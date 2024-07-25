Anzeige
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

25 July 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau / ISIN DE000A383B10

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated June, 25th 2024, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lea-Marie Reich; telephone: +49 711 127 27091) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope)
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany -
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 4.000.000.000
Description:2,75%, 01 October 2027 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, off the Issuer's EMTN Programme Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (regulated market)
Stabilising Manager(s)BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB and LBBW
Offer price:99,634%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



