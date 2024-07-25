Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
[25.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,070,496.00
|USD
|0
|73,091,093.49
|7.2579
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,429,274.37
|5.8327
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,602,470.80
|9.7426
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,195.00
|GBP
|0
|5,360,498.80
|8.1691