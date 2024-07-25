Anzeige
WKN: 906913 | ISIN: US2298991090 | Ticker-Symbol: CFZ
Frankfurt
25.07.24
08:05 Uhr
105,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,00113,0017:43
112,00113,0017:45
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 15:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 3.3 percent to $0.95

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported second quarter 2024 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $143.8 million compared to $160.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.21 per diluted common share, compared to $2.47 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.18 percent and 17.08 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 1.30 percent and 19.36 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $417.6 million, up 2.2 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. Average loans for the second quarter of 2024 increased $2.0 billion, or 11.3 percent, to $19.7 billion, from the $17.7 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier, and increased $540.0 million, or 2.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Average deposits for the second quarter decreased $496.8 million, or 1.2 percent, to $40.5 billion, compared to the $41.0 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and decreased $214.7 million, or 0.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Average non-interest-bearing deposits were down $297.6 million, or 2.1 percent, from the first quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $82.9 million, or 0.3 percent, from the first quarter.

"Our people continue to execute on our organic growth strategy, and the results are shown in our second-quarter earnings as well as our solid loan growth," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "We have the best bankers in the best markets, providing the best customer experience of any bank in our markets, and our continued investments will set us up to be able to extend our value proposition to more consumers and businesses throughout the state."

For the first six months of 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $277.9 million, down 17.4 percent compared to $336.4 million for the first six months of 2023. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2024 was $4.27 compared to $5.17 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2024 were 1.14 percent and 16.13 percent, respectively, compared to 1.35 percent and 20.92 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2024 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were 13.35 percent, 13.82 percent and 15.27 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $417.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.2 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.54 percent for the second quarter compared to 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.45 percent for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $111.2 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 7.4 percent, from the $103.5 million reported for the second quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased $2.0 million or 5.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the second quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up $2.8 million), and oil and gas fees (up $906,000), partly offset by decreases in estate fees (down $996,000) and real estate fees (down $753,000). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.6 million or 11.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the second quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial service charges (up $1.3 million) and commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up $1.1 million), among other things. Other non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 10.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to an increase in public finance underwriting fees (up $1.1 million). Insurance commissions and fees increased $979,000, or 7.6 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the second quarter was primarily the result of an increase in commission income (up $891,000), mainly related to commercial lines property and casualty commissions.

  • Non-interest expense was $317.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $31.9 million, or 11.2 percent, compared to the $285.0 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $18.0 million, or 13.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.0 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.5 million) and payroll taxes (up $1.3 million), partly offset by a decrease in 401(k) plan expense (down $618,000), among other things. Other non-interest expense increased $6.1 million, or 11.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2024 included increases in professional services expense (up $862,000), which was primarily related to information technology services; advertising/promotions expense (up $757,000); and fraud losses (up $500,000), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.9 million, or 8.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense.

  • For the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $15.8 million, and reported net loan charge-offs of $9.7 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $13.7 million and net loan charge-offs of $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a credit loss expense of $9.9 million and net loan charge-offs of $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.28 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 1.32 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Non-accrual loans were $75.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to $71.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $67.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.95 per common share, representing a 3.3 percent increase compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 13, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13747676. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $48.8 billion in assets at June 30, 2024. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political or economic instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of global wars/military conflicts, terrorism, or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












2024


2023


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income

$ 396,712


$ 390,051


$ 388,152


$ 385,426


$ 385,266

Net interest income (1)

