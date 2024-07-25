Today Ameresco Sunel Energy SA announced its role in the construction of Lightsource bp's 560 MWp Enipeas solar project in Greece. This flagship project, one of the largest solar sites in Europe, underscores Greece's commitment to sustainable energy and economic resilience. Ameresco Sunel Energy SA is a joint venture between Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Sunel Group, an international leading solar PV EPC contractor. The joint venture has successfully secured a contract to construct the Enipeas project for Lightsource bp, marking a notable advancement in Greece's solar energy sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725268408/en/

Solar Panels (Photo: Business Wire)

Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, started its operations in the United Kingdom in 2010, and has since developed an installed capacity exceeding 9.5 GW of solar projects across 19 markets.

The Enipeas project is located in the regions of Larissa and Fthiotida and it is expected to reach completion within 18 to 24 months. The project comprises two clusters: Skopia, a 400 MWp southern cluster and Kalithea, a 160 MWp northern cluster, where nearly 970,000 photovoltaic modules will be installed. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate 0.90 TWh of electricity annually, powering 225,000 households and reducing CO2 emissions by 379 kt per year.

"The 560 MWp Enipeas project contributes substantially to create a more sustainable future for Greece as it will provide affordable, secure, and cleaner energy and will support the country's decarbonization goals and energy independence. We are excited to partner with Ameresco Sunel Energy SA on Enipeas, one of the largest clean energy projects of its kind in Europe", said Natalia Paraskevopoulou, Lightsource bp Head of Country for Greece. "Additionally, the Enipeas project will contribute to boosting the local economy. The presence of workers and contractors will drive demand for housing, groceries, and other local services, generating additional income for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

As the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) provider, Ameresco Sunel Energy SA is dedicated to ensuring the project's success through sustainable practices. Ameresco Sunel Energy SA is deeply committed to supporting local communities through this project, having already hired several local contractors and service providers, including a local civil contractor, community liaison officer, security guards, environmental subcontractors, water supply services, aggregates, and concrete supplies as well as a welfare cleaner. Ameresco Sunel Energy SA has rented several accommodations in Skopia Village for project personnel and provided two tractors to the communities of Skopia and Kallithea. The team plans to further boost local employment by hiring additional workers, security guards, and subcontractors for various construction and infrastructure related jobs.

"Our efforts align with Lightsource bp's commitment of delivering cleaner, more secure energy while using local talent as much as possible for Greece," said George Sakellaris, CEO at Ameresco. "We're excited to work with the Lightsource bp -team in supporting the country's decarbonization and energy independence goals as well as the local economy."

"We are thrilled to be part of the Enipeas Solar PV Project. This collaboration with Ameresco and Lightsource bp highlights our commitment to accelerating the transition to renewable energy in Greece" said Konstantinos Zygouras, CEO of Sunel Group. "Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality EPC services that will make a lasting impact on the local community and environment."

To learn more about Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects. Most recently, bp has announced the intention to fully acquire Lightsource bp. It is currently operated as a 50:50 joint venture with bp.

Our purpose is to deliver affordable and sustainable solar power for businesses and communities around the world. Our team includes over 1200 industry specialists, working across 19 global regions. We provide a full service to our customers, from initial site selection, financing and permitting through to long-term management of solar projects.

For more information visit lightsourcebp.com, follow us on Twitter @lightsourcebp, Instagram @lightsourcebp, youtube @lightsourcebp or view our LinkedIn page.

About SUNEL Group

SUNEL Group is an international EPC contractor and Developer. Founded in 2006 by Greek stakeholders, the group has won the trust of the international investment community by its professionalism, reliability, efficiency, and work ethics, thus creating a strong and recognizable brand. Since 2012, Sunel has been rapidly expanding, by establishing operational centers in Athens, London, Valencia, Dubai and Istanbul. It has operated on 4 continents and has implemented to date 500+ projects, with a total capacity of over 1,000 MWp in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. It is currently constructing projects in Greece, Cyprus, Italy, United Kingdom and Chile, of a total capacity exceeding 1.000 MWp. For the next 5 years SUNEL is planning to develop solar projects and BESS of over 3.000 MW, in cooperation with strategic investors. For more information, visit www.sunelgroup.com.

The announcement of a customer's entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total project backlog. The company's share of this project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725268408/en/

Contacts:

Ameresco: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, news@ameresco.com