OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2024 second quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.74 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 second quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share.

"Our second quarter performance demonstrates the team's ability to deliver strong results," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "This provides further proof that our strategy to be the best in safety, service, and operational excellence will drive success. The entire Union Pacific team is energized behind this strategy and wants to win. As we build on the foundation we've laid over the past 12 months, we look forward to demonstrating what's possible for our great company."

Second Quarter Summary: 2024 vs. 2023

Financial Results: Solid Operating Income Growth Driven by Core Pricing Gains, Operating Efficiency, and Intermodal Equipment Sale

Operating revenue of $6.0 billion was up 1% driven by core pricing gains and increased volume partially offset by business mix and reduced fuel surcharge.

Freight revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue grew 2% as revenue carloads grew slightly.

Operating ratio was 60.0%, an improvement of 300 basis points. Lower quarterly fuel prices and an existing environmental remediation compliance order negatively impacted the operating ratio 10 and 30 basis points, respectively. A sale of intermodal equipment aided the operating ratio 70 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 9%.

Operating Performance: Continued Improvement Across Safety and Operational Excellence as Network Challenged by Weather

Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury and reportable derailment rates both improved.

Quarterly freight car velocity of 201 daily miles per car was flat.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 134 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 6% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,544 feet, a 2% increase.

Quarterly workforce productivity improved 5% to 1,031 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.080, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

2024 Outlook

Updated

Second half volume outlook remains uncertain based on economic indicators and coal demand

Profitability outlook continues positive momentum with strong service product, improving network efficiency, and solid pricing

Share repurchases of ~$1.5 billion in 2024

Affirmed

Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars

No change to long-term capital allocation strategy Capital plan of $3.4 billion



Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2024 earnings release presentation live at https://investor.unionpacific.com and via teleconference on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and 2nd Quarter Year-to-Date Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,638 $ 5,569 1 % $ 11,254 $ 11,225 - % Other revenues 369 394 (6 ) 784 794 (1 ) Total operating revenues 6,007 5,963 1 12,038 12,019 - Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,187 1,269 (6 ) 2,410 2,448 (2 ) Fuel 625 664 (6 ) 1,283 1,430 (10 ) Purchased services and materials 644 650 (1 ) 1,257 1,303 (4 ) Depreciation 596 577 3 1,190 1,149 4 Equipment and other rents 219 248 (12 ) 435 483 (10 ) Other 336 351 (4 ) 691 708 (2 ) Total operating expenses 3,607 3,759 (4 ) 7,266 7,521 (3 ) Operating Income 2,400 2,204 9 4,772 4,498 6 Other income, net 103 93 11 195 277 (30 ) Interest expense (319 ) (339 ) (6 ) (643 ) (675 ) (5 ) Income before income taxes 2,184 1,958 12 4,324 4,100 5 Income tax expense (511 ) (389 ) 31 (1,010 ) (901 ) 12 Net Income $ 1,673 $ 1,569 7 % $ 3,314 $ 3,199 4 % Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.75 $ 2.58 7 % $ 5.44 $ 5.25 4 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.74 $ 2.57 7 $ 5.43 $ 5.24 4 Weighted average number of shares - basic 609.4 608.7 - 609.3 609.6 - Weighted average number of shares - diluted 610.3 609.5 - 610.3 610.5 - Dividends declared per share $ 1.30 $ 1.30 - $ 2.60 $ 2.60 - Operating Ratio 60.0 % 63.0 % (3.0) pts 60.4 % 62.6 % (2.2) pts Effective Tax Rate 23.4 % 19.9 % 3.5 pts 23.4 % 22.0 % 1.4 pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited) 2nd Quarter Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 901 $ 890 1 % $ 1,844 $ 1,833 1 % Fertilizer 203 183 11 404 369 9 Food & refrigerated 278 255 9 563 518 9 Coal & renewables 339 429 (21 ) 727 934 (22 ) Bulk 1,721 1,757 (2 ) 3,538 3,654 (3 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 593 545 9 1,165 1,081 8 Metals & minerals 530 562 (6 ) 1,045 1,098 (5 ) Forest products 342 347 (1 ) 680 679 - Energy & specialized markets 658 632 4 1,337 1,245 7 Industrial 2,123 2,086 2 4,227 4,103 3 Automotive 659 625 5 1,270 1,212 5 Intermodal 1,135 1,101 3 2,219 2,256 (2 ) Premium 1,794 1,726 4 3,489 3,468 1 Total $ 5,638 $ 5,569 1 % $ 11,254 11,225 - % Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 200 197 2 % 410 399 3 % Fertilizer 62 48 29 109 93 17 Food & refrigerated 46 44 5 92 88 5 Coal & renewables 158 203 (22 ) 335 419 (20 ) Bulk 466 492 (5 ) 946 999 (5 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 169 164 3 333 321 4 Metals & minerals 184 210 (12 ) 354 398 (11 ) Forest products 55 55 - 108 107 1 Energy & specialized markets 147 144 2 301 283 6 Industrial 555 573 (3 ) 1,096 1,109 (1 ) Automotive 218 213 2 425 413 3 Intermodal [a] 798 749 7 1,537 1,483 4 Premium 1,016 962 6 1,962 1,896 3 Total 2,037 2,027 - % 4,004 4,004 - % Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,493 $ 4,527 (1 )% $ 4,493 $ 4,598 (2 )% Fertilizer 3,311 3,830 (14 ) 3,727 3,978 (6 ) Food & refrigerated 5,943 5,740 4 6,086 5,851 4 Coal & renewables 2,156 2,107 2 2,173 2,228 (2 ) Bulk 3,692 3,568 3 3,740 3,657 2 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,507 3,336 5 3,497 3,368 4 Metals & minerals 2,885 2,677 8 2,955 2,760 7 Forest products 6,249 6,337 (1 ) 6,272 6,360 (1 ) Energy & specialized markets 4,462 4,388 2 4,439 4,398 1 Industrial 3,825 3,646 5 3,855 3,701 4 Automotive 3,033 2,928 4 2,991 2,935 2 Intermodal [a] 1,421 1,471 (3 ) 1,444 1,521 (5 ) Premium 1,766 1,794 (2 ) 1,779 1,829 (3 ) Average $ 2,768 $ 2,748 1 % $ 2,811 $ 2,804 - %

