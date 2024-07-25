Sustainable Adhesives Market worth $3.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sustainable Adhesives Market by Type (Recyclable, Renewable, Biodegradable, Green), Raw Material (Water-Based, Plant-Based, EVA Based, Acrylic Based), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Woodworking, Construction, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is USD 2.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The demand is expected to be fueled by a combination of environmental, economic, and regulatory factors. Growing environmental awareness among industries and consumers forms one of the key drivers, as there is fast-rising demand for eco-friendly products to help minimize ecological footprints. Across the globe, regulatory bodies are incorporating regulations aimed at cutting down volatile organic compounds and hazardous chemicals, hence forcing manufacturers to use sustainable adhesives. These include biodegradable, recyclable, and bio-based adhesives that will clearly support global sustainability objectives in relation to a circular economy by encouraging lower levels of waste generation and increased re-use of materials. Technological developments have also been an important factor. Improvements in adhesive formulations meant the development of high-performance sustainable adhesives with respect to bonding strength, durability, and versatility, which did not come at the expense of the main applications. Their applicability has increased in scope, including industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. For example, in packaging, sustainable adhesives make sure that bonded materials are easily recyclable, thus answering consumer demand and regulatory requirements for sustainable packaging solutions. It is further strengthened by economic incentives. Businesses are now beginning to realize the long-term cost advantage of sustainability, such as probable savings from decreased landfills coupled with enhanced energy efficiency in the production process. Moreover, CSR programs drive companies to embrace greener options as a way of improving their brand image in an attempt to please the green stakeholders. In particular, the Asia-Pacific region is registering high growth due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and favorable government policies promoting sustainable manufacturing practices. Overall, consumer preferences, pressure from regulations, technological innovations, economic benefits, and regional industrial dynamics all combine to drive robust growth in the sustainable adhesives market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sustainable Adhesives Market"

180 - Tables

65 - Figures

240 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96245422

The water-based by raw material segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Water-based raw materials are the fastest-growing segment for sustainable adhesives due to their eco-friendly nature, aligning with increasing environmental regulations and consumer demand for green products. These adhesives emit significantly fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) compared to solvent-based alternatives, making them safer for both the environment and human health. Technological advancements have enhanced the performance of water-based adhesives, improving their bonding strength, durability, and resistance to heat and moisture. This has broadened their application across various industries, including packaging, construction, automotive, and consumer goods. Additionally, water-based adhesives are cost-effective, easy to handle, and safer to use, reducing health risks for workers and end-users. Their versatility in adhering to a wide range of substrates, including paper, wood, textiles, and certain plastics, further boosts their adoption. The combination of environmental benefits, regulatory support, and improved performance characteristics makes water-based adhesives the fastest-growing segment in the sustainable adhesives market.

The recyclable adhesives by type segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Recyclable adhesives have now emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the sustainable adhesives market, as they play a major role in developing circular economy principles with regard to waste management. They help in effectively recycling bonded materials, quite important in tightly regulated industries such as packaging and consumer goods with high consumer demand for green solutions. They are compatible with existing recycling processes, and their impact on the quality of recyclate is close to zero, so they are highly in demand. Moreover, technology advancements have made them better performers, added versatility, and made them highly sustainable, which has set them at such fast a pace towards massive adoption in several industries.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96245422

The packaging end-use industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fastest-growing industry segment for sustainable adhesives is the packaging end-use industry, which focuses on eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions. Companies are now embracing sustainable adhesives that make recycling much easier and waste reduction possible as consumer and regulatory pressures to reduce environmental impact strengthen. In most cases, these packaging materials are use-and-discard and form a significant percentage of global wastes; hence, the trend towards sustainable adhesives is important in achieving better outcomes on the environment. There are adhesive innovations that improve their performance for packaging applications, provide bonding strength while remaining recyclable and biodegradable. Besides, increased e-commerce and brand practices drive the demand for green packaging solutions. Fast uptake of sustainable adhesives in the packaging sector, the largest and most prominent growth driver of the market, underlines the enthusiasm with which businesses seek to align with corporate sustainability goals and meet regulatory requirements.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of the sustainable adhesives market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing sustainable adhesives regional market, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing capability, and growing environmental awareness. Fast economic growth has boosted demand for adhesives in packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. Stringent regulations in countries like China, Japan, and India urge the industries to adopt rapidly with eco-friendly products in order to cope up with environmental standards. Besides, growing consumer awareness and preference for green products drive demand for greener alternatives. Technologies combined with investments in green adhesive innovations further drive market growth. The large-scale production facilities in this region enjoy cost efficiencies and availability of raw materials, further strengthening its position as the fastest-growing market for sustainable adhesives.

Key Players

The key players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Dow (US), Arkema (France), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Synthos (Poland), Paramelt B.V. (Netherlands), Artience Co., Ltd. (Japan) etc

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bioadhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Low VOC Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sustainable-adhesives-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sustainable-adhesives.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainable-adhesives-market-worth-3-7-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302206481.html