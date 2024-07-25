Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Announces Compliant US FDA Inspection of Operations in Oakdale, MN

Proven track record of consistent high quality confirmed at Pace® Life Sciences headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Pace® Life Sciences, a full-service FDA-registered GMP Analytical Testing laboratory and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, announced today a successful inspection from The Food & Drug Administration (FDA).



Lou Forcellini, Head of Quality Assurance at Pace® Life Sciences shared, "The latest successful inspection of our Oakdale central laboratory further underscores our steadfast quality leadership, the expertise of our laboratory professionals, and our commitment to data integrity and compliance through robust quality systems. I am extremely proud of the teams that work hard every day to ensure these successes." Earlier this year, the Pace® Life Sciences laboratory in San German, Puerto Rico, also was inspected by the FDA. Favorable outcomes from that inspection of the harmonized quality systems shared between the sites further demonstrate compliance and the company's dedication to consistently providing quality results to clients.

Serving pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers for over 15 years, the 60,000 ft2 Oakdale location has been at the forefront of testing gene therapies and many other life-changing drugs. Supporting clients from early-stage research and development to commercialization, the Oakdale facility offers a wide range of commercial product release and stability testing for raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, finished pharmaceuticals, and biologics. Top pharmaceutical companies work with Pace® as their trusted partner for analytical development and GMP Analytical Testing.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELABS.com.

ABOUT PACE®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

