Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Timothy James Livett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC b) LEI 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 2.5p shares GB00BN455J50 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend reinvestment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 367.6218 pence per share 124 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 124 ordinary 2.5p shares 367.6218 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 24 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC