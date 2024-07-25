Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after the market closes via press release. Given the pending acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited by Tapestry, Inc., the Company does not intend to hold conference calls to review its financial results going forward.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic, founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