417,621


411,367


409,904


407,353


408,594

Credit loss expense

15,787


13,650


15,981


11,185


9,901

Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees

41,404


39,085


40,163


37,616


39,392

Service charges on deposit accounts

26,114


24,795


24,535


23,603


23,487

Insurance commissions and fees

13,919


18,296


12,743


13,636


12,940

Interchange and card transaction fees

5,351


4,474


4,608


4,672


5,250

Other charges, commissions, and fees

13,020


12,060


12,104


13,128


12,090

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

-


-


-


12


33

Other

11,382


12,667


19,598


13,331


10,336

Total non-interest income

111,190


111,377


113,751


105,998


103,528











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages

151,237


148,000


146,616


137,562


133,195

Employee benefits

28,802


35,970


28,065


26,527


26,792

Net occupancy

32,374


31,778


30,752


31,581


31,714

Technology, furniture, and equipment

35,951


34,995


34,484


35,278


33,043

Deposit insurance

8,383


14,724


58,109


6,033


6,202

Other

60,217


60,750


67,196


56,275


54,096

Total non-interest expense

316,964


326,217


365,222


293,256


285,042

Income before income taxes

175,151


161,561


120,700


186,983


193,851

Income taxes

29,652


25,871


18,149


31,332


31,733

Net income

145,499


135,690


102,551


155,651


162,118

Preferred stock dividends

1,669


1,669


1,669


1,668


1,669

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 143,830


$ 134,021


$ 100,882


$ 153,983


$ 160,449











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic

$ 2.21


$ 2.06


$ 1.55


$ 2.38


$ 2.47

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.21


2.06


1.55


2.38


2.47

Cash dividends per common share

0.92


0.92


0.92


0.92


0.87

Book value per common share at end of quarter

55.02


54.36


55.64


44.59


50.55











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares

63,989


64,251


64,185


64,017


64,120

Weighted-average common shares - basic

64,193


64,216


64,139


64,067


64,241

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

140


156


176


172


187

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,333


64,372


64,315


64,239


64,428











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets

1.18 %


1.09 %


0.82 %


1.25 %


1.30 %

Return on average common equity

17.08


15.22


13.51


18.93


19.36

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.54


3.48


3.41


3.44


3.45











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2024


2023


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans

$ 19,652


$ 19,112


$ 18,609


$ 17,965


$ 17,664

Earning assets

45,527


45,883


45,579


45,366


45,929

Total assets

48,960


49,324


49,087


48,804


49,317

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

13,679


13,976


14,697


14,823


15,231

Interest-bearing deposits

26,831


26,748


26,487


26,005


25,776

Total deposits

40,510


40,724


41,184


40,828


41,007

Shareholders' equity

3,533


3,687


3,108


3,372


3,470











Period-End Balance:










Loans

$ 19,996


$ 19,388


$ 18,824


$ 18,399


$ 17,746

Earning assets

45,344


46,164


47,124


45,218


45,146

Total assets

48,843


49,505


50,845


48,747


48,597

Total deposits

40,318


40,806


41,921


40,992


40,701

Shareholders' equity

3,666


3,638


3,716


3,000


3,387

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,975


4,914


4,836


4,779


4,692











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 256,307


$ 250,297


$ 245,996


$ 242,235


$ 233,619

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.28 %


1.29 %


1.31 %


1.32 %


1.32 %











Net charge-offs:

$ 9,726


$ 7,349


$ 10,884


$ 4,992


$ 9,828

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.20 %


0.15 %


0.23 %


0.11 %


0.22 %











Non-accrual loans:

$ 74,987


$ 71,515


$ 60,907


$ 67,175


$ 67,781

As a percentage of total loans

0.38 %


0.37 %


0.32 %


0.37 %


0.38 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.15


0.14


0.12


0.14


0.14











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.35 %


13.41 %


13.25 %


13.32 %


13.42 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.82


13.89


13.73


13.81


13.92

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.27


15.35


15.18


15.28


15.39

Leverage Ratio

8.62


8.44


8.35


8.17


8.11

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

7.51


7.35


7.31


6.15


6.97

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

7.22


7.47


6.33


6.91


7.04











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)








Six Months Ended








June 30,








2024


2023

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income







786,763


785,086

Net interest income (1)







