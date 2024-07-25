LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its second quarter 2024 results.

2024 Second Quarter Results

On a reported basis, compared to second quarter 2023: Net sales decreased 2 percent to $2,091 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 2 percent Plumbing Products' net sales increased 2 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales increased 1 percent Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 7 percent In local currency, North American and International sales both decreased 1 percent Gross margin increased 130 basis points to 37.5 percent from 36.2 percent Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $397 million from $403 million Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 19.0 percent from 18.9 percent Net income increased to $1.17 per share, compared to $1.16 per share

Compared to second quarter 2023, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent, were as follows: Gross margin increased 140 basis points to 37.6 percent from 36.2 percent Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $399 million from $404 million Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 19.1 percent from 19.0 percent Net income increased 1 percent to $1.20 per share, compared to $1.19 per share

Liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $1,398 million (including availability under our revolving credit facility)

"During the first half of this year, we continued to deliver solid results and shareholder value, despite a challenging environment, through the strength of our operating performance," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "In the second quarter, we delivered strong adjusted operating profit margin of 19.1 percent and grew adjusted earnings per share by 1 percent. Additionally, our capital allocation strategy enabled us to return $206 million to shareholders though dividends and share repurchases."

"In the second half of the year, we anticipate ongoing demand headwinds as market conditions remain challenged. However, with our continued focus on execution and operational efficiencies, we are well positioned to drive operating margin expansion for the full year. Additionally, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the repair and remodel market and the strength of our brands and product portfolio," said Allman. "We now anticipate our 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share, compared to our previous expectations of $4.00 to $4.25 per share."

Dividend Declaration

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on August 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2024.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The 2024 second quarter supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 800-549-8228 or 646-564-2877. Please use the conference identification number 45864.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing 888-660-6264 or 646-517-3975. Please use the playback passcode 45864#. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through August 25, 2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity, and to a lesser extent, new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands, to develop innovative products and respond to changing consumer purchasing practices and preferences, our ability to maintain our public image and reputation, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of materials, our dependence on suppliers and service providers, extreme weather events and changes in climate, risks associated with our international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have acquired and may in the future acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce, risks associated with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and attacks and risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 2,091 $ 2,127 $ 4,017 $ 4,106 Cost of sales 1,306 1,358 2,547 2,668 Gross profit 785 769 1,470 1,438 Selling, general and administrative expenses 388 366 755 720 Operating profit 397 403 715 718 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (26 ) (28 ) (50 ) (56 ) Other, net (5 ) (1 ) (10 ) (3 ) (31 ) (29 ) (61 ) (59 ) Income before income taxes 366 374 655 659 Income tax expense 94 96 154 160 Net income 272 278 501 499 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 15 28 31 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 258 $ 263 $ 473 $ 468 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 1.17 $ 1.16 $ 2.14 $ 2.07 Average diluted common shares outstanding 220 226 221 226

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 2,091 $ 2,127 $ 4,017 $ 4,106 Gross profit, as reported $ 785 $ 769 $ 1,470 $ 1,438 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 1 1 5 (3 ) Gross profit, as adjusted $ 786 $ 770 $ 1,475 $ 1,435 Gross margin, as reported 37.5 % 36.2 % 36.6 % 35.0 % Gross margin, as adjusted 37.6 % 36.2 % 36.7 % 34.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 388 $ 366 $ 755 $ 720 Rationalization charges 1 - 1 1 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 387 $ 366 $ 754 $ 719 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales, as reported 18.6 % 17.2 % 18.8 % 17.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales, as adjusted 18.5 % 17.2 % 18.8 % 17.5 % Operating profit, as reported $ 397 $ 403 $ 715 $ 718 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 2 1 6 (2 ) Operating profit, as adjusted $ 399 $ 404 $ 721 $ 716 Operating margin, as reported 19.0 % 18.9 % 17.8 % 17.5 % Operating margin, as adjusted 19.1 % 19.0 % 17.9 % 17.4 %

(1) Represents income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations Income before income taxes, as reported $ 366 $ 374 $ 655 $ 659 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 2 1 6 (2 ) Realized (gains) from private equity funds - - - (1 ) Income before income taxes, as adjusted 368 375 660 656 Tax at 24.5% rate (90 ) (92 ) (162 ) (161 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 15 28 31 Net income, as adjusted $ 264 $ 268 $ 470 $ 464 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 1.20 $ 1.19 $ 2.13 $ 2.05 Average diluted common shares outstanding 220 226 221 226

(1) Represents income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Net income per common share $ 4.03 $ 4.18 Rationalization charges 0.02 0.02 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 4.05 $ 4.20

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Balance Sheet Assets Current assets: Cash and cash investments $ 398 $ 634 Receivables 1,314 1,090 Inventories 1,057 1,022 Prepaid expenses and other 129 110 Total current assets 2,898 2,856 Property and equipment, net 1,116 1,121 Goodwill 601 604 Other intangible assets, net 359 377 Operating lease right-of-use assets 254 268 Other assets 137 139 Total assets $ 5,365 $ 5,363 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 924 $ 840 Notes payable 3 3 Accrued liabilities 718 852 Total current liabilities 1,645 1,695 Long-term debt 2,945 2,945 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 245 258 Other liabilities 347 349 Total liabilities 5,183 5,247 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 18 Equity 182 98 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,365 $ 5,363

As of June 30, 2024 2023 Other Financial Data Working capital days Receivable days 54 54 Inventory days 82 80 Payable days 71 70 Working capital $ 1,447 $ 1,557 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 18.4 % 18.9 %

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 648 $ 632 Working capital changes (395 ) (184 ) Net cash from operating activities 252 448 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Purchase of Company common stock (290 ) (81 ) Cash dividends paid (128 ) (129 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (12 ) (49 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest (15 ) - Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 77 Payment of term loan - (200 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 75 23 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (33 ) (23 ) Decrease in debt, net (1 ) (4 ) Net cash for financing activities (404 ) (386 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (74 ) (133 ) Acquisition of business (4 ) - Other, net (1 ) (4 ) Net cash for investing activities (80 ) (137 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments (5 ) 3 Cash and Cash Investments: Decrease for the period (236 ) (72 ) At January 1 634 452 At June 30 $ 398 $ 380

As of June 30, 2024 2023 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 398 $ 380 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 1,398 $ 1,380

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,253 $ 1,225 2 % $ 2,445 $ 2,447 - % Operating profit, as reported $ 247 $ 244 $ 472 $ 450 Operating margin, as reported 19.7 % 19.9 % 19.3 % 18.4 % Rationalization charges (income) 2 1 5 (3 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 249 245 477 447 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.9 % 20.0 % 19.5 % 18.3 % Depreciation and amortization 27 25 53 50 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 276 $ 270 $ 530 $ 497 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 838 $ 902 (7 )% $ 1,572 $ 1,659 (5 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 174 $ 180 $ 299 $ 312 Operating margin, as reported 20.8 % 20.0 % 19.0 % 18.8 % Rationalization charges - - 1 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 174 180 299 313 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.8 % 20.0 % 19.0 % 18.9 % Depreciation and amortization 9 9 19 17 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 184 $ 189 $ 318 $ 330 Total Net sales $ 2,091 $ 2,127 (2 )% $ 4,017 $ 4,106 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 421 $ 424 $ 771 $ 762 General corporate expense, net (24 ) (21 ) (55 ) (44 ) Operating profit, as reported 397 403 715 718 Operating margin, as reported 19.0 % 18.9 % 17.8 % 17.5 % Rationalization charges (income) - segment 2 1 6 (2 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 399 404 721 716 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.1 % 19.0 % 17.9 % 17.4 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 36 34 72 67 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 1 4 3 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 437 $ 439 $ 797 $ 786

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change North American Net sales $ 1,695 $ 1,718 (1 )% $ 3,220 $ 3,273 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 360 $ 358 $ 645 $ 624 Operating margin, as reported 21.2 % 20.8 % 20.0 % 19.1 % Rationalization charges (income) 1 1 4 (2 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 361 359 649 622 Operating margin, as adjusted 21.3 % 20.9 % 20.2 % 19.0 % Depreciation and amortization 23 22 47 43 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 385 $ 381 $ 695 $ 665 International Net sales $ 397 $ 409 (3 )% $ 797 $ 833 (4 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 61 $ 66 $ 126 $ 138 Operating margin, as reported 15.4 % 16.1 % 15.8 % 16.6 % Rationalization charges 1 - 2 - Operating profit, as adjusted 62 66 128 138 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.6 % 16.1 % 16.1 % 16.6 % Depreciation and amortization 13 12 25 24 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 75 $ 78 $ 153 $ 162 Total Net sales $ 2,091 $ 2,127 (2 )% $ 4,017 $ 4,106 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 421 $ 424 $ 771 $ 762 General corporate expense, net (24 ) (21 ) (55 ) (44 ) Operating profit, as reported 397 403 715 718 Operating margin, as reported 19.0 % 18.9 % 17.8 % 17.5 % Rationalization charges (income) - segment 2 1 6 (2 ) Operating profit, as adjusted 399 404 721 716 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.1 % 19.0 % 17.9 % 17.4 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 36 34 72 67 Depreciation and amortization - other 2 1 4 3 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 437 $ 439 $ 797 $ 786

