The Shyft Group, Inc.: The Shyft Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Delivered sales of $193 million, EPS of $0.06 and adjusted EPS of $0.16

Received order for 150 Blue Arc EV Trucks from FedEx; Blue Arc Class 4 vehicle production remains on track for 2024

Acquired Independent Truck Upfitters (ITU) to further accelerate Specialty Vehicles growth

Increased full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA midpoint with updated outlook now at $45 to $50 million

NOVI, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023:

Sales of $192.8 million, a decrease of $32.3 million, or 14.4%, from $225.1 million

Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.13 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million, or 6.5% of sales, a decrease of $3.4 million, from $15.9 million, or 7.0% of sales; Results include $5.9 million of EV program related costs versus $7.4 million in the prior year

Adjusted net income of $5.3 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.25 per share in the second quarter of 2023

Consolidated backlog1 of $354.4 million as of June 30, 2024, down $155.8 million, or 30.5%, compared to $510.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

"We continued to drive our Shyft operating strategy and saw progress in the quarter despite ongoing market softness. The SV team delivered another strong financial quarter, FVS generated sequential margin improvement, and Blue Arc achieved milestones that position us for vehicle delivery later this year," said John Dunn, President and CEO.

M&A Transaction Update

Acquired Independent Truck Upfitters (ITU), a Midwest-based provider of vocational service body upfit for commercial fleets and government service vehicles on July 24, 2024. ITU sales were approximately $55 million in 2023 with three locations in Iowa, Michigan, and Missouri.

The ITU acquisition aligns with our Specialty Vehicles segment growth strategy by expanding our service body product offerings and upfit capabilities. This transaction provides unique synergies and cross-selling opportunities with current products, adds chassis pools, and increases ship-thru capability to support future growth.

Relevant transaction details include:

Initial cash consideration of $46 million, subject to customary adjustments, with an $8 million earnout subject to annual business performance over the next two years

Expected EBITDA multiple less than 6.0x adjusted for tax benefits and synergies; Acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2025

Forecasted to deliver ROIC greater than 15% by Year 3 of the transaction

Funded with cash on hand and borrowings under our existing credit facility; Expected net leverage ratio of approximately 2.75x in the third quarter of 2024 and decreasing by year end 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

"Our team remains focused on delivering our financial commitments for the year while we position the company for future growth. Our balance sheet remains solid, provides flexibility, and gives us the confidence to invest in growth initiatives," said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.

Full-year 2024 outlook, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales to be in the range of $800 million to $850 million; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $45 to $50 million, including EV spending of $20 to $25 million

Net income of $2.6 to $6.9 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 20%

Earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.20

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.50

Capital expenditures of approximately $20 to $25 million

Free cash flow of $25 to $35 million

Dunn concluded, "Our recently announced strategic actions, including organizational streamlining and the ITU acquisition, have positioned us well for sustainable growth. In addition, we are actively preparing for Blue Arc production in late 2024 and building the commercial pipeline across the business. We believe these catalysts will enable us to deliver meaningful financial improvement in 2025."

Footnote: 1.) Consolidated backlog does not reflect Blue Arc order activity

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Shyft Group will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: https://theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

Conference Call: 1-844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international)

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,958

$ 9,957 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $412 and $276 93,698

79,573 Contract assets 39,237

50,305 Inventories 94,593

105,135 Other receivables - chassis pool agreements 19,555

34,496 Other current assets 7,489

7,462 Total current assets 263,530

286,928







Property, plant and equipment, net 78,952

83,437 Right of use assets - operating leases 42,810

45,827 Goodwill 48,880

48,880 Intangible assets, net 43,530

45,268 Net deferred tax asset 17,310

17,300 Other assets 2,556

2,409 TOTAL ASSETS $ 497,568

$ 530,049 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 73,971

$ 99,855 Accrued warranty 8,136

7,231 Accrued compensation and related taxes 14,509

13,526 Contract liabilities 5,623

4,756 Operating lease liability 9,978

10,817 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 9,551

11,965 Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements 19,555

34,496 Current portion of long-term debt 225

185 Total current liabilities 141,548

182,831







Other non-current liabilities 7,153

8,184 Long-term operating lease liability 34,580

36,724 Long-term debt, less current portion 65,197

50,144 Total liabilities 248,478

277,883 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) -

- Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,448 and 34,303 outstanding 96,651

93,705 Retained earnings 152,439

158,461 Total shareholders' equity 249,090

252,166 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 497,568

$ 530,049

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



































Sales

$ 192,780



$ 225,101



$ 390,669



$ 468,540

Cost of products sold



152,193





182,347





316,020





382,862

Gross profit



40,587





42,754





74,649





85,678



































Operating expenses:































Research and development



4,506





5,890





8,225





12,839

Selling, general and administrative



32,353





30,270





64,626





62,559

Total operating expenses



36,859





36,160





72,851





75,398



































Operating income



3,728





6,594





1,798





10,280



































Other income (expense)































Interest expense



(1,753)





(1,477)





(3,806)





(3,125)

Other income



80





124





177





194

Total other expense



(1,673)





(1,353)





(3,629)





(2,931)



































Income (loss) before income taxes



2,055





5,241





(1,831)





7,349

Income tax expense (benefit)



(109)





556





674





986

Net income (loss)



2,164





4,685





(2,505)





6,363

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-





-





-





32



































Net income (loss) attributable to The Shyft Group Inc.

