesses generated higher year-over-year earnings. Higher ChoiceLease results and our maintenance cost-savings initiatives benefited FMS. Strong automotive performance benefited SCS. In DTS, integration of the Cardinal Logistics acquisition remains on track and we continue to expect to achieve planned synergies.

"Long-term secular growth trends remain intact for all of our contractual businesses, although we are experiencing near-term sales headwinds that include customer fleet reductions and delayed decision-making that reflect the extended freight downturn and overall economic uncertainty. We remain well positioned to grow with our customers as conditions improve.

"Our strong balance sheet and increased return profile provide us with ample capacity to support organic growth and strategic acquisitions as well as return capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. We recently announced a 14% increase to our quarterly dividend which demonstrates our continued confidence in the earnings power of our transformed business model."

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Review

Fleet Management Solutions: Earnings Reflect Weaker Market Conditions in Rental and Used Vehicle Sales, Partially Offset by Higher ChoiceLease Performance

(In millions) 2Q24 2Q23 Change Total Revenue $ 1,478 1,459 1% Operating Revenue (1) $ 1,276 1,254 2% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) $ 133 180 (26)% EBT as a % of total revenue 9.0% 12.3% (330) bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 10.4% 14.4% (400) bps (1) Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel services revenue.

FMS total revenue and operating revenue increased 1% and 2%, respectively. Total revenue primarily reflects higher operating revenue Operating revenue reflects higher ChoiceLease revenue, partially offset by lower rental demand

increased 1% and 2%, respectively. FMS EBT of $133 million Higher ChoiceLease performance and benefits from maintenance cost-savings initiatives Lower used vehicle gains compared to elevated levels in prior year and weaker rental demand Used truck and tractor pricing declined 27% and 19%, respectively from prior year, and declined 10% for trucks and increased 5% for tractors, sequentially from first quarter of 2024 Rental power-fleet utilization was 69%, down from 75% in prior year on a 11% smaller average power fleet

of $133 million

Supply Chain Solutions: Solid Earnings Reflect Continued Growth

(In millions) 2Q24 2Q23 Change Total Revenue $ 1,341 1,179 14% Operating Revenue (1) $ 989 865 14% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) $ 85 76 13% EBT as a % of total revenue 6.4% 6.4% - bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 8.6% 8.7% (10) bps (1) Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation.

SCS total revenue and operating revenue both increased 14% Total revenue primarily reflects increased operating revenue and higher subcontracted transportation costs passed through to customers Increase in operating revenue driven by recent acquisitions and organic growth across all industry verticals

both increased 14% SCS EBT grew to $85 million EBT growth primarily reflects stronger automotive performance

grew to $85 million

Dedicated Transportation Solutions: Strong Operating Performance Partially Offset by Acquisition Costs

(In millions) 2Q24 2Q23 Change Total Revenue $ 635 440 44% Operating Revenue (1) $ 485 327 48% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) $ 37 33 10% EBT as a % of total revenue 5.8% 7.6% (180) bps EBT as a % of operating revenue (1) 7.6% 10.3% (270) bps (1) Non-GAAP financial measure excluding fuel and subcontracted transportation.

DTS total revenue increased 44% and operating revenue grew 48% Total and operating revenue increased due to the Cardinal Logistics acquisition

increased 44% and grew 48% DTS EBT of $37 million Increase due to improved operating performance, partially offset by Cardinal Logistics acquisition integration and other related costs

of $37 million

Corporate Financial Information

Tax Rate

Our effective income tax rate from continuing operations was 29.1%, as compared to 140.8% in the prior year, due to the 2023 one-time, nondeductible cumulative currency translation adjustment loss from the FMS U.K. business exit. Our comparable effective income tax rate (a non-GAAP measure) from continuing operations, which excludes the impact of the prior year currency translation adjustment loss, was 29.0%, consistent with the 28.6% in the prior year.

Capital Expenditures, Cash Flow, and Leverage

Year-to-date capital expenditures decreased to $1.3 billion in 2024 compared to $1.8 billion in 2023, primarily reflecting reduced investments in the ChoiceLease fleet due to lower sales activity.

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.1 billion compared to $1.2 billion in 2023, primarily reflecting higher working capital needs. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $71 million compared to $16 million in 2023, reflects reduced capital expenditures partially offset by lower cash from operating activities and proceeds from sales of used vehicles and property.

Debt-to-equity as of June 30, 2024 was 245%, compared to 232% at year-end 2023, and remains below the company's long-term target of 250% to 300%.

Outlook

"Our high-performing contractual portfolio and transformed business model have enabled us to deliver solid results amid a challenging freight environment," says Ryder Chief Financial Officer John Diez. "The business remains well positioned to benefit from the expected cycle upturn with ample capacity to fund growth, pay a reliable dividend, and return capital to shareholders. The high end of our full-year forecast range continues to assume a gradual recovery in rental and used vehicle sales in the second half, while the bottom end reflects ongoing weak conditions. We now expect to generate higher free cash flow for the year reflecting lower capital spending due to softer lease sales activity."

Full Year 2024 Total Revenue Growth ~8% Operating Revenue Growth (non-GAAP) ~8% FY24 GAAP EPS $11.15 - $11.65 FY24 Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) $11.90 - $12.40 Adjusted ROE (1) 16% - 16.5% Net Cash from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations ~$2.4B Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $150 - $250M Capital Expenditures ~$2.9B Debt-to-Equity ~240% Third Quarter 2024 3Q24 GAAP EPS $3.12 - $3.32 3Q24 Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) $3.30 - $3.50 ------------ (1) The non-GAAP elements of this calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations at the end of this release.

Supplemental Company Information

Second Quarter Net Earnings (In millions, except EPS) Earnings Diluted EPS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings from continuing operations $ 126 (18 ) $ 2.83 (0.39 ) Discontinued operations 1 - 0.01 (0.01 ) Net earnings $ 127 (18 ) $ 2.84 (0.40 )

Year-to-Date Operating Results (In millions, except EPS) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change Total revenue $ 6,279 5,836 8% Operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 5,056 4,672 8% Earnings from continuing operations $ 212 122 73% Comparable earnings from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 230 303 (24)% Net earnings $ 212 121 75% Earnings per common share (EPS) - Diluted Continuing operations $ 4.72 2.60 82% Comparable (non-GAAP) $ 5.13 6.42 (20)% Net earnings $ 4.73 2.57 83%

Business Description

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions company. Ryder's stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. The company's financial performance is reported in the following three, inter-related business segments:

Supply Chain Solutions - Ryder's SCS business segment optimizes logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. Globally-recognized brands in the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, technology, and retail industries rely on Ryder's leading-edge technologies and world-class logistics engineers to help them deliver the goods that consumers use every day.

- Ryder's SCS business segment optimizes logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. Globally-recognized brands in the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, technology, and retail industries rely on Ryder's leading-edge technologies and world-class logistics engineers to help them deliver the goods that consumers use every day. Dedicated Transportation Solutions - Ryder's DTS business segment combines the best of Ryder's leasing and maintenance capabilities with the safest and most professional drivers in the industry. With a dedicated transportation solution, Ryder helps customers increase their competitive position, reduce risk, and integrate their transportation needs with their overall supply chain.

- Ryder's DTS business segment combines the best of Ryder's leasing and maintenance capabilities with the safest and most professional drivers in the industry. With a dedicated transportation solution, Ryder helps customers increase their competitive position, reduce risk, and integrate their transportation needs with their overall supply chain. Fleet Management Solutions - Ryder's FMS business segment provides a broad range of services to help businesses of all sizes, across virtually every industry, deliver for their customers. From leasing, maintenance, and fueling, to rental and used vehicle sales, customers rely on Ryder's expertise to help them lower their costs, redirect capital to other parts of their business, and focus on what they do best - so they can grow.

For more information on Ryder System, Inc., visit investors.ryder.com and ryder.com.