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) Jun. 30, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,137 $ 1,055 Short-term investments 20 16 Other current assets 3,341 3,077 Investments 2,705 2,605 Properties, net 57,835 57,398 Operating lease assets 1,386 1,643 Other assets 1,393 1,338 Total assets $ 67,817 $ 67,132 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity Debt due within one year $ 727 $ 1,423 Other current liabilities 3,560 3,683 Debt due after one year 31,165 31,156 Operating lease liabilities 988 1,245 Deferred income taxes 13,166 13,123 Other long-term liabilities 1,722 1,714 Total liabilities 51,328 52,344 Total common shareholders' equity 16,489 14,788 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 67,817 $ 67,132

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Year-to-Date Millions, for the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 3,314 $ 3,199 Depreciation 1,190 1,149 Deferred and other income taxes 43 36 Other - net (514 ) (526 ) Cash provided by operating activities 4,033 3,858 Investing Activities Capital investments* (1,699 ) (1,607 ) Other - net 107 (67 ) Cash used in investing activities (1,592 ) (1,674 ) Financing Activities Debt repaid (1,807 ) (1,664 ) Dividends paid (1,588 ) (1,588 ) Debt issued 800 1,599 Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper 297 19 Share repurchase programs (100 ) (705 ) Other - net 30 11 Cash used in financing activities (2,368 ) (2,328 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 73 (144 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,074 987 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,147 $ 843 Free Cash Flow** Cash provided by operating activities $ 4,033 $ 3,858 Cash used in investing activities (1,592 ) (1,674 ) Dividends paid (1,588 ) (1,588 ) Free cash flow $ 853 $ 596

* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $96 million in 2024 and $14 million in 2023. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited) 2nd Quarter Year-to-Date For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Operating/Performance Statistics Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)* 201 202 - % 202 199 2 % Average train speed (miles per hour)* 23.3 24.1 (3 ) 23.7 24.1 (2 ) Average terminal dwell time (hours)* 22.7 23.3 (3 ) 23.1 23.6 (2 ) Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 134 126 6 134 125 7 Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 206,806 207,606 - 412,835 414,254 - Train length (feet) 9,544 9,316 2 9,415 9,238 2 Intermodal service performance index (%) 93 89 4 pts 93 85 8 pts Manifest/Automotive service performance index (%) 84 84 - pts 85 82 3 pts Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)** 83 79 4 pts 83 76 7 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 64 64 - pts 65 63 2 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,031 978 5 1,015 983 3 Total employees (average) 30,556 32,243 (5 ) 30,804 31,888 (3 )

Locomotive Fuel Statistics Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.73 $ 2.86 (5 )% $ 2.77 $ 3.04 (9 )% Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 223 226 (1 ) 453 458 (1 ) Fuel consumption rate*** 1.080 1.086 (1 ) 1.097 1.105 (1 )

Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions) Grain & grain products 19,995 18,858 6 % 40,644 38,902 4 % Fertilizer 3,570 2,953 21 6,857 6,089 13 Food & refrigerated 4,693 4,514 4 9,610 9,057 6 Coal & renewables 16,351 20,864 (22 ) 35,234 43,361 (19 ) Bulk 44,609 47,189 (5 ) 92,345 97,409 (5 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 8,069 7,214 12 15,496 14,305 8 Metals & minerals 8,301 9,209 (10 ) 16,366 18,156 (10 ) Forest products 5,663 5,815 (3 ) 11,243 11,364 (1 ) Energy & specialized markets 10,229 9,817 4 20,815 19,316 8 Industrial 32,262 32,055 1 63,920 63,141 1 Automotive 4,879 4,687 4 9,415 9,087 4 Intermodal 18,242 17,567 4 35,577 35,687 - Premium 23,121 22,254 4 44,992 44,774 - Total 99,992 101,498 (1 )% 201,257 205,324 (2 )%

* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 2024 Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,616 $ 5,638 $ 11,254 Other revenues 415 369 784 Total operating revenues 6,031 6,007 12,038 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,223 1,187 2,410 Fuel 658 625 1,283 Purchased services and materials 613 644 1,257 Depreciation 594 596 1,190 Equipment and other rents 216 219 435 Other 355 336 691 Total operating expenses 3,659 3,607 7,266 Operating Income 2,372 2,400 4,772 Other income, net 92 103 195 Interest expense (324 ) (319 ) (643 ) Income before income taxes 2,140 2,184 4,324 Income tax expense (499 ) (511 ) (1,010 ) Net Income $ 1,641 $ 1,673 $ 3,314 Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.69 $ 2.75 $ 5.44 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.74 $ 5.43 Weighted average number of shares - basic 609.2 609.4 609.3 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 610.2 610.3 610.3 Dividends declared per share $ 1.30 $ 1.30 $ 2.60 Operating Ratio 60.7 % 60.0 % 60.4 % Effective Tax Rate 23.3 % 23.4 % 23.4 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenue Statistics (unaudited) 2024 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year-to-Date Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 943 $ 901 $ 1,844 Fertilizer 201 203 404 Food & refrigerated 285 278 563 Coal & renewables 388 339 727 Bulk 1,817 1,721 3,538 Industrial chemicals & plastics 572 593 1,165 Metals & minerals 515 530 1,045 Forest products 338 342 680 Energy & specialized markets 679 658 1,337 Industrial 2,104 2,123 4,227 Automotive 611 659 1,270 Intermodal 1,084 1,135 2,219 Premium 1,695 1,794 3,489 Total $ 5,616 $ 5,638 $ 11,254 Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 210 200 410 Fertilizer 47 62 109 Food & refrigerated 46 46 92 Coal & renewables 177 158 335 Bulk 480 466 946 Industrial chemicals & plastics 164 169 333 Metals & minerals 170 184 354 Forest products 53 55 108 Energy & specialized markets 154 147 301 Industrial 541 555 1,096 Automotive 207 218 425 Intermodal [a] 739 798 1,537 Premium 946 1,016 1,962 Total 1,967 2,037 4,004 Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,494 $ 4,493 $ 4,493 Fertilizer 4,271 3,311 3,727 Food & refrigerated 6,231 5,943 6,086 Coal & renewables 2,189 2,156 2,173 Bulk 3,787 3,692 3,740 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,486 3,507 3,497 Metals & minerals 3,030 2,885 2,955 Forest products 6,297 6,249 6,272 Energy & specialized markets 4,416 4,462 4,439 Industrial 3,886 3,825 3,855 Automotive 2,947 3,033 2,991 Intermodal [a] 1,468 1,421 1,444 Premium 1,792 1,766 1,779 Average $ 2,855 $ 2,768 $ 2,811

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited) Debt / Net Income Millions, Except Ratios Jun. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2024 2023 Debt $ 31,892 $ 32,579 Net income 6,494 6,379 Debt / net income 4.9 5.1

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* Millions, Except Ratios Jun. 30, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2024 2023 Net income $ 6,494 $ 6,379 Add: Income tax expense 1,963 1,854 Depreciation 2,359 2,318 Interest expense 1,308 1,340 EBITDA $ 12,124 $ 11,891 Adjustments: Other income, net (409 ) (491 ) Interest on operating lease liabilities [b] 48 58 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,763 $ 11,458 Debt $ 31,892 $ 32,579 Operating lease liabilities 1,305 1,600 Adjusted debt $ 33,197 $ 34,179 Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA 2.8 3.0

[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2024, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2023, and adding the six months ended June 30, 2024. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. * Adjusted debt (total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other post retirement benefit) obligations) to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on present value of operating leases) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide reconciliations from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Pension and OPEB were funded at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