$ 2,164



$ 4,685



$ (2,505)



$ 6,395



































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.06



$ 0.13



$ (0.07)



$ 0.18

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.06



$ 0.13



$ (0.07)



$ 0.18



































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



34,402





34,935





34,361





34,995

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



34,474





34,991





34,361





35,161



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Six Months

Ended June 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss) $ (2,505)

$ 6,363

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and amortization

9,210



8,050

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

3,484



3,090

Loss on disposal of assets

83



128

Deferred income taxes

(9)



-

Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets

(3,057)



68,064

Changes in inventories

10,542



(1,142)

Changes in accounts payable

(21,002)



(38,567)

Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes

983



303

Changes in accrued warranty

905



(1,143)

Changes in other assets and liabilities

(1,461)



(9,525)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(2,827)



35,621















Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(9,243)



(10,963)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

90



82

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-



(500)

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,153)



(11,381)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from long-term debt

65,000



70,000

Payments on long-term debt

(50,000)



(81,000)

Payments of dividends

(3,481)



(3,653)

Purchase and retirement of common stock

-

(8,786)

Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards

(538)



(4,541)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

10,981



(27,980)















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(999)



(3,740)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,957



11,548















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,958

$ 7,808





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)





















































Business Segments























Fleet Vehicles





Specialty



Eliminations &

















& Services





Vehicles



Other



Consolidated





Fleet vehicle sales $

92,244

$

- $ -

$ 92,244





Motorhome chassis sales



-





18,946



-



18,946





Other specialty vehicles sales



-





58,062



76



58,138





Aftermarket parts and accessories sales



17,596





5,856



-



23,452





Total Sales $

109,840

$

82,864

$ 76

$ 192,780







































Adjusted EBITDA $

8,368

$

17,549

$ (13,445)

$ 12,472







The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)



























Business Segments























Fleet Vehicles





Specialty



Eliminations &

















& Services





Vehicles



Other



Consolidated





Fleet vehicle sales

$ 125,291



$ -

$ -

$ 125,291





Motorhome chassis sales



-





30,099



-



30,099





Other specialty vehicles sales



-





51,652



(1,443)



50,209





Aftermarket parts and accessories sales



13,692





5,810



-



19,502





Total Sales

$ 138,983



$ 87,561

$ (1,443)

$ 225,101







































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,468



$ 17,367

$ (13,968)

$ 15,867





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)









Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)









Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023





Sept. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Fleet Vehicles and Services

$ 294,586

$ 356,089

$ 325,003



$ 383,448

$

437,802

Specialty Vehicles



59,856



83,334



84,269





80,983



72,402

Total Backlog

$ 354,442

$ 439,423

$ 409,272



$ 464,431

$

510,204



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our operations.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months June 30, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2024 % of sales

2023 % of sales Net income $ 2,164 1.1 %

$ 4,685 2.1 % Add (subtract):









Restructuring and other related charges 1,146



1,253

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 399



-

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,010



1,263

Legacy legal matters 150



-

Loss from write-off of assets 147



-

CEO transition 37



2,287

Non-recurring professional fees -



160

Tax effect of adjustments (705)



(981)

Adjusted net income $ 5,348 2.8 %

$ 8,667 3.9 %











Net income $ 2,164 1.1 %

$ 4,685 2.1 % Add (subtract):









Depreciation and amortization 4,775



4,186

Income tax expense (benefit) (109)



556

Interest expense 1,753



1,477

EBITDA $ 8,583 4.5 %

$ 10,904 4.8 % Add:









Restructuring and other related charges 1,146



1,253

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 399



-

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,010



1,263

Legacy legal matters 150



-

Loss from write-off of assets 147



-

CEO transition 37



2,287

Non-recurring professional fees -



160

Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,472 6.5 %

$ 15,867 7.0 %











Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.06



$ 0.13

Add (subtract):









Restructuring and other related charges 0.04



0.04

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 0.01



-

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.06



0.04

Legacy legal matters 0.01



-

Loss from write-off of assets -



-

CEO transition -



0.07

Non-recurring professional fees -



-

Tax effect of adjustments (0.02)



(0.03)

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.16



$ 0.25



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, The Shyft Group, Inc.

2024



2023

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,827)

$ 35,621

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(9,243)



(10,963)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

90



82

Free cash flow $ (11,980)

$ 24,740



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)













Outlook





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 The Shyft Group, Inc.



Low

Mid

High Income from continuing operations



$ 2,600

$ 4,750

$ 6,900 Add:













Depreciation and amortization



21,000

20,450

19,900 Interest expense



8,400

8,400

8,400 Taxes



640

1,195

1,750 EBITDA



$ 32,640

$ 34,795

$ 36,950 Add:













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

12,360

12,705

13,050 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 45,000

$ 47,500

$ 50,000















Earnings per share



$ 0.07

$ 0.14

$ 0.20 Add:













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

0.35

0.36

0.37 Less tax effect of adjustments



(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.07) Adjusted earnings per share



$ 0.35

$ 0.43

$ 0.50

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.