Note: Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: our forecast; our outlook; our expectations regarding market trends and economic environment, such as rental demand, economic growth, challenging freight environment, weakening used vehicle sales and rental, and declining volumes in our omnichannel retail vertical; our expectations regarding the freight cycle, including timing and the impact of the freight cycle on our businesses; our expectations regarding total and operating revenue, earnings per share, comparable earnings per share, adjusted ROE, earnings before income tax, net cash from operating activities from continuing operations, debt-to-equity, capital expenditures, operating cash flow and free cash flow, and the causes of change; our ability to execute our balanced growth strategy; the impact of inflationary pressures, such as inflationary cost recovery; our expectations regarding commercial rental demand and utilization and used vehicle sales volume and pricing; our expectations regarding long-term profitable growth and secular growth trends; our expectations with respect to our actions to increase returns and create long-term value; our expectations regarding used vehicle inventory and fleet size; our ability to outperform prior cycles; our ability to support organic growth, including growing our contractual lease, dedicated, and supply chain businesses at targeted returns; our expectations regarding strategic investments and acquisitions, including the acquisitions of Cardinal Logistics and Impact Fulfillment Services; and our expectations regarding our ability to return capital to shareholders, including through share repurchases and dividends. Our forward-looking statements also include our estimates of the impact of residual value estimates on earnings and depreciation expense that is based in part on our current assessment of the residual values and useful lives of revenue-earning equipment based on multi-year trends and our outlook for the expected near- and long-term used vehicle market. A variety of factors, many of which are outside of our control, could cause residual value estimates to differ from actual used vehicle sales pricing, such as changes in supply and demand of used vehicles; volatility in market conditions; changes in vehicle technology; competitor pricing; regulatory requirements; driver shortages; customer requirements and preferences; and changes in underlying assumption factors.

All of our forward-looking statements should be evaluated by considering the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include: changes in general economic and financial conditions in the U.S. and worldwide; the ongoing supply chain and labor challenges and vehicle production constraints, including original equipment manufacturer delays; the effect of geopolitical events; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including lower than expected contractual sales, decreases in commercial rental demand or utilization, poor acceptance of rental pricing, declining market demand for or excess supply of used vehicles impacting current or estimated pricing, and our anticipated proportion of retail versus wholesale sales; declining customer demand for our services; higher than expected maintenance costs; lower than expected benefits from our cost-savings initiatives; our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our business; lower than expected benefits from our sales, marketing, and new product initiatives; setbacks in the economic market or in our ability to retain profitable customer accounts; impact of changing laws and regulations; difficulty in obtaining adequate profit margins for our services; inability to maintain current pricing levels due to, for example, economic conditions, business interruptions, expenditures, labor disputes, and severe weather or other natural occurrences; competition from other service providers; changes in technology and new entrants; professional driver and technician shortages resulting in higher procurement costs and turnover rates; impact of supply chain disruptions; higher than expected bad debt reserves or write-offs; decrease in credit ratings; increased debt costs; adequacy of accounting estimates; our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our business; higher than expected reserves and accruals particularly with respect to pension, taxes, insurance, and revenue; impact of changes in our residual value estimates and accounting policies, including our depreciation policy; unanticipated changes in fuel and alternative energy prices; unanticipated currency exchange rate fluctuations; fluctuations in inflation or interest rates; our ability to manage our cost structure; and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The risks included here are not exhaustive. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Note: Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. Refer to Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations at the end of the tables following this press release for reconciliations of the most comparable GAAP measure to the non-GAAP financial measure and the reasons why management believes the measure is important to investors. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures as required by Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K can be found in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K filed with the SEC as of the date of this release, which are available at investors.ryder.com.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Services revenue $ 2,114 1,778 4,151 3,599 Lease & related maintenance and rental revenues 948 976 1,884 1,955 Fuel services revenue 120 130 244 282 Total revenues 3,182 2,884 6,279 5,836 Cost of services 1,793 1,507 3,536 3,114 Cost of lease & related maintenance and rental 644 661 1,313 1,335 Cost of fuel services 116 126 237 275 Selling, general and administrative expenses 368 343 746 706 Non-operating pension costs, net 10 10 21 20 Used vehicle sales, net (19 ) (55 ) (39 ) (127 ) Interest expense 96 72 188 137 Miscellaneous income, net (4 ) (11 ) (19 ) (31 ) Currency translation adjustment loss - 188 - 188 Restructuring and other items, net - (1 ) 4 (26 ) 3,004 2,840 5,987 5,591 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 178 44 292 245 Provision for income taxes 52 62 80 123 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 126 (18 ) 212 122 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1 - - (1 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 127 (18 ) $ 212 121 Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted Continuing operations $ 2.83 (0.39 ) $ 4.72 2.60 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 2.84 (0.40 ) $ 4.73 2.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44.6 46.0 44.8 47.2 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 2.83 (0.39 ) $ 4.72 2.60 Non-operating pension costs, net 0.17 0.17 0.33 0.34 Acquisition costs 0.01 - 0.11 - FMS U.K. exit - (0.09 ) - (0.39 ) Currency translation adjustment loss - 3.90 - 3.87 Other, net (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) - Comparable EPS from continuing operations (1) $ 3.00 3.61 $ 5.13 6.42 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS from continuing operations to comparable EPS from continuing operations is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In millions) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 164 204 Other current assets 2,207 2,061 Revenue earning equipment, net 8,968 8,892 Operating property and equipment, net 1,208 1,217 Other assets 3,861 3,404 $ 16,408 15,778 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities $ 2,098 2,066 Total debt (including current portion) 7,536 7,114 Other non-current liabilities (including deferred income taxes) 3,693 3,529 Shareholders' equity 3,081 3,069 $ 16,408 15,778

