Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
25.07.24
17:26 Uhr
7,810 Euro
+0,020
+0,26 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7508,03017:40
7,8107,96017:40
Dow Jones News
25.07.2024 16:43 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro

DJ Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro 
25-Jul-2024 / 15:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Renewi plc 
("Renewi" or the "Company") 
FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro 
As announced on 30 May 2024, and subsequently approved by shareholders at the 2024 AGM, Renewi plc will pay a dividend 
of 5 pence per share on 31 July 2024 to the shareholders present on the Register of Members as at 28 June 2024. 
Shareholders on the Register of Members or holding shares in Crest will automatically receive their dividends in Pounds 
Sterling, shareholders who hold shares through Euroclear Nederland will automatically receive their dividends in Euros. 
For shareholders holding shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam and held via Euroclear Nederland, the exchange rate used 
to calculate the Euro equivalent dividend payment is GBP1: EUR1.1889000, being an average of exchange rates over the three 
trading days 22 to 24 July 2024 as sourced from the Bank of England database, equating to a dividend of EUR0.0594450 per 
share. 
Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") 
A DRIP is facilitated by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO") for those holding shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam and 
held via Euroclear Nederland. 
Please contact ABN AMRO at corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com for further information. 
 
 
Renewi plc                FTI Consulting 
Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations Richard Mountain / Ben Fletcher 
+31 6 4167 9233              +44 203 727 1340 
investor.relations@renewi.com       renewi@fticonsulting.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  336589 
EQS News ID:  1954407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954407&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 10:10 ET (14:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.