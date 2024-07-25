HARMAN Awarded JLR's Global Supplier Excellence Award for Integrity

HARMAN is recognized for continued demonstration of exceptional collaboration and values

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., announces it has been named the winner of JLR's Global Supplier Excellence Award for Integrity, highlighting HARMAN's exceptional collaboration with JLR in delivering a best in class Over-The-Air (OTA) solution.

The annual Global Supplier Excellence Awards, held last month at JLR's Classic Works Coventry, celebrated the collective contribution and impact of JLR's supply base toward achieving a robust and sustainable global supply chain. HARMAN was recognized, among six winners, for demonstrating JLR's Creators' Code values in their daily operations, leading transformation and exceptional delivery over the course of the last year.

"The entire HARMAN team is deeply honored to receive the Integrity award from JLR recognizing our commitment and partnership value over the years," said Kaushik Banerjee, VP & GM of HARMAN's Automotive Engineering Services (AES) Business Unit. ""Personally, I want to thank our U.K. team for their passion and professionalism in building this collaboration. This accolade is the result of years of collaboration and underscores HARMAN's expertise as a provider of advanced software services with unmatched experience and talent, driving a commitment to a software-led future for automotive."

"Such a remarkable year for JLR wouldn't be complete without recognizing the substantial impact of our supply base," Tobias Moch, JLR Chief Procurement Officer. "Our Integrity award honors outstanding suppliers who have built trust through transparent and honest communication. HARMAN has consistently shown exceptional collaboration and transparency, leading to the development of an industry-leading OTA solution."

In this new age of software-defined vehicles, HARMAN OTA enables automakers to adapt to an evolving market by securely managing and keeping up-to-date all in-vehicle software components.

As one of HARMAN's key business units, HARMAN Automotive Engineering Services (AES) specializes in Automotive Grade Software Solutions driven by over 30 years of experience and more than 35 global customers. Utilizing HARMAN's extensive portfolio of SW assets and frameworks to speed up the development process, AES assists OEMs in developing exceptional Intelligent Cockpit, Connectivity, Car Audio and software-defined-vehicle solutions resulting in outstanding in-cabin experiences to their customers.?

Left to right: Amanda Stretton, Kaushik Banerjee (VP & GM Automotive Engineering Services), Tobias Hillenbrand (VP CAM Greater Europe), Thomas Müller (Executive Director Product Engineering, JLR)