SELECTED KEY RATIOS AND METRICS June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Debt to equity 245% 232%

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Comparable EBITDA (1) $ 704 674 $ 1,340 1,302 Effective interest rate 5.2 % 4.5 % 5.1 % 4.3 %

Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,078 1,221 Free cash flow (1) 71 16 Capital expenditures paid 1,324 1,652 Gross capital expenditures 1,301 1,813

Twelve months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Adjusted ROE (2) 16% 24% ________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP elements of this calculation reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures included in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. (2) The non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUE AND EARNINGS - UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Total Revenue: Fleet Management Solutions: ChoiceLease $ 856 781 10% $ 1,698 1,557 9% Commercial rental 244 301 (19)% 475 605 (21)% SelectCare and other 176 172 2% 354 354 -% Fuel services revenue 202 205 (1)% 406 446 (9)% Fleet Management Solutions 1,478 1,459 1% 2,933 2,962 (1)% Supply Chain Solutions 1,341 1,179 14% 2,643 2,380 11% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 635 440 44% 1,198 894 34% Eliminations (272 ) (194 ) (39)% (495 ) (400 ) (23)% Total revenue $ 3,182 2,884 10% $ 6,279 5,836 8% Operating Revenue: (1) Fleet Management Solutions $ 1,276 1,254 2% $ 2,527 2,516 -% Supply Chain Solutions 989 865 14% 1,961 1,744 12% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 485 327 48% 911 649 40% Eliminations (189 ) (120 ) (58)% (343 ) (237 ) (45)% Operating revenue $ 2,561 2,326 10% $ 5,056 4,672 8% Business Segment Earnings: Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes: Fleet Management Solutions $ 133 180 (26)% $ 233 362 (35)% Supply Chain Solutions 85 76 13% 149 93 61% Dedicated Transportation Solutions 37 33 10% 55 62 (12)% Eliminations (34 ) (24 ) 39% (63 ) (49 ) 29% 220 265 (17)% 373 468 (20)% Unallocated Central Support Services (22 ) (20 ) 16% (35 ) (35 ) 4% Intangible amortization expense (11 ) (8 ) (26)% (22 ) (17 ) (26)% Non-operating pension costs, net (10 ) (10 ) 1% (21 ) (20 ) 1% Other items impacting comparability, net - (183 ) NM (4 ) (151 ) NM Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 178 44 311% 292 245 19% Provision for income taxes 52 62 (16)% 80 123 (35)% Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 126 (18 ) 815% $ 212 122 73% ________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP total revenue to operating revenue in the Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this release. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT REVENUE AND EARNINGS - UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Fleet Management Solutions FMS total revenue $ 1,478 1,459 1% $ 2,933 2,962 (1)% Fuel services revenue (1) (202 ) (205 ) (1)% (406 ) (446 ) (9)% FMS operating revenue (2) $ 1,276 1,254 2% $ 2,527 2,516 -% Segment earnings before income taxes $ 133 180 (26)% $ 233 362 (35)% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS total revenue 9.0% 12.3% 8.0% 12.2% FMS earnings before income taxes as % of FMS operating revenue (2) 10.4% 14.4% 9.2% 14.4% Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Supply Chain Solutions SCS total revenue $ 1,341 1,179 14% $ 2,643 2,380 11% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (352 ) (314 ) 12% (682 ) (636 ) 7% SCS operating revenue (2) $ 989 865 14% $ 1,961 1,744 12% Segment earnings before income taxes $ 85 76 13% $ 149 93 61% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS total revenue 6.4% 6.4% 5.7% 3.9% SCS earnings before income taxes as % of SCS operating revenue (2) 8.6% 8.7% 7.6% 5.3% Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Dedicated Transportation Solutions DTS total revenue $ 635 440 44% $ 1,198 894 34% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (150 ) (113 ) 33% (287 ) (245 ) 17% DTS operating revenue (2) $ 485 327 48% $ 911 649 40% Segment earnings before income taxes $ 37 33 10% $ 55 62 (12)% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS total revenue 5.8% 7.6% 4.6% 7.0% DTS earnings before income taxes as % of DTS operating revenue (2) 7.6% 10.3% 6.0% 9.6% ________________ (1) Includes intercompany fuel sales from FMS to SCS and DTS. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of (1) GAAP total revenue to operating revenue for each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) and (2) segment earnings before taxes (EBT) as % of segment total revenue to segment EBT as % of segment operating revenue for each business segment is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION - UNAUDITED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Our North America fleet of owned and leased revenue earning equipment and SelectCare vehicles, including vehicles under on-demand maintenance and used vehicles sold, is summarized as follows (number of units rounded to the nearest hundred): Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024/2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Three Months Six Months ChoiceLease Average fleet count 146,000 137,800 144,600 136,600 6% 6% End of period fleet count 145,000 139,000 145,000 139,000 4% 4% Average active fleet count (1) 137,600 129,700 136,000 129,200 6% 5% End of period active fleet count (1) 136,800 130,500 136,800 130,500 5% 