828,988


834,438

Credit loss expense







29,437


19,005

Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees







80,489


75,536

Service charges on deposit accounts







50,909


45,366

Insurance commissions and fees







32,215


31,892

Interchange and card transaction fees







9,825


10,139

Other charges, commissions and fees







25,080


23,794

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions







-


54

Other







24,049


22,012

Total non-interest income







222,567


208,793











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages







299,237


263,540

Employee benefits







64,772


60,714

Net occupancy







64,152


62,063

Technology, furniture and equipment







70,946


65,524

Deposit insurance







23,107


12,447

Other







120,967


105,896

Total non-interest expense







643,181


570,184

Income before income taxes







336,712


404,690

Income taxes







55,523


64,919

Net income







281,189


339,771

Preferred stock dividends







3,338


3,338

Net income available to common shareholders







$ 277,851


$ 336,433











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic







$ 4.27


$ 5.18

Earnings per common share - diluted







4.27


5.17

Cash dividends per common share







$ 1.84


$ 1.74

Book value per common share at end of quarter







55.02


50.55











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares







63,989


64,120

Weighted-average common shares - basic







64,205


64,307

Dilutive effect of stock compensation







147


225

Weighted-average common shares - diluted







64,352


64,532











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets







1.14 %


1.35 %

Return on average common equity







16.13


20.92

Net interest income to average earning assets







3.51


3.46











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)









As of or for the








Six Months Ended








June 30,








2024


2023

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans







$ 19,382


$ 17,493

Earning assets







45,705


46,911

Total assets







49,142


50,320

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits







13,827


15,930

Interest-bearing deposits







26,790


25,947

Total deposits







40,617


41,877

Shareholders' equity







3,610


3,388











Period-End Balance:










Loans







$ 19,996


$ 17,746

Earning assets







45,344


45,146

Total assets







48,843


48,597

Total deposits







40,318


40,701

Shareholders' equity







3,666


3,387

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)







4,975


4,692











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:







$ 256,307


$ 233,619

As a percentage of period-end loans







1.28 %


1.32 %











Net charge-offs:







17,075


18,610

Annualized as a percentage of average loans







0.18 %


0.21 %











Non-accrual loans:







$ 74,987


$ 67,781

As a percentage of total loans







0.38 %


0.38 %

As a percentage of total assets







0.15


0.14











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio







13.35 %


13.42 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio







13.82


13.92

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio







15.27


15.39

Leverage Ratio







8.62


8.11

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)







7.51


6.97

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)







7.35


6.73











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2024


2023


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)










Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

5.40 %


5.40 %


5.39 %


5.33 %


5.05 %

Federal funds sold

5.78


5.76


5.73


5.65


5.35

Resell agreements

5.60


5.60


5.60


5.53


5.26

Securities(2)

3.38


3.32


3.24


3.24


3.24

Loans, net of unearned discounts

7.08


7.00


6.92


6.83


6.64

Total earning assets

5.23


5.13


5.00


4.92


4.77











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

0.39 %


0.42 %


0.40 %


0.38 %


0.41 %

Money market deposit accounts

2.83


2.82


2.83


2.78


2.68

Time accounts

4.77


4.73


4.59


4.34


3.77

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.39


2.34


2.27


2.12


1.87

Total deposits

1.58


1.54


1.46


1.35


1.18

Federal funds purchased

5.39


5.38


5.40


5.32


4.97

Repurchase agreements

3.75


3.76


3.75


3.67


3.52

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

7.47


7.34


7.45


7.34


6.84

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.59


2.54


2.48


2.33


2.11











Net interest spread

2.64


2.59


2.52


2.59


2.66

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.54


3.48


3.41


3.44


3.45











AVERAGE BALANCES










($ in millions)










Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

$ 7,156


$ 7,356


$ 7,047


$ 6,747


$ 6,880

Federal funds sold

5


5


3


13


22

Resell agreements

85


85


86


85


85

Securities - carrying value(2)

18,629


19,324


19,834


20,557


21,278

Securities - amortized cost(2)

20,400


20,813


21,969


22,250


22,737

Loans, net of unearned discount

19,652


19,112


18,609


17,965


17,664

Total earning assets

45,527


45,883


45,579


45,366


45,929











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

$ 9,716


$ 9,918


$ 9,986


$ 10,202


$ 10,862

Money market deposit accounts

11,009


11,058


11,219


11,144


11,431

Time accounts

6,106


5,773


5,282


4,659


3,483

Total interest-bearing deposits

26,831


26,748


26,487


26,005


25,776

Total deposits

40,510


40,724


41,184


40,828


41,007

Federal funds purchased

40


33


18


21


33

Repurchase agreements

3,827


3,787


3,761


3,536


3,719

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123


123


123


123


123

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

100


100


99


99


99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,921


30,791


30,488


29,785


29,750











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

(2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234

or

Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
