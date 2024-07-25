

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $192.439 million, or $4.99 per share. This compares with $232.250 million, or $5.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $1.769 billion from $1.857 billion last year.



Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $192.439 Mln. vs. $232.250 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.99 vs. $5.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.769 Bln vs. $1.857 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.05 to $11.45