5% Commercial rental Average fleet count 35,500 40,200 35,600 40,700 (12)% (13)% End of period fleet count 35,400 39,200 35,400 39,200 (10)% (10)% Rental utilization - power units (2) 69 % 75 % 68 % 75 % (600)bps (700)bps Rental rate change - % (3) - % 2 % - % 3 % Customer vehicles under SelectCare contracts Average fleet count 50,400 52,600 50,800 53,300 (4)% (5)% End of period fleet count 48,500 51,700 48,500 51,700 (6)% (6)% Customer vehicles under SCS contracts End of period fleet count (4) 13,500 13,600 13,500 13,600 (1)% (1)% End of period power vehicles (4) 4,100 4,100 4,100 4,100 -% -% Customer vehicles under DTS contracts End of period fleet count (4) 19,900 11,300 19,900 11,300 76% 76% End of period power vehicles (4) 7,600 5,300 7,600 5,300 43% 43% Used vehicle sales (UVS) End of period fleet count 9,500 7,000 9,500 7,000 36% 36% Used vehicles sold 6,000 5,500 12,600 10,600 9% 19% UVS pricing change (5) Tractors (19 )% (41 )% (27 )% (38 )% Trucks (27 )% (34 )% (28 )% (26 )% ________________ (1) Active fleet count is calculated as those units currently earning revenue and not classified as not yet earning or no longer earning units. (2) Rental utilization is calculated using the number of days units are rented divided by the number of days units available to rent based on the days in a calendar year (excluding trailers). (3) Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in average rental rate per day on power units using constant currency. (4) These vehicle counts are also included within the fleet counts for ChoiceLease, Commercial rental and SelectCare. (5) Represents percentage change compared to prior year period in average sales proceeds on used vehicle sales using constant currency.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED This press release and accompanying tables include "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, we provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the following non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release: Non-GAAP Financial Measure Comparable GAAP Measure Reconciliation in Section Entitled Operating Revenue Measures: Operating Revenue Total Revenue Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations FMS Operating Revenue FMS Total Revenue Business Segment Information - Unaudited SCS Operating Revenue SCS Total Revenue DTS Operating Revenue DTS Total Revenue Operating Revenue Growth Total Revenue Growth Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations FMS EBT as a % of FMS Operating Revenue FMS EBT as a % of FMS Total Revenue Business Segment Information - Unaudited SCS EBT as a % of SCS Operating Revenue SCS EBT as a % of SCS Total Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Operating Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Total Revenue Comparable Earnings Measures: Comparable Earnings Before Income Tax and Comparable Tax Rate Earnings Before Income Tax and Effective Tax Rate from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable Earnings Earnings from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable EPS EPS from Continuing Operations Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Unaudited Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) Not Applicable. However, the non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average equity is provided in the following reconciliations. Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Net Earnings Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Cash Flow Measures: Total Cash Generated and Free Cash Flow Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations Appendix - Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED Set forth in the table below is an overview of each non-GAAP financial measure and why management believes that presentation of each non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. See reconciliations for each of these measures following this table. Operating Revenue Measures: Operating Revenue FMS Operating Revenue SCS Operating Revenue DTS Operating Revenue Operating Revenue Growth FMS EBT as a % of FMS Operating Revenue SCS EBT as a % of SCS Operating Revenue DTS EBT as a % of DTS Operating Revenue Operating revenue is defined as total revenue for Ryder or each business segment (FMS, SCS and DTS) excluding any (1) fuel and (2) subcontracted transportation. We use operating revenue to evaluate the operating performance of our core businesses and as a measure of sales activity at the consolidated level for Ryder System, Inc., as well as for each of our business segments. We also use segment EBT as a percentage of segment operating revenue for each business segment for the same reason. Note: FMS EBT, SCS EBT and DTS EBT, our primary measures of segment performance, are not non-GAAP measures. Fuel: We exclude FMS, SCS and DTS fuel from the calculation of our operating revenue measures, as fuel is an ancillary service that we provide our customers. Fuel revenue is impacted by fluctuations in market fuel prices and the costs are largely a pass-through to our customers, resulting in minimal changes in our profitability during periods of steady market fuel prices. However, profitability may be positively or negatively impacted by rapid changes in market fuel prices during a short period of time, as customer pricing for fuel services is established based on current market fuel costs. Subcontracted transportation: We exclude