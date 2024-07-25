Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 14:00 Uhr
First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results; Net Interest Margin Expands, Loans Grew 14% And Deposits Grew 13% Over The Past 12 Months

EXTON, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "Our strategy of consistent balance sheet expansion delivered strong results in the second quarter. Loan growth surpassed our original expectations as our markets continue to thrive and competitors scale back on lending. Deposit growth is keeping pace with funding needs, and we continue to win new customers with our free banking services and award-winning customer service. Our net interest margin appears to have reached an inflection point due to pricing discipline implemented across the balance sheet."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 included:

  • Net income of $1.3 million, exceeding prior quarter by 1%
  • Total interest income grew 27% over the prior year second quarter
  • The net interest margin expanded from 3.35% in the first quarter to 3.43% in the second quarter
  • Total loans grew 4% during the second quarter, or 17% annualized (8% year-to-date)
  • Total deposits grew 5% during the second quarter, or 18% annualized (7% year-to-date)
  • Swap loan referral income was $62 thousand during the second quarter, totaling $245 thousand year-to-date, more than triple the entire prior year
  • There were no loans past due greater than 30 days, non-accrual loans or non-performing assets as of June 30, 2024
  • Book value per share grew 3% during the second quarter to $15.78
  • Named a "Best Places to Work" company by the Philadelphia Business Journal
  • Named Best Commercial Bank and Best Community Bank by the readers of the Main Line Times
  • Recognized as one of the top 100 performing community banks in 2023 with under $2 billion in assets in the US by American Banker

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $1.3 million, or $0.44 per common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.43 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.5 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the second quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets was 0.89% for the second quarter of 2024, down from 1.08% for the second quarter of 2023. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity was 11.27% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 13.78% for the same period last year.

Total interest income rose by $636 thousand, or 8%, from $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by 4% growth in loans during the second quarter.

Total interest income increased $1.9 million, marking a 27% rise from $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $9.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024. This growth was driven by a 14% expansion in loans compared to the previous year, complemented by an increased rate environment, positively impacting interest-earning assets.

Total interest income grew $3.9 million, or 29%, from $13.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $17.4 million for the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was directly related to the expansion of loans and increased rate environment as mentioned above.

Total interest expense rose by 8% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter. This increase stemmed from a 3 basis point rise in the cost of money market accounts and an 11 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, alongside a higher volume of money market accounts and time deposits quarter over quarter. Additionally, interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased by 64% due to an increase in the average balance of overnight advances during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter.

Total interest expense increased by 66%, climbing from $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The primary driver of this increased expense was a 79 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 156 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, coupled with a greater volume of money market accounts and time deposits year over year.

Total interest expense increased by 74%, growing from $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $7.8 million for the same period in 2024. Primary factors of this increase include a 96 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 176 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, along with greater volume in money market accounts, time deposits, and overnight FHLB borrowings when comparing the first six months of this year to the same period in the prior year.

In the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased by $321 thousand, or 7%, compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the net interest margin expanded by 8 basis points, increasing from 3.35% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.43% in the second quarter. The overall yield on interest-earning assets rose by 18 basis points during the second quarter, primarily driven by an 18 basis point increase in the yield on loans and an expanded loan volume, resulting in a total yield on loans of 6.32% for the second quarter of 2024. Conversely, due to increases in costs for money market and time deposit accounts, alongside a rise in the volume of money market and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 10 basis points to 3.55% during the second quarter. Consequently, the total cost of deposits increased by 9 basis points, climbing from 2.77% in the first quarter of 2024 to 2.86% in the second quarter.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $9.6 million, reflecting a 7% increase from $9.0 million for the same period in 2023. This growth was fueled by a $3.9 million, or 30%, increase in loan interest income, offset by a $3.2 million, or 78%, increase in deposit interest expense.

The provision for credit losses was $246 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, up from $64 thousand in the first quarter. Year over year, the provision for credit losses rose $226 thousand from $20 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 to $246 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. This increase included a $204 thousand charge-off for one loan relationship, contributing to the higher provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.77%, down from the 0.81% recorded on December 31, 2023, and lower than the 0.89% reported on June 30, 2023. As of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there were no non-performing assets. Also, there were no loans past due greater than 30 days as of June 30, 2024.

"Credit quality remains excellent, despite the charge-off recorded during the second quarter. This specific charge-off is considered an anomaly as the loan transitioned from current to charge-off within a quarter. Originating in 2006 as a second-lien home equity loan, it had occasionally shown signs of stress over the years, finally concluding with a sheriff sale in the second quarter. Our current exposure to similar loans is minimal, as we exited this line of business over a decade ago." commented Ranalli.

Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $291 thousand, compared to $396 thousand in the previous quarter and $213 thousand in the second quarter of the prior year. Specifically, swap referral fee income totaled $62 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $182 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and none in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $687 thousand, up from $413 thousand for the same period in the previous year. Swap referral fee income was $245 thousand in the first half of 2024, whereas there was none in the first half of 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $22 thousand, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Decreases in salaries & employee benefits and professional fees were partially offset by increases in occupancy & equipment, data processing, and other costs.

"Our outstanding results over the past several years have put us on a growth trajectory. As the bank grows, so does our need for additional office space to support our expanding team. We are excited to share that in April, we relocated our corporate headquarters to a larger space, which we believe will meet our needs for many years to come," commented Ranalli. "This move contributed to the increase in occupancy and equipment for the second quarter; however, we fully expect this number to decline and level out by the end of the fourth quarter with the satisfaction of our former lease."

Non-interest expenses increased $276 thousand, or 9%, when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2023. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.21% for the second quarter of 2024, down from 2.28% for the previous quarter and 2.29% for the second quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $6.7 million compared to $6.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $700 thousand, or 12%, was mostly attributed to increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy costs, and other expenses.

Deposits increased a net $23.4 million, or 5%, from $513.2 million on March 31, 2024, to $536.6 million on June 30, 2024. During the second quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits grew by $8.3 million, or 9%, from $96.4 million on March 31, 2024, to $104.7 million on June 30, 2024. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $331 thousand, or 1%, from $36.5 million on March 31, 2024, to $36.2 million on June 30, 2024. Money market deposits increased $393 thousand, or 0%, from $234.9 million on March 31, 2024, to $235.3 million on June 30, 2024. Certificates of deposit increased $15.0 million, or 10%, from $145.4 million on March 31, 2024, to $160.4 million on June 30, 2024. Between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, total deposits grew 13%, driven by strong growth in money markets and time deposits, which was partially offset by declines in non-interest-bearing checking and interest-bearing checking. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, consistent with the prior quarter.

With robust growth across all loan categories, the loan portfolio expanded by $23.6 million, representing a 4% increase, from $550.0 million on March 31, 2024, to $573.6 million on June 30, 2024.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:


Jun. 30,

2024

Dec. 31,

2023

Jun. 30,

2023





Commercial real estate

$ 457,437,009

$ 413,221,898

$ 390,330,435

Commercial construction

42,138,883

48,838,199

50,482,296

Commercial business

55,316,506

50,224,869

46,023,011

Consumer

18,697,974

19,099,155

17,843,210





Total loans

$ 573,590,372

$ 531,384,121

$ 504,678,952

Investment securities totaled $17.0 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $17.4 million on March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $8.7 million and a fair market value of $7.6 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.1 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $998 thousand as of March 31, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, amounts to $832 thousand, which is approximately 1.7% of total equity as of June 30, 2024. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale with a book value of $9.6 million and a fair value of $8.3 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.3 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.3 million as of March 31, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.0 million is included in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $1.4 million, or 3%, from $47.5 million on March 31, 2024, to $48.9 million on June 30, 2024, largely driven by net income generated. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, book value per share increased by 44 cents, or 3%, reaching $15.78.

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023




Cash and due from banks

$ 28,564,047

$ 23,820,615

Time deposits at other banks

100,000

100,000

Investments

16,956,492

25,840,840

Loans

573,590,372

531,384,121

Allowance for credit losses

(4,430,320)

(4,311,306)

Premises & equipment

7,724,875

7,639,939

Other assets

18,180,562

18,142,682




Total assets

$ 640,686,028

$ 602,616,891




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 104,706,183

$ 95,384,366

Interest-bearing checking

36,162,105

39,760,054

Money market

235,266,392

231,407,653

Time deposits

160,425,520

132,738,973

Total deposits

536,560,200

499,291,046

Short term borrowings

33,000,000

35,000,000

Long term borrowings

9,530,000

9,530,000

Subordinated debt

5,984,381

5,978,134

Other liabilities

6,733,643

6,682,220




Total liabilities

591,808,224

556,481,400




Common stock

3,098,431

3,093,414

Surplus

19,824,098

19,767,634

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,037,024)

(1,038,486)

Retained earnings

26,992,299

24,312,929




Total stockholders' equity

48,877,804

46,135,491




Total liabilities &

stockholders' equity

$ 640,686,028

$ 602,616,891

Performance Statistics (unaudited)

