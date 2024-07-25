DJ Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro 25-Jul-2024 / 15:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Renewi plc ("Renewi" or the "Company") FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro As announced on 30 May 2024, and subsequently approved by shareholders at the 2024 AGM, Renewi plc will pay a dividend of 5 pence per share on 31 July 2024 to the shareholders present on the Register of Members as at 28 June 2024. Shareholders on the Register of Members or holding shares in Crest will automatically receive their dividends in Pounds Sterling, shareholders who hold shares through Euroclear Nederland will automatically receive their dividends in Euros. For shareholders holding shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam and held via Euroclear Nederland, the exchange rate used to calculate the Euro equivalent dividend payment is GBP1: EUR1.1889000, being an average of exchange rates over the three trading days 22 to 24 July 2024 as sourced from the Bank of England database, equating to a dividend of EUR0.0594450 per share. Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") A DRIP is facilitated by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO") for those holding shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam and held via Euroclear Nederland. Please contact ABN AMRO at corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com for further information. Renewi plc FTI Consulting Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations Richard Mountain / Ben Fletcher +31 6 4167 9233 +44 203 727 1340 investor.relations@renewi.com renewi@fticonsulting.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