subcontracted transportation from the calculation of our operating revenue measures, as these services are also typically a pass-through to our customers and, therefore, fluctuations result in minimal changes to our profitability. While our SCS and DTS business segments subcontract certain transportation services to third party providers, our FMS business segment does not engage in subcontracted transportation and, therefore, this item is not applicable to FMS. Comparable Earnings Measures: Comparable Earnings before Income Taxes (EBT) Comparable Earnings Comparable Earnings per Diluted Common Share (EPS) Comparable Tax Rate Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) Comparable EBT, Comparable Earnings and Comparable EPS are defined, respectively, as GAAP EBT, earnings and EPS, all from continuing operations, excluding (1) non-operating pension costs, net and (2) other items impacting comparability (as further described below). We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and allow for better year-over-year comparison of operating performance. Non-operating pension costs, net: Our comparable earnings measures exclude non-operating pension costs, net, which include the amortization of net actuarial loss and prior service cost, interest cost and expected return on plan assets components of pension and postretirement benefit costs, as well as any significant charges for settlements or curtailments if recognized. We exclude non-operating pension costs, net because we consider these to be impacted by financial market performance and outside the operational performance of our business. Other Items Impacting Comparability: Our comparable and adjusted earnings measures also exclude other significant items that are not representative of our business operations and vary from period to period. Comparable Tax Rate is computed using the same methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the marginal tax rates to which the non-GAAP adjustments are related. Adjusted ROE is defined as adjusted net earnings divided by adjusted average shareholders' equity and represents the rate of return on shareholders' investment. Other items impacting comparability described above are excluded, as applicable, from the calculation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted average shareholders' equity. We also exclude any significant charges for pension settlements or curtailments from the calculation of adjusted net earnings. We use adjusted ROE as an internal measure of how effectively we use the owned capital invested in our operations. Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Comparable EBITDA is defined as net earnings, first adjusted to exclude discontinued operations and the following items, all from continuing operations: (1) non-operating pension costs, net and (2) any other items that are not representative of our business operations (these items are the same items that are excluded from comparable earnings measures for the relevant periods as described immediately above) and then adjusted further for (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation, (4) used vehicle sales results and (5) amortization. We believe comparable EBITDA provides investors with useful information, as it is a standard measure commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties to measure financial performance and our ability to service debt and meet our payment obligations. We believe that the inclusion of comparable EBITDA also provides consistency in financial reporting and aids investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results. Our presentation of comparable EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Comparable EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Cash Flow Measures: Total Cash Generated Free Cash Flow We consider total cash generated and free cash flow to be important measures of comparative operating performance, as our principal sources of operating liquidity are cash from operations and proceeds from the sale of revenue earning equipment. Total Cash Generated is defined as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities, (2) net cash provided by the sale of revenue earning equipment, (3) net cash provided by the sale of operating property and equipment and (4) other cash inflows from investing activities. We believe total cash generated is an important measure of total cash flows generated from our ongoing business activities. Free Cash Flow is defined as the net amount of cash generated from operating activities and investing activities (excluding acquisitions) from continuing operations. We calculate free cash flow as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities, (2) net cash provided by the sale of revenue earning equipment and operating property and equipment, and (3) other cash inflows from investing activities, less (4) purchases of property and revenue earning equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for debt service and for shareholders, after making capital investments required to support ongoing business operations. Our calculation of free cash flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED OPERATING REVENUE RECONCILIATION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 3,182 2,884 $ 6,279 5,836 Subcontracted transportation and fuel (621 ) (558 ) (1,223 ) (1,164 ) Operating revenue (1) $ 2,561 2,326 $ 5,056 4,672