Qtr Ended

Jun. 30,

2024

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2024

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2023

Qtr Ended

Sep. 30,

2023

Qtr Ended

Jun. 30,

2023







Net interest margin

3.43 %

3.35 %

3.39 %

3.57 %

3.64 %







Nonperforming loans/

total loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.14 %

0.15 %







Nonperforming assets/

total assets

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.13 %

0.14 %







Allowance for credit losses/

total loans

0.77 %

0.80 %

0.81 %

0.88 %

0.89 %







Average loans/average

assets

92.7 %

92.4 %

91.1 %

92.2 %

91.6 %







Non-interest expenses * /

average assets

2.21 %

2.28 %

2.15 %

2.19 %

2.29 %







Efficiency ratio

63.3 %

65.5 %

63.1 %

60.1 %

62.5 %







Earnings per share - basic

and diluted**

$0.44

$0.43

$0.53

$0.51

$0.47







Book value per share**

$15.78

$15.34

$14.91

$14.31

$13.85







Total shares outstanding**

3,098,431

3,096,138

3,093,414

3,090,838

3,088,019







Weighted average shares outstanding**

3,097,433

3,094,951

3,092,277

3,089,441

3,086,782


* Annualized
** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in June 2023.

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended

Jun. 30,

2024

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2024

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2023

Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2023

Qtr. Ended

Jun. 30,

2023







INTEREST INCOME






Loans, including fees

$8,859,695

$8,228,102

$7,941,483

$7,633,163

$6,923,177

Securities

122,082

120,713

133,125

125,882

120,133

Other

34,964

31,735

105,679

33,221

67,207

Total interest income

9,016,741

8,380,550

8,180,287

7,792,266

7,110,517







INTEREST EXPENSE






Deposits

3,767,011

3,519,176

3,277,096

2,696,301

2,267,015

Borrowings

173,198

105,860

98,901

195,150

64,267

Subordinated debt

93,124

93,124

93,124

93,124

93,123

Total interest expense

4,033,333

3,718,160

3,469,121

2,984,575

2,424,405







Net interest income

4,983,408

4,662,390

4,711,166

4,807,691

4,686,112







Provision for credit losses

246,273

63,651

(263,073)

71,017

20,327







Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

4,737,135

4,598,739

4,974,239

4,736,674

4,665,785







NON-INTEREST INCOME






Service charges and other fees

104,748

100,164

94,656

109,894

107,841

BOLI income

59,613

51,356

50,730

50,237

49,281

Swap referral fee income

62,460

182,060

-

75,649

-

Other

64,085

62,548

62,701

61,527

55,740

Total non-interest income

290,906

396,128

208,087

297,307

212,862







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries & benefits

1,944,755

2,045,083

1,873,831

1,893,558

1,844,356

Occupancy & equipment

362,850

289,202

289,361

282,025

260,284

Professional fees

130,767

137,482

123,336

119,258

119,447

Advertising

81,510

81,745

83,506

58,354

65,917

Data processing

180,257

176,685

167,921

172,288

159,795

Other

636,589

584,926

567,428

543,465

611,336

Total non-interest expense

3,336,728

3,315,123

3,105,383

3,068,948

3,061,135







Income before federal income tax expense

1,691,313

1,679,744

2,076,943

1,965,033

1,817,512







Federal income tax expense

342,880

348,807

429,920

401,490

366,371







Net income

$1,348,433

$1,330,937

$1,647,023

$1,563,543

$1,451,141

Income Statements (unaudited)



Six Months

Ended
Jun. 30,

2024

Six Months

Ended
Jun. 30,

2023




INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees

$ 17,087,797

$ 13,146,330

Securities

242,795

251,483

Other

66,699

95,381

Total interest income

17,397,291

13,493,194




INTEREST EXPENSE



Deposits

7,286,187

4,086,658

Borrowings

279,058

190,887

Subordinated debt

186,248

186,247

Total interest expense

7,751,493

4,463,792




Net interest income

9,645,798

9,029,402




Provision for credit losses

309,924

86,626




Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

9,335,874

8,942,776




NON-INTEREST INCOME



Service charges and other fees

204,912

207,411

BOLI income

110,969

96,972

Swap referral fee income

244,520

-

Other

126,633

108,753

Total non-interest income

687,034

413,136




NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Salaries & benefits

3,989,838

3,679,277

Occupancy & equipment

652,052

518,025

Professional fees

268,249

234,750

Advertising

163,255

133,112

Data processing

356,942

307,603

Other

1,221,515

1,079,561

Total non-interest expense

6,651,851

5,952,328




Income before federal income tax expense

3,371,057

3,403,584




Federal income tax expense

691,687

688,155




Net income

$ 2,679,370

$ 2,715,429

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.