

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.



Second quarter GAAP net income increased 2.4% to $515 million, or $0.38 per share. Adjusted net income increased 3.2% to $618 million, and adjusted EPS increased 7.1% to $0.45. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the second quarter increased 3.5% to $3.9 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales were up 3.4%. Analysts on average had estimated $3.91 billion in revenue.