TOTAL CASH GENERATED / FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,078 1,221 Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (2) 317 447 Total cash generated (1) 1,395 1,668 Purchases of property and revenue earning equipment (2) (1,324 ) (1,652 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 71 16 ________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Included in cash flows from investing activities Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

COMPARABLE EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 126 (18 ) $ 212 122 Non-operating pension costs, net 7 8 15 16 Acquisition costs 1 - 5 - FMS U.K. exit - (4 ) - (18 ) Currency translation adjustment loss - 183 - 183 Other, net - 1 (2 ) - Comparable earnings from continuing operations (1) (2) $ 134 170 $ 230 303 Tax rate on continuing operations 29.1% 140.8% 27.7% 50.0% Tax adjustments and income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (0.1)% (112.2)% (0.3)% (22.7)% Comparable tax rate on continuing operations (2) 29.0% 28.6% 27.4% 27.3% ________________ (1) The comparable provision for income taxes is computed using the same methodology as the GAAP provision for income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the marginal tax rates to which the non-GAAP adjustments are related. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY RECONCILIATION Twelve months ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 495 574 Other items impacting comparability 10 96 Tax impact (1) (6 ) 38 Adjusted net earnings $ 499 708 Average shareholders' equity $ 3,082 2,976 Average adjustments to shareholders' equity (2) (7 ) (19 ) Adjusted average shareholders' equity $ 3,075 2,957 Adjusted return on equity (3) 16% 24% ________________ (1) Represents income taxes on other items impacting comparability. (2) Represents the impact of other items impacting comparability, net of tax, to equity for the respective periods. (3) Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted net earnings into Adjusted average shareholders' equity.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES / COMPARABLE EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION RECONCILIATION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) $ 127 (18 ) $ 212 121 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1 ) - - 1 Provision for income taxes 52 62 80 123 EBT 178 44 292 245 Non-operating pension costs, net 10 10 21 20 Acquisition costs 1 - 6 - FMS U.K. exit, primarily net commercial claim proceeds - (5 ) - (36 ) Currency translation adjustment loss - 188 - 188 Other, net (1 ) - (2 ) (1 ) Comparable EBT (1) 188 237 317 416 Interest expense 96 72 188 137 Depreciation 428 412 852 857 Used vehicle sales, net (19 ) (55 ) (39 ) (125 ) Amortization 11 8 22 17 Comparable EBITDA $ 704 674 $ 1,340 1,302 ________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of earnings before income taxes from continuing operations to comparable earnings before income taxes from continuing operations is set forth in this table. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions) Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change Total revenue $ 12,700 11,783 8% Subcontracted transportation and fuel (2,400 ) (2,286 ) 5% Operating revenue (1) $ 10,300 9,497 8%

COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions, except per share amounts) Third Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 EPS from continuing operations $3.12 - $3.32 $11.15 - $11.65 Non-operating pension costs 0.19 0.74 Restructuring and other, net (0.01 ) 0.02 Comparable EPS from continuing operations forecast (1) $3.30 - $3.50 $11.90 - $12.40

TOTAL CASH GENERATED / FREE CASH FLOW FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions) 2024 Forecast Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 2,400 Proceeds from sales (primarily revenue earning equipment) (2) 600 Total cash generated (1) 3,000 Purchases of property and revenue earning equipment (2) (3) (2,800 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 200 ________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Included in cash flows from investing activities. (3) Amount updated to correct typographical error.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY FORECAST RECONCILIATION (In millions) 2024 Forecast Net earnings $ 500 Other items impacting comparability (1) 5 Tax impact (2) - Adjusted net earnings for ROE (numerator) (3) [A] $ 505 Average shareholders' equity $ 3,100 Adjustment to equity (4) - Adjusted average total equity (denominator) (3) [B] $ 3,100 Adjusted return on equity (3) [A]/[B] 16 % ________________ (1) Forecasted other items impacting comparability includes other, net of $5 million. (2) Represents the tax provision on other items impacting comparability. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP elements of the calculation have been reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures. A numerical reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and average shareholders' equity to adjusted average total equity set forth in this table. (4) Represents the impact to equity of items to arrive at adjusted earnings. Note: Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

