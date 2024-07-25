NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Brines Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) (" NOA " or the " Company ") announces it has engaged ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP "), pursuant to an agreement dated July 23, 2024 (" Market Maker Agreement "), to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange policies (" TSXV ") and other applicable legislation. The Market Maker Agreement is subject to TSXV review and approval.

ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an initial term of three (3) months (" Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements including, but not limited to NOA's future plans and objectives regarding its projects, which constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although NOA believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including lithium prices, continued availability of capital and financing, actual resources and accompanying concentrations, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. NOA